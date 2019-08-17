American Airls Group (AAL) Holder Wellington Management Group Llp Has Lowered Its Position by $666,562 as Stock Declined; As Dtf Tax (DTF) Share Value Were Volatile, Karpus Management Upped Holding

Wellington Management Group Llp decreased its stake in American Airls Group Inc (AAL) by 12.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wellington Management Group Llp sold 21,502 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.03% . The institutional investor held 150,670 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.79M, down from 172,172 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wellington Management Group Llp who had been investing in American Airls Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.50% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $25.79. About 8.89 million shares traded or 35.22% up from the average. American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) has declined 21.71% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.71% the S&P500. Some Historical AAL News: 26/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES – CONTINUES TO EXPECT 2019 & 2020 CASM EX. FUEL, SPECIAL ITEMS & NEW LABOR AGREEMENTS EACH TO BE UP ABOUT 1-2 PCT; 26/04/2018 – AAL CEO EXCLUDING FUEL PRICES `EVERYTHING ELSE FEELS VERY GOOD’; 06/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES – ORDER FOR 47 NEW BOEING 787 AIRCRAFT CONSISTS OF 22 787-8S SCHEDULED FOR 2020 & 25 787-9S SCHEDULED FOR 2023; 26/04/2018 – American Airlines Group 1Q Average Aircraft Fuel Price $2.10 Per Gallon; 24/05/2018 – AAL: ADDS REFUELING STOPS TO SOME FLIGHTS ON BRASILIA FUEL WOES; 18/05/2018 – CPA, AAL, BA: @StevenCejas Cubana doesn’t operate 737s – so it’s another airline or the wrong type of plane. – ! $CPA $AAL $BA; 11/05/2018 – ChicagoBreaking: American Airlines adds five gates at O’Hare; 26/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES – 2018 TOTAL SYSTEM CAPACITY IS EXPECTED TO BE UP 2.5 PERCENT VS. 2017 ON A SCHEDULE-OVER-SCHEDULE BASIS; 09/05/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES AAL.O ‘WAS SHOCKED’ TO LEARN OF DOT AUDIT OF FAA OVERSIGHT OF ITS MAINTENANCE; 22/05/2018 – AAL: OPEN SKIES CLEARS WAY FOR US APPROVAL LATAM JOINT BUSINESS

Karpus Management Inc increased its stake in Dtf Tax (DTF) by 115.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Karpus Management Inc bought 176,734 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 329,704 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.39 million, up from 152,970 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Karpus Management Inc who had been investing in Dtf Tax for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $119.80M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $14.06. About 7,651 shares traded. DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF) has 0.00% since August 17, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Since June 4, 2019, it had 8 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $3.20 million activity. Shares for $1.40M were bought by PARKER W DOUGLAS on Tuesday, June 4. KERR DEREK J bought 5,000 shares worth $138,820. The insider Johnson Stephen L bought $138,582. Isom Robert D Jr had bought 15,000 shares worth $416,250 on Tuesday, June 4. $138,820 worth of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) shares were bought by EBERWEIN ELISE R. Another trade for 4,000 shares valued at $112,720 was bought by EMBLER MICHAEL J.

Analysts await American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.47 earnings per share, up 30.09% or $0.34 from last year’s $1.13 per share. AAL’s profit will be $654.57M for 4.39 P/E if the $1.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.82 actual earnings per share reported by American Airlines Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -19.23% negative EPS growth.

Wellington Management Group Llp, which manages about $441.54 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kirby Corp (NYSE:KEX) by 7,036 shares to 1.78M shares, valued at $133.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Adecoagro S A (NYSE:AGRO) by 409,342 shares in the quarter, for a total of 473,366 shares, and has risen its stake in Service Corp Intl (NYSE:SCI).

More notable recent American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “American Airlines Earnings: Plenty of Problems, but Signs of Progress – Motley Fool” on July 30, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “American Airlines Increases International Presence, Makes First Entrance into Africa – GlobeNewswire” published on August 08, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “American Airlines Doubles Down on Transatlantic Flights – Nasdaq” on August 10, 2019. More interesting news about American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “American Airlines gets permanent injunction against mechanics’ disruptions – Seeking Alpha” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Bear Of The Day: American Airlines (AAL) – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 52 investors sold AAL shares while 157 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 132 raised stakes. 337.89 million shares or 4.84% less from 355.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Morgan Stanley holds 0.01% or 1.45M shares. Lansdowne (Uk) Llp accumulated 5.6% or 7.94M shares. 83,078 are held by Hartford Inv Com. Miracle Mile Advsrs Limited Company holds 0.12% or 45,996 shares. Quantres Asset Limited invested 0.5% in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). 505,996 were accumulated by Wells Fargo And Mn. Geode Management Llc accumulated 5.76M shares. 19,768 were reported by Wilbanks Smith Thomas Asset Limited Liability Corp. Raging Management Limited invested in 192,000 shares or 0.88% of the stock. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has 0% invested in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Pinnacle Hldgs Limited Liability Corporation holds 15,499 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Northwestern Mutual Wealth has invested 0% of its portfolio in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 0.01% invested in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Walleye Trading Lc holds 59,232 shares. Tiaa Cref Invest Management Limited Liability Company reported 0% in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 3 investors sold DTF shares while 6 reduced holdings. 2 funds opened positions while 9 raised stakes. 2.66 million shares or 22.45% more from 2.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Raymond James & Assoc has 0% invested in DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF). Saba Cap Mgmt Lp accumulated 261,792 shares. Fiera accumulated 254,435 shares. National Bank Of America Corp De stated it has 49,916 shares. 19,236 are owned by Dakota Wealth. 1607 Capital Prtn Lc invested 0.18% of its portfolio in DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF). Raymond James Fincl Services Incorporated holds 22,139 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Wolverine Asset Mngmt invested in 65,487 shares. Geode Capital Management owns 0% invested in DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF) for 27,765 shares. Karpus Mgmt, New York-based fund reported 329,704 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn holds 0% in DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF) or 926,150 shares. Bulldog Investors Limited Liability Co has invested 0.81% in DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF). Nuveen Asset Limited Liability Co reported 45,249 shares stake. Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada reported 26,671 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 50,716 shares.

Karpus Management Inc, which manages about $2.60B and $2.74 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Western Asset Premier Bond (WEA) by 58,403 shares to 71,575 shares, valued at $940,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Madison Cvred Call & Eq Str Fd (XMCNX) by 488,093 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 309,027 shares, and cut its stake in Dreyfus Municipal Income Inc (NYSEMKT:DMF).