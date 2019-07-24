American Airls Group (AAL) Holder Kamunting Street Capital Management LP Increased Position by $786,904 as Shares Declined; As Cisco Systems (CSCO) Stock Price Rose, Thompson Investment Management Has Decreased Its Holding

Kamunting Street Capital Management Lp increased its stake in American Airls Group Inc (AAL) by 8.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kamunting Street Capital Management Lp bought 25,384 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.18% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 308,292 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.79M, up from 282,908 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kamunting Street Capital Management Lp who had been investing in American Airls Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.53% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $34.58. About 2.97 million shares traded. American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) has declined 24.26% since July 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.69% the S&P500. Some Historical AAL News: 24/05/2018 – AAL: ADDS REFUELING STOPS TO SOME FLIGHTS ON BRASILIA FUEL WOES; 26/04/2018 – American Airlines Group 1Q Operating Cost Per ASM 15.15 Cents, Up 7.3%; 26/04/2018 – American Airlines Group 1Q EPS 39c; 07/03/2018 – Brazil Senate approves Open Skies agreement with the U.S; 02/05/2018 – National Post: American Airlines near deal to buy 15 of Bombardier’s neglected CRJ900 jets; 27/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – AMERICAN AIRLINES ADDS NEW SERVICE TO DESTINATIONS IN MEXICO AND SOUTH AMERICA; 10/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC – EXPECTS TO SPEND $1.7 BLN IN AIRCRAFT AND $1.6 BLN IN NON-AIRCRAFT CAPEX IN 2020; 10/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES – CONSOLIDATED CASM EXCLUDING FUEL AND SPECIAL ITEMS IS EXPECTED TO BE UP ABOUT 2.0 PERCENT IN 2018; 15/05/2018 – AAL WEBCAST AT BANK OF AMERICA CONFERENCE CONCLUDES; 26/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES – EXPECTS ITS SECOND QUARTER PRE-TAX MARGIN EXCLUDING SPECIAL ITEMS TO BE APPROXIMATELY 7.5 TO 9.5 PERCENT

Thompson Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) by 5.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thompson Investment Management Inc sold 9,985 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 187,288 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.11 million, down from 197,273 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $244.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.86% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $57.22. About 9.14 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 14.75% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 04/04/2018 – CISCO SYSTEMS INC IS CONCERNED TRUMP ADMINISTRATION TARIFFS “MAY HARM AMERICAN CONSUMERS AND THE US ECONOMY MORE THAN IMPACTING ALLEGED CHINESE TRADE PRACTICES” – COMPANY SPOKESWOMAN; 16/04/2018 – Cisco Systems, Inc. vs Uniloc USA, Inc. | FWD Entered | 04/16/2018; 01/05/2018 – Permira to Buy Cisco’s Service-Provider Video Software Unit; 08/03/2018 – Light Reading: Cisco on the Packet-Optical Prowl – Rumor – There’s talk swirling the optical transport sector that Cisco is; 28/03/2018 – Cisco Announces New Chief Sales and Marketing Officer and New Chief Customer Experience Officer; 10/05/2018 – FORMER CISCO CEO JOHN CHAMBERS JOINS BLOOM ENERGY BOARD; 10/05/2018 – Cisco Completes Acquisition Of Accompany; 01/05/2018 – CISCO: ROWAN TROLLOPE TO BECOME CEO AT ANOTHER FIRM AS OF MAY 3; 01/05/2018 – Cisco Announces May 2018 Event with the Financial Community; 23/05/2018 – CISCO SAYS IT SUSPECTS RUSSIAN GOV’T BEHIND HACKING CAMPAIGN AND WARNS IT MAY BE PLANNING ANOTHER ATTACK ON UKRAINE

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.13, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 52 investors sold AAL shares while 157 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 132 raised stakes. 337.89 million shares or 4.84% less from 355.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stifel Fincl Corp reported 145,611 shares. Nomura Holdings Incorporated stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). New York-based Amer Intll Group Inc has invested 0.02% in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Pennsylvania-based Valley National Advisers has invested 0.01% in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Prelude Capital Management Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 45,764 shares. Signaturefd Llc stated it has 0% in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). California Public Employees Retirement System reported 1.04M shares. New Generation Advsr Llc reported 38,119 shares. Salem Invest Counselors Inc owns 0% invested in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) for 530 shares. Moreover, Raging Capital Mngmt Limited Liability has 0.88% invested in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) for 192,000 shares. New York State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 0.05% or 566,028 shares in its portfolio. Neuberger Berman Gp Ltd Liability Com accumulated 712,228 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Hrt Ltd Com invested 0.08% in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management stated it has 4,994 shares. Northern Corporation has 0.03% invested in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL).

Since June 4, 2019, it had 7 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $3.09 million activity. Isom Robert D Jr had bought 15,000 shares worth $416,250. 5,000 American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) shares with value of $138,820 were bought by KERR DEREK J. EBERWEIN ELISE R had bought 5,000 shares worth $138,820 on Tuesday, June 4. Johnson Stephen L also bought $138,582 worth of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) shares. 5,000 shares were bought by Leibman Maya, worth $138,150 on Tuesday, June 4. The insider CAHILL JOHN T bought 25,000 shares worth $714,973.

Thompson Investment Management Inc, which manages about $2.99B and $522.82 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Molson Coors Brewing Co Cl B (NYSE:TAP) by 5,515 shares to 43,075 shares, valued at $2.57 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Urban Outfitters Inc Com (NASDAQ:URBN) by 10,348 shares in the quarter, for a total of 84,590 shares, and has risen its stake in Cvs Health Corp Com (NYSE:CVS).

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $557,404 activity.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on August, 21. They expect $0.75 EPS, up 15.38% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.21B for 19.07 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual EPS reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.63% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Calamos Limited Liability stated it has 0.57% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Mitsubishi Ufj & Corporation reported 4.03 million shares or 0.79% of all its holdings. Brown Capital Mgmt Lc invested in 8,342 shares or 0% of the stock. New York-based New York State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0.81% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Tctc Hldg Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.97% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 330,618 shares. Webster State Bank N A stated it has 1.5% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Moreover, Susquehanna International Grp Limited Liability Partnership has 0% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 18,888 shares. Dnb Asset Management As reported 1.87 million shares. Roundview Ltd Liability Co accumulated 8,548 shares. Jolley Asset Mngmt Limited Com reported 3.9% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Santa Barbara Asset Mgmt Ltd Co holds 3.41M shares or 2.87% of its portfolio. Moreover, Ipswich Invest Mngmt Co has 0.24% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Reliance Of Delaware reported 86,013 shares or 0.75% of all its holdings. Malaga Cove Cap Ltd holds 1.04% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) or 31,433 shares. Spinnaker holds 156,408 shares.