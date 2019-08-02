American Airls Group (AAL) Holder Kamunting Street Capital Management LP Boosted Holding by $786,904; Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings LTD Trimmed Stake in Pointer Telocation LTD Shs (PNTR) by $1.95 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd decreased its stake in Pointer Telocation Ltd Shs (PNTR) by 27.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd sold 130,164 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.38% . The institutional investor held 342,124 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.35M, down from 472,288 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd who had been investing in Pointer Telocation Ltd Shs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $126.58 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $15.45. About 6,946 shares traded. Pointer Telocation Ltd. (NASDAQ:PNTR) has risen 32.45% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.45% the S&P500. Some Historical PNTR News: 15/05/2018 – Pointer Telocation 1Q EPS 21c; 15/05/2018 Pointer Telocation Reports Record Revenues for the First Quarter of 2018; 22/05/2018 – DBSI INVESTMENTS LTD REPORTS 18.5 PCT STAKE IN POINTER TELOCATION LTD AS OF MAY 21, 2018 – SEC FILING; 15/05/2018 – Pointer Telocation 1Q EBITDA $3.3M; 15/05/2018 – Pointer Telocation 1Q Rev $20.88M; 22/05/2018 – DBSI INVESTMENTS LTD – HAD PREVIOSULY REPORTED 27.4 PCT STAKE IN POINTER TELOCATION LTD AS OF APRIL 9, 2018

Kamunting Street Capital Management Lp increased its stake in American Airls Group Inc (AAL) by 8.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kamunting Street Capital Management Lp bought 25,384 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.03% . The hedge fund held 308,292 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.79 million, up from 282,908 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kamunting Street Capital Management Lp who had been investing in American Airls Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.68% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $29.34. About 2.42M shares traded. American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) has declined 21.71% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.71% the S&P500. Some Historical AAL News: 23/04/2018 – American Airlines Group Inc expected to post earnings of 72 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 10/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC – EXPECTS TO SPEND $1.7 BLN IN AIRCRAFT AND $1.6 BLN IN NON-AIRCRAFT CAPEX IN 2020; 26/04/2018 – AAL: 12% FUEL PRICE RISE LAST 2 WEEKS LED TO EPS GUIDE CUT; 05/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-White House criticizes Chinese pressure on foreign airlines; 26/04/2018 – American Airlines Group 1Q Passenger Rev Per ASM 14.40 Cents, Up 3%; 22/05/2018 – AAL APPLAUDS RATIFICATION OF U.S.-BRAZIL OPEN SKIES PACT; 26/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP – IN 2018, CO EXPECTS TO TAKE DELIVERY OF 22 MAINLINE AIRCRAFT COMPRISED OF 16 B738 MAX AIRCRAFT AND 6 B789 AIRCRAFT; 20/03/2018 – AAL HAS CANCELED 415 U.S. NORTHEAST FLIGHTS MARCH 20 ON STORM; 26/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC – QTRLY TOTAL MAINLINE & REGIONAL AVAILABLE SEAT MILES (ASM) 65,823 MLN VS 64,341 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 10/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP – CONTINUES TO EXPECT TO REPORT FY 2018 EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE EXCLUDING SPECIAL ITEMS BETWEEN $5.50 AND $6.50

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd, which manages about $4.08 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Urogen Pharma Ltd Com by 155,712 shares to 554,974 shares, valued at $20.50M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Series Trust S&P Biotech (XBI) by 333,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 933,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corp Com (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Analysts await Pointer Telocation Ltd. (NASDAQ:PNTR) to report earnings on August, 21. They expect $0.21 EPS, down 22.22% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.27 per share. PNTR’s profit will be $1.72 million for 18.39 P/E if the $0.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.16 actual EPS reported by Pointer Telocation Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 31.25% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.13, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 52 investors sold AAL shares while 157 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 132 raised stakes. 337.89 million shares or 4.84% less from 355.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ls Invest Advsrs Limited Com reported 18,848 shares. Marco Investment Lc holds 0.54% or 91,522 shares. Hudock Group Inc Lc has 934 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 1.45M shares. Td Asset holds 0.01% of its portfolio in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) for 187,667 shares. Dupont Capital Mgmt accumulated 0.09% or 120,474 shares. Vident Invest Advisory invested 0.01% in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owns 300,000 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Mirae Asset Global Invs owns 0.01% invested in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) for 56,155 shares. Natl Bank Of America De invested in 0.01% or 1.34M shares. Pictet Asset Mgmt reported 84,601 shares. Franklin Resources Incorporated stated it has 27,003 shares. Pinnacle Holding Ltd Liability Com holds 0% of its portfolio in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) for 15,499 shares. Reilly Fincl Limited Liability Com holds 0.02% in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) or 4,883 shares. Susquehanna Group Incorporated Llp holds 2.89M shares or 0.04% of its portfolio.

Since June 4, 2019, it had 7 buys, and 0 sales for $3.09 million activity. On Tuesday, June 4 the insider Isom Robert D Jr bought $416,250. The insider Leibman Maya bought $138,150. 5,000 shares valued at $138,820 were bought by KERR DEREK J on Tuesday, June 4. On Tuesday, June 4 Johnson Stephen L bought $138,582 worth of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) or 5,000 shares. 5,000 shares were bought by EBERWEIN ELISE R, worth $138,820. CAHILL JOHN T bought $714,973 worth of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) on Tuesday, June 4.