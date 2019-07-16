American Airls Group (AAL) Holder Kamunting Street Capital Management LP Boosted Holding by $786,904; As City Office Reit (CIO) Shares Declined, Shareholder Menta Capital Has Decreased Position by $568,447

Menta Capital Llc decreased its stake in City Office Reit Inc (CIO) by 59.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Menta Capital Llc sold 51,677 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.33% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 35,407 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $400,000, down from 87,084 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Menta Capital Llc who had been investing in City Office Reit Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $482.37M market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $12.17. About 67,844 shares traded. City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) has risen 2.92% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.51% the S&P500. Some Historical CIO News: 04/05/2018 – City Office REIT 1Q FFO 28c/Shr; 09/03/2018 – CITY OFFICE REIT – PROCEEDS FROM SALE WILL BE USED TO REPAY ABOUT $32.1 MLN OF MORTGAGE DEBT; 19/03/2018 – CITY OFFICE REIT INC – UNSECURED CREDIT FACILITY HAS A MATURITY DATE OF MARCH 2022; 04/05/2018 – City Office REIT 1Q EPS $1.24; 19/03/2018 – City Office REIT Announces New $250 Million Unsecured Credit Facility; 04/05/2018 – City Office REIT 1Q Rev $31.5M; 19/03/2018 – City Office REIT Announces New C$250 M Unsecured Credit Facility; 01/05/2018 – City Office REIT Company Marketing Set By Janney for May. 8; 21/03/2018 – City Office REIT Announces Dividends for First Quarter 2018; 19/03/2018 – CITY OFFICE REIT INC – REPLACED ITS EXISTING SECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY WITH A NEW UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY

Kamunting Street Capital Management Lp increased its stake in American Airls Group Inc (AAL) by 8.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kamunting Street Capital Management Lp bought 25,384 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.18% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 308,292 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.79 million, up from 282,908 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kamunting Street Capital Management Lp who had been investing in American Airls Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.30B market cap company. The stock increased 2.35% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $34.4. About 4.10 million shares traded. American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) has declined 24.26% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.69% the S&P500. Some Historical AAL News: 11/04/2018 – ChicagoBreaking: Nearly 70 helped off American Airlines flight after smell of smoke; 09/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC – PURSUANT TO AMENDMENT, ALSO HAS OPTIONS TO ACQUIRE AN ADDITIONAL 14 BOEING 787 FAMILY AIRCRAFT IN 2026 AND 2027; 23/03/2018 – BOEING EXPECTED TO WIN ORDER FOR 787 FROM AMERICAN AIRLINES, BEATING AIRBUS A330NEO; 06/03/2018 American Airlines to Webcast Presentation at J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation & Industrials Conference; 05/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-WHITE HOUSE HARSHLY CRITICIZES CHINA’S EFFORTS TO TELL 36 FOREIGN AIRLINES TO CHANGE HOW THEY IDENTIFY TAIWAN, HONG KONG, MACAU ON THEIR WEBSITES -STATEMENT TO REUTERS; 03/05/2018 – BRAZIL PLANEMAKER EMBRAER SAYS CONTRACT SIGNED WITH AMERICAN AIRLINES FOR 15 E175 AIRCRAFT IS WORTH $705 MLN AT LIST PRICES; 23/04/2018 – American Airlines Group Inc expected to post earnings of 72 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 06/04/2018 – American Airlines Expands Boeing 787 Fleet; 26/04/2018 – AAL: 12% FUEL PRICE RISE LAST 2 WEEKS LED TO EPS GUIDE CUT; 10/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC – EXPECTS TO SPEND $2.5 BLN IN AIRCRAFT AND $1.8 BLN IN NON-AIRCRAFT CAPEX IN 2019

Since June 4, 2019, it had 7 buys, and 0 insider sales for $3.09 million activity. Leibman Maya had bought 5,000 shares worth $138,150. PARKER W DOUGLAS had bought 50,000 shares worth $1.40 million. KERR DEREK J bought $138,820 worth of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) on Tuesday, June 4. 5,000 American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) shares with value of $138,582 were bought by Johnson Stephen L. Another trade for 5,000 shares valued at $138,820 was bought by EBERWEIN ELISE R. 25,000 American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) shares with value of $714,973 were bought by CAHILL JOHN T.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 52 investors sold AAL shares while 157 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 132 raised stakes. 337.89 million shares or 4.84% less from 355.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gofen Glossberg Il invested in 0.11% or 96,302 shares. Laurion Capital Management LP has invested 0.03% in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Advisory Alpha Limited Liability Corp holds 0% in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) or 6 shares. Pictet Asset Mgmt Ltd has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). 21,160 were reported by First Mercantile. Cibc Asset Management has 0.01% invested in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) for 62,674 shares. Ameriprise holds 0% or 218,631 shares in its portfolio. Focused Wealth Mngmt Incorporated invested in 2,903 shares. Fmr Lc invested 0.05% in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Gam Hldgs Ag reported 0.01% stake. Spirit Of America Management New York holds 0% in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) or 1,000 shares. Sandy Spring Bancorp reported 1,150 shares. Cleararc Capital has 0.06% invested in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) for 9,713 shares. Huntington National Bank & Trust owns 900 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Gotham Asset Mngmt Limited Liability reported 0.1% stake.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.56 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 1.45 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 7 investors sold CIO shares while 34 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 28.83 million shares or 0.33% less from 28.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parametric Portfolio Associate Ltd Company accumulated 0% or 180,322 shares. Metropolitan Life Co Ny accumulated 18,107 shares. Deltec Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc invested 0.04% in City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO). Nomura Asset Com Limited holds 0% or 25,900 shares in its portfolio. Northern Trust Corporation reported 599,714 shares. 70,330 are owned by Arrowstreet Capital Ltd Partnership. Lsv Asset Mgmt has 0.04% invested in City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO). Morgan Stanley invested in 36,916 shares. White Pine Capital Lc holds 77,965 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund owns 31,200 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Panagora Asset Management Incorporated owns 8,912 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Holdg has invested 0% of its portfolio in City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO). Fmr reported 0% in City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO). Kennedy Capital reported 709,911 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. Assetmark has invested 0% in City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO).

