American Airls Group (AAL) Holder Goodhaven Capital Management Increased Its Stake by $811,200 as Market Valuation Declined; Newmont Goldcorp (NEM) Shareholder Malaga Cove Capital Lowered Position by $1.21 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Goodhaven Capital Management Llc increased its stake in American Airls Group Inc (AAL) by 11.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goodhaven Capital Management Llc bought 25,350 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.03% . The institutional investor held 241,925 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.89M, up from 216,575 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goodhaven Capital Management Llc who had been investing in American Airls Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.05% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $28.3. About 5.13M shares traded. American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) has declined 21.71% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.71% the S&P500. Some Historical AAL News: 24/05/2018 – AAL CANCELS MIAMI-BRASILIA FLIGHT TODAY ON BRAZIL FUEL CONCERN; 06/03/2018 American Airlines to Webcast Presentation at J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation & Industrials Conference; 24/05/2018 – AAL ALSO CANCELS RETURN BRASILIA-MIAMI FLIGHT FRIDAY; 03/05/2018 – Bombardier commits to aero program after CSeries, Toronto land sale; 27/04/2018 – Foreign Policy: EXCLUSIVE: Beijing has threatened United Airlines and American Airlines, demanding they change all references; 02/05/2018 – Report on Business: American Airlines near deal for Bombardier’s neglected small jets; 24/05/2018 – AAL: ADDS REFUELING STOPS TO SOME FLIGHTS ON BRASILIA FUEL WOES; 03/05/2018 – BRAZIL PLANEMAKER EMBRAER SAYS CONTRACT SIGNED WITH AMERICAN AIRLINES FOR 15 E175 AIRCRAFT IS WORTH $705 MLN AT LIST PRICES; 06/04/2018 – BOEING – ORDER INCLUDES 787-8 AND 787-9 MODELS; 09/05/2018 – FAA’s safety oversight of American, Allegiant airlines under review

Malaga Cove Capital Llc decreased its stake in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NEM) by 40.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Malaga Cove Capital Llc sold 31,917 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.45% . The institutional investor held 46,170 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.78M, down from 78,087 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Malaga Cove Capital Llc who had been investing in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $39.39. About 3.78M shares traded. Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) has risen 1.91% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical NEM News: 14/05/2018 – Newmont Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 27/04/2018 – Newmont Releases Voting Results from Annual Meeting of Stockholders; 29/05/2018 – NEWMONT PACT TO SELL ROYALTY PORTFOLIO TO MAVERIX METALS; 26/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING – MAINTAINED CORPORATE-LEVEL PRODUCTION, COST AND CAPITAL OUTLOOK FOR 2018; 08/04/2018 – PRECIOUS-Gold slips as dollar firms, but trade war fears persist; 15/05/2018 – Newmont, Freeport Pace Declines in Miners as Dollar Sinks Metals; 09/04/2018 – NEWMONT SAYS AHAFO & AKYEM MINES RESTARTED AFTER ACCIDENT; 26/04/2018 – Newmont Mining 1Q Adj EPS 35c; 09/04/2018 – Lydian Terminates Newmont Royalty Agreement and Elects Fixed Payment Option; 26/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING CORP – GOLD AISC OUTLOOK REMAINS UNCHANGED AT BETWEEN $965 AND $1,025 PER OUNCE IN 2018

Malaga Cove Capital Llc, which manages about $146.13 million and $155.22M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pivotal Software Inc by 30,497 shares to 47,582 shares, valued at $502,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Caterpillar Inc Del (NYSE:CAT) by 2,296 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6,188 shares, and has risen its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V).