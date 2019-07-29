American Airls Group (AAL) Holder Cyrus Capital Partners LP Has Upped Stake by $65.87 Million; Marlowe Partners LP Lowered Its Holding in Zayo Group Hldgs (ZAYO) as Stock Rose

Marlowe Partners Lp decreased its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (ZAYO) by 7.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marlowe Partners Lp sold 92,797 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.26% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.18 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.58 million, down from 1.27 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marlowe Partners Lp who had been investing in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.92B market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $33.63. About 1.67M shares traded. Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) has declined 2.46% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.89% the S&P500. Some Historical ZAYO News: 07/05/2018 – TIERPOINT – ANNOUNCED AGREEMENT WITH ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS TO OFFER ZAYO’S CLOUDLINK SOLUTIONS; 11/04/2018 – Global Cloud Provider Selects Zayo for Dark Fiber in Canada; 15/05/2018 – BLUE HARBOUR EXITED ZAYO, MIC, THS, LOGM, CLNS IN 1Q: 13F; 21/03/2018 – Pico Selects Zayo for Global Network Backbone; 09/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Patterson Companies, Zayo Group, Six Flags Entertainment Co; 07/05/2018 – ZAYO: $500M SHR REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 24/05/2018 – Fairbanks Energy Services Helps Zayo Significantly Reduce Energy Consumption at Three zColo Data Centers; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC – ZAYO TO ADVANCE EVALUATION OF REIT CONVERSION; 18/04/2018 – Zayo Group: Acquisition Adds 452 Owned Route Miles, Plus Additional Leased Route Miles; 20/04/2018 – DJ Zayo Group Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ZAYO)

Cyrus Capital Partners Lp increased its stake in American Airls Group Inc (AAL) by 151.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cyrus Capital Partners Lp bought 2.12 million shares as the company’s stock declined 11.18% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 3.53M shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $112.03 million, up from 1.40M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cyrus Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in American Airls Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.91B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.36% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $31.24. About 7.88 million shares traded or 30.63% up from the average. American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) has declined 24.26% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.69% the S&P500. Some Historical AAL News: 26/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC – QTRLY TOTAL MAINLINE & REGIONAL REVENUE PASSENGER MILES (RPM) 52,945 MLN VS 50,984 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 09/05/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES AAL.O ‘WAS SHOCKED’ TO LEARN OF DOT AUDIT OF FAA OVERSIGHT OF ITS MAINTENANCE; 26/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES – NOW EXPECTS TO REPORT 2018 EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE EXCLUDING SPECIAL ITEMS OF BETWEEN $5.00 AND $6.00; 04/05/2018 – AAL WON’T RENEW WITH EXPRESSJET AND TRANS STATES NEXT APRIL; 10/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP – EXPECTS TO SPEND $3.7 BLN IN CAPEX IN 2018; 11/05/2018 – ChicagoBreaking: American Airlines adds five gates at O’Hare; 23/03/2018 – BOEING BA.N 787S FOR AMERICAN AIRLINES WOULD BE POWERED BY GENERAL ELECTRIC GE.N , BEATING ROLLS-ROYCE RR.L; 02/05/2018 – Financial Post: American Airlines near deal to buy 15 of Bombardier’s neglected CRJ900 jets; 08/05/2018 – American Airlines to Webcast Presentation at Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Transportation Conference; 21/03/2018 – AAL TO SUSPEND FLIGHTS AT LAGUARDIA AT 11 A.M. NY TIME ON STORM

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 52 investors sold AAL shares while 157 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 132 raised stakes. 337.89 million shares or 4.84% less from 355.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Profund Advsrs Limited Co reported 34,107 shares stake. Moreover, First Quadrant Ltd Partnership Ca has 0% invested in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) for 516 shares. City Holdings, West Virginia-based fund reported 16,840 shares. Putnam Investments Limited Liability holds 365,156 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement invested in 539,274 shares. Arrow has invested 0.01% in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Thompson Siegel & Walmsley reported 0% of its portfolio in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Credit Suisse Ag stated it has 0.02% in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Paloma Management has invested 0.01% in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Utd Service Automobile Association accumulated 291,363 shares. Westpac Banking Corp has 7,850 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Delta Asset Mgmt Limited Tn owns 68 shares. Exane Derivatives invested in 8,063 shares or 0% of the stock. At Retail Bank has invested 0.13% of its portfolio in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Toronto Dominion Bancorporation stated it has 224,203 shares.

Since June 4, 2019, it had 7 buys, and 0 insider sales for $3.09 million activity. Another trade for 5,000 shares valued at $138,820 was bought by EBERWEIN ELISE R. Johnson Stephen L had bought 5,000 shares worth $138,582. 5,000 shares valued at $138,150 were bought by Leibman Maya on Tuesday, June 4. KERR DEREK J had bought 5,000 shares worth $138,820. $416,250 worth of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) shares were bought by Isom Robert D Jr. PARKER W DOUGLAS had bought 50,000 shares worth $1.40M on Tuesday, June 4.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 41 investors sold ZAYO shares while 81 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 202.49 million shares or 2.91% less from 208.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Street Corporation has invested 0.01% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Strs Ohio invested in 0% or 2,763 shares. Point72 Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership owns 610,601 shares. Yakira Cap Mngmt has 24,200 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. Nomura Hldg owns 91,516 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Tekne Cap Management Ltd reported 708,003 shares. Clearline Capital Lp owns 1.71% invested in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) for 114,970 shares. Corvex Mngmt Ltd Partnership holds 1.01% of its portfolio in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) for 511,100 shares. 104,738 are owned by Fifth Third Bancorp. Seatown Pte Ltd holds 1.48% of its portfolio in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) for 440,520 shares. Symphony Asset Mngmt Limited Liability accumulated 0.19% or 25,519 shares. Blackrock has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Dnb Asset Mgmt As has 0% invested in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) for 18,215 shares. First Interstate Bankshares holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) for 940 shares. Marshall Wace Llp invested in 0.05% or 201,628 shares.

