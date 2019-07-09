American Airls Group (AAL) Holder Anchor Bolt Capital LP Trimmed Its Position by $52.26 Million; Community Financial Services Group Lowered Its Position in Boeing Co (BA) as Valuation Declined

Anchor Bolt Capital Lp decreased its stake in American Airls Group Inc (AAL) by 93.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Anchor Bolt Capital Lp sold 1.69 million shares as the company’s stock declined 11.18% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 118,099 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.75 million, down from 1.80 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Anchor Bolt Capital Lp who had been investing in American Airls Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.31% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $32.36. About 5.36 million shares traded. American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) has declined 24.26% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.69% the S&P500. Some Historical AAL News: 03/05/2018 – Embraer, American Airlines sign aircraft deal worth $705 mln; 10/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC AAL.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.93 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 10/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC – EXPECTS TO SPEND $1.7 BLN IN AIRCRAFT AND $1.6 BLN IN NON-AIRCRAFT CAPEX IN 2020; 26/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES – EXPECTS TO SPEND $3.7 BILLION IN CAPEX IN 2018, INCLUDING $1.9 BILLION IN AIRCRAFT AND $1.8 BILLION IN NON-AIRCRAFT CAPEX; 26/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC AAL.O SEES FY 2018 SHR $5.00 TO $6.00 EXCLUDING ITEMS; 24/05/2018 – AAL SAYS RIO, SAO PAULO FLIGHTS NOT AFFECTED; 26/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP – IN 2018, CO EXPECTS TO REDUCE THE REGIONAL FLEET COUNT BY A NET OF 4 AIRCRAFT; 06/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC – ENTIRE ORDER OF NEW 787S WILL BE POWERED WITH GENERAL ELECTRIC’S GENX-1B ENGINES; 26/04/2018 – AAL: BASIC ECONOMY IS HAVING EFFECT ON ULTRA DISCOUNT CARRIERS; 26/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES SAYS CONSOLIDATED CASM EXCLUDING FUEL AND SPECIAL ITEMS IS EXPECTED TO BE UP ABOUT 2.0 PERCENT IN 2018

Community Financial Services Group Llc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 35.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Community Financial Services Group Llc sold 11,618 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 21,477 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.19M, down from 33,095 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Community Financial Services Group Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $198.66B market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $1.97 during the last trading session, reaching $353.09. About 4.64M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO SAYS ENGINE MAKERS ARE AN AREA TO WATCH, BUT NO IMMEDIATE CONCERN; GE GE.N DOING WELL ON 737 MAX, 777X; 21/03/2018 – Boeing: Added Capacity of MAX 9 Will Launch New Intl Routes; 10/04/2018 – Qatar Airways signs LOI for 5 Boeing 777 freighters worth $1.7 bln; 22/03/2018 – U.S. Missile Defense Agency budget boosted to $11.5 bln; 08/05/2018 – FACTBOX-Iran’s $38 billion airplane purchases under nuclear deal; 03/04/2018 – BOEING REPORTS $313M AMENDMENT TO CANADA CHINOOKS CONTRACT; 05/03/2018 – BOEING `DOESN’T SEE’ BRINGING BACK PASSENGER 767 JETS; 01/05/2018 – Plane maker Boeing is buying aerospace parts company KLX for about $3.2 billion; 27/04/2018 – EMBRAER EXECUTIVE SAYS CO IS CAUTIOUSLY OPTIMISTIC ABOUT OPPORTUNITY FOR SUPER TUCANO SALES TO U.S. AIR FORCE; 25/04/2018 – The company’s services unit, which Boeing spun out last year, brought in $3.9 billion in the most recent quarter

Anchor Bolt Capital Lp, which manages about $849.21 million and $1.03B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Newmont Mng Corp (NYSE:NEM) by 394,909 shares to 893,521 shares, valued at $31.96 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Graphic Packaging Hldg Co (NYSE:GPK) by 115,692 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.62 million shares, and has risen its stake in Consol Energy Inc New.

More notable recent American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Annual Meeting of Shareholders – Seeking Alpha” on June 12, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Market Close Report: NASDAQ Composite Index closes above 8000; up 64.02 points at 8,051.34 – Nasdaq” published on June 20, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Notable Thursday Option Activity: UAL, AAL, TAP – Nasdaq” on June 13, 2019. More interesting news about American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “New Strong Sell Stocks for June 13th – Nasdaq” published on June 13, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “1 Great Stock to Buy for July – Motley Fool” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.13, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 52 investors sold AAL shares while 157 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 132 raised stakes. 337.89 million shares or 4.84% less from 355.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Schroder Inv Management Group Inc holds 28,104 shares. Illinois-based Optimum Inv Advsr has invested 0.02% in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Stifel Fincl stated it has 145,611 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Virtu Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.05% in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Gemmer Asset Mgmt Lc has invested 0% in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Ameritas Investment Partners has invested 0.02% in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). First Allied Advisory holds 0.01% of its portfolio in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) for 12,582 shares. Jane Street Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Wells Fargo And Mn holds 0% or 505,996 shares. Susquehanna Interest Group Inc Llp has 0.04% invested in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) for 2.89M shares. 39,567 are owned by Oppenheimer And. Asset One Communications Ltd holds 0.01% in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) or 64,687 shares. Ares Mgmt Ltd has 0.15% invested in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp, California-based fund reported 267,440 shares. Sandy Spring Commercial Bank stated it has 1,150 shares.

Analysts await American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.72 EPS, up 5.52% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.63 per share. AAL’s profit will be $765.12 million for 4.70 P/E if the $1.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.52 actual EPS reported by American Airlines Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 230.77% EPS growth.

Since June 4, 2019, it had 7 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $3.09 million activity. Shares for $138,150 were bought by Leibman Maya on Tuesday, June 4. 25,000 shares were bought by CAHILL JOHN T, worth $714,973 on Tuesday, June 4. $416,250 worth of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) shares were bought by Isom Robert D Jr. KERR DEREK J bought $138,820 worth of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) on Tuesday, June 4. Another trade for 5,000 shares valued at $138,582 was bought by Johnson Stephen L. 50,000 shares valued at $1.40M were bought by PARKER W DOUGLAS on Tuesday, June 4.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.81 EPS, down 45.65% or $1.52 from last year’s $3.33 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.02B for 48.77 P/E if the $1.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.16 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -42.72% negative EPS growth.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 11 sales for $51.18 million activity. 26,557 The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) shares with value of $10.50M were sold by KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN. Shares for $5.03M were sold by McAllister Kevin G on Friday, February 8. The insider LUTTIG J MICHAEL sold $3.49 million. CAPOZZI HEIDI B sold $1.20 million worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) on Wednesday, February 13. On Monday, February 11 COLBERT THEODORE III sold $873,712 worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 2,137 shares.