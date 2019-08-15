American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL) Reaches $25.75 After 5.00% Down Move; I3 Verticals (IIIV) Shorts Increased By 98.69%

The stock of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 1.34% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $25.75. About 2.03 million shares traded. American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) has declined 21.71% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.71% the S&P500. Some Historical AAL News: 27/04/2018 – B. Allen-Ebrahimian: EXCLUSIVE: Beijing has threatened United Airlines and American Airlines, demanding they change all; 14/05/2018 – LANSDOWNE ADDED AAL, APC, BABA, DHT, LPG IN 1Q: 13F; 04/05/2018 – SKYWEST DECLINES ON NEWS AAL WILL END DEAL WITH EXPRESSJET UNIT; 22/05/2018 – AAL APPLAUDS RATIFICATION OF U.S.-BRAZIL OPEN SKIES PACT; 10/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC AAL.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.93 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 07/03/2018 – AAL UPDATES FLIGHTS CANCELED DUE TO WINTER STORM TO 650 TODAY; 15/04/2018 – American Airlines resumes flying over Russian airspace after one-day halt; 26/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES – NOW EXPECTS TO REPORT 2018 EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE EXCLUDING SPECIAL ITEMS OF BETWEEN $5.00 AND $6.00; 15/05/2018 – AAL: PREMIUM ECONOMY TO BE ON ALL WIDEBODIES BY 2Q 2019; 26/04/2018 – AAL SAYS COST OF TRAVEL SHOULD GO UP WITH HIGHER FUEL PRICESThe move comes after 8 months negative chart setup for the $11.47 billion company. It was reported on Aug, 15 by Barchart.com. We have $24.46 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:AAL worth $573.30 million less.

I3 Verticals Inc (NASDAQ:IIIV) had an increase of 98.69% in short interest. IIIV’s SI was 121,400 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 98.69% from 61,100 shares previously. With 170,500 avg volume, 1 days are for I3 Verticals Inc (NASDAQ:IIIV)’s short sellers to cover IIIV’s short positions. The SI to I3 Verticals Inc’s float is 1.33%. The stock decreased 2.08% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $21.63. About 12,993 shares traded. i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) has risen 90.85% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 90.85% the S&P500.

Among 2 analysts covering i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. i3 Verticals has $2800 highest and $2300 lowest target. $25.50’s average target is 17.89% above currents $21.63 stock price. i3 Verticals had 2 analyst reports since August 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Monday, August 12 by KeyBanc Capital Markets.

i3 Verticals, Inc. provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, property management, and healthcare markets in the United States. The company has market cap of $591.40 million. The firm offers payment processing services, including merchant onboarding, risk and underwriting, authorization, settlement, chargeback processing, and other merchant support. It has a 3605 P/E ratio. The Company’s payment processing services enable clients to accept electronic payments, facilitating the exchange of funds and transaction data between clients, financial institutions, and payment networks.

Since June 4, 2019, it had 8 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $3.20 million activity. CAHILL JOHN T bought $714,973 worth of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) on Tuesday, June 4. Another trade for 4,000 shares valued at $112,720 was bought by EMBLER MICHAEL J. The insider EBERWEIN ELISE R bought $138,820. Leibman Maya also bought $138,150 worth of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) on Tuesday, June 4. Shares for $138,582 were bought by Johnson Stephen L on Tuesday, June 4. PARKER W DOUGLAS bought $1.40M worth of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) on Tuesday, June 4. $138,820 worth of stock was bought by KERR DEREK J on Tuesday, June 4.

American Airlines Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company has market cap of $11.47 billion. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. It has a 7.61 P/E ratio. As of December 31, 2016, the firm operated a mainline fleet of 930 aircraft.

Among 2 analysts covering American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. American Airlines Group has $56 highest and $4000 lowest target. $46.33’s average target is 79.92% above currents $25.75 stock price. American Airlines Group had 11 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Citigroup given on Friday, March 8. As per Friday, March 15, the company rating was maintained by Imperial Capital.

