American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL) EPS Estimated At $1.72; Salem Investment Counselors Cut Centerstate Bk (CSFL) Holding By $591,570

Analysts expect American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) to report $1.72 EPS on July, 25.They anticipate $0.09 EPS change or 5.52% from last quarter's $1.63 EPS. AAL's profit would be $765.14 million giving it 4.91 P/E if the $1.72 EPS is correct. After having $0.52 EPS previously, American Airlines Group Inc.'s analysts see 230.77% EPS growth. The stock increased 2.27% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $33.78. About 5.01 million shares traded. American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) has declined 24.26% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.69% the S&P500.

Salem Investment Counselors Inc decreased Centerstate Bk Corp (CSFL) stake by 97.08% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. CenterState Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:CSFL) has declined 25.37% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.80% the S&P500.

American Airlines Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company has market cap of $15.03 billion. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. It has a 10.83 P/E ratio. As of December 31, 2016, the firm operated a mainline fleet of 930 aircraft.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.13, from 1.04 in 2018Q4.

Among 3 analysts covering American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. American Airlines Group had 12 analyst reports since February 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, March 8 report. The stock of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) earned “Buy” rating by Imperial Capital on Friday, March 15.

Since June 4, 2019, it had 7 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $3.09 million activity. PARKER W DOUGLAS bought 50,000 shares worth $1.40M. $138,582 worth of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) shares were bought by Johnson Stephen L. Another trade for 25,000 shares valued at $714,973 was bought by CAHILL JOHN T. $416,250 worth of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) was bought by Isom Robert D Jr on Tuesday, June 4. Another trade for 5,000 shares valued at $138,820 was bought by KERR DEREK J. 5,000 American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) shares with value of $138,150 were bought by Leibman Maya. Shares for $138,820 were bought by EBERWEIN ELISE R on Tuesday, June 4.

Analysts await CenterState Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:CSFL) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $0.51 earnings per share, up 2.00% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.5 per share. CSFL’s profit will be $66.60 million for 11.46 P/E if the $0.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.51 actual earnings per share reported by CenterState Bank Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 1.18 in 2018Q4.

