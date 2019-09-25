American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL) and Its Peers Contrasting side by side.

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) is a company in the Major Airlines industry and that’s how we compare it to its competitors. The contrasting will be based on the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

80.5% of American Airlines Group Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.46% of all Major Airlines’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand American Airlines Group Inc. has 1.1% of its shares owned by company insiders versus an average of 16.07% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

On first table we have American Airlines Group Inc. and its competitors’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Airlines Group Inc. 0.00% -431.80% 2.60% Industry Average 3.70% 19.94% 5.42%

Earnings & Valuation

In next table we are contrasting American Airlines Group Inc. and its competitors’ net profit, top-line revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio American Airlines Group Inc. N/A 31 9.99 Industry Average 606.16M 16.36B 17.79

American Airlines Group Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. The company has a lower P/E ratio which is presently more affordable in compare to its competitors.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides summary of current ratings for American Airlines Group Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score American Airlines Group Inc. 1 0 1 2.50 Industry Average 1.00 2.00 2.40 2.70

American Airlines Group Inc. presently has an average price target of $33.33, suggesting a potential upside of 23.44%. As a group, Major Airlines companies have a potential upside of 67.66%. The equities research analysts’ view based on the data given earlier is that American Airlines Group Inc.’s competitors are looking more favorable than the stock itself.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of American Airlines Group Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) American Airlines Group Inc. -11.8% -7.21% -10.03% -16.04% -21.71% -4.98% Industry Average 4.28% 8.08% 17.54% 21.87% 42.00% 28.84%

For the past year American Airlines Group Inc. has -4.98% weaker performance while American Airlines Group Inc.’s competitors have 28.84% stronger performance.

Liquidity

American Airlines Group Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.5 and a Quick Ratio of 0.4. Competitively, American Airlines Group Inc.’s rivals Current Ratio is 0.63 and has 0.59 Quick Ratio. American Airlines Group Inc.’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than American Airlines Group Inc.

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 1.66 shows that American Airlines Group Inc. is 66.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, American Airlines Group Inc.’s rivals have beta of 1.28 which is 28.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

American Airlines Group Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 7 of the 6 factors American Airlines Group Inc.’s competitors beat American Airlines Group Inc.

American Airlines Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2016, the company operated a mainline fleet of 930 aircraft. It serves 350 destinations in approximately 50 countries, principally from its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, and Phoenix, as well as in Washington, D.C. The company was formerly known as AMR Corporation and changed its name to American Airlines Group Inc. in December 2013. American Airlines Group Inc. was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.