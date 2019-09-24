American Airlines Group Com (AAL) Shareholder Verity Asset Management Has Raised Stake by $476,160; Johnson & Johnson Com (JNJ) Holding Has Lifted by Smithfield Trust Company

Verity Asset Management Inc increased its stake in American Airlines Group Inc Com (AAL) by 149.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Verity Asset Management Inc bought 14,880 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.03% . The institutional investor held 24,833 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $810,000, up from 9,953 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc who had been investing in American Airlines Group Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.29% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $27.15. About 1.91M shares traded. American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) has declined 21.71% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.71% the S&P500. Some Historical AAL News: 26/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC AAL.O SEES FY 2018 SHR $5.00 TO $6.00 EXCLUDING ITEMS; 24/05/2018 – AAL: ADDS REFUELING STOPS TO SOME FLIGHTS ON BRASILIA FUEL WOES; 13/04/2018 – “Gold rush” for Wi-Fi on board planes spurs innovation; 09/05/2018 – U.S. Transportation Department conducting an audit of FAA oversight; 10/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC – EXPECTS TO SPEND $1.7 BLN IN AIRCRAFT AND $1.6 BLN IN NON-AIRCRAFT CAPEX IN 2020; 08/05/2018 – American Airlines to Webcast Presentation at Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Transportation Conference; 27/04/2018 – U.S. House approves bill to reauthorize federal aviation agency; 15/05/2018 – OMEGA ADVISORS DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN AMERICAN AIRLINES – SEC FILING; 26/04/2018 – American Airlines Group 1Q Load Factor 80.4%; 02/05/2018 – National Post: American Airlines near deal to buy 15 of Bombardier’s neglected CRJ900 jets

Smithfield Trust Company increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson Com (JNJ) by 6.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smithfield Trust Company bought 5,367 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 85,862 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.96M, up from 80,495 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smithfield Trust Company who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $349.57B market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $132.45. About 2.06 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 07/03/2018 – ADVISORY: JJ Ruest, CN Interim President and Chief Executive Officer, to address J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation & Industr; 18/04/2018 – Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin slams state AG’s lawsuit against J&J: ‘These are political moves’; 14/05/2018 – DEPUY SYNTHES PRODUCTS – SIGNED AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE ASSETS OF MEDICAL ENTERPRISES DISTRIBUTION; FINANCIAL TERMS OF DEAL ARE NOT BEING DISCLOSED; 23/05/2018 – JURY ALSO SAID J&J RESPONSIBLE FOR 67% OF PLAINTIFF’S AWARD; 17/04/2018 – JNJ RESTRUCTURING DRIVEN BY NEW TECHNOLOGY FOR NEWER PRODUCTS; 03/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson to Participate in the 2018 UBS Global Health Care Conference; 01/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Presents New Data on Silicone Hydrogel Contact Lens Muco-Adhesive Properties; 13/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson virtual training centers help Asia’s surgeons; 09/05/2018 – Kames Adds Praxair, Exits AO Smith, Cuts J&J: 13F; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Sees About $600M-$800M Annual Pretax Cost Savings by 2022

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $419,040 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 48 investors sold JNJ shares while 813 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 628 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 0.48% less from 1.84 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Loomis Sayles Communication Ltd Partnership reported 0.01% stake. Wells Fargo Company Mn holds 0.87% or 21.81 million shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt holds 2.21% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 129,264 shares. 89,728 are held by Woodstock. San Francisco Sentry Invest Gru (Ca) invested in 0.92% or 14,317 shares. Institute For Wealth Management Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 18,929 shares. Stephens Incorporated Ar reported 192,288 shares or 0.61% of all its holdings. White Pine Investment reported 1.23% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Cardinal Cap Mgmt reported 3.96% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Cadence Commercial Bank Na owns 44,685 shares. 4,483 are owned by Bouchey Fin Group. Capital Invest Serv Of America Inc has invested 0.24% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). The California-based Hutchinson Cap Management Ca has invested 0.4% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). 33,531 are owned by Caprock Inc. 9,644 were accumulated by B And T Cap Mngmt Dba Alpha Cap Mngmt.

Smithfield Trust Company, which manages about $966.63 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in S&P 500 Growth (Ivw) (IVW) by 2,066 shares to 21,636 shares, valued at $3.88M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ultra Short Term (Mint) (MINT) by 19,706 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 247,544 shares, and cut its stake in Ultra Short Term (Flot) (FLOT).

Since June 4, 2019, it had 9 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $3.27 million activity. 5,000 shares were bought by KERR DEREK J, worth $138,820 on Tuesday, June 4. Shares for $65,844 were bought by Isom Robert D Jr on Thursday, August 29. Another trade for 5,000 shares valued at $138,582 was bought by Johnson Stephen L. EMBLER MICHAEL J bought 4,000 shares worth $112,720. $138,150 worth of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) was bought by Leibman Maya on Tuesday, June 4. CAHILL JOHN T had bought 25,000 shares worth $714,973.