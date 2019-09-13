American Airlines Group Com (AAL) Holder Verity Asset Management Has Lifted Holding; Intel (INTC) Holder Wright Investors Service Decreased Holding by $1.70 Million as Stock Value Declined

Verity Asset Management Inc increased its stake in American Airlines Group Inc Com (AAL) by 149.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Verity Asset Management Inc bought 14,880 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.03% . The institutional investor held 24,833 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $810,000, up from 9,953 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc who had been investing in American Airlines Group Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.42 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $30.13. About 2.55 million shares traded. American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) has declined 21.71% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.71% the S&P500. Some Historical AAL News: 10/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES – CONSOLIDATED CASM EXCLUDING FUEL AND SPECIAL ITEMS IS EXPECTED TO BE UP ABOUT 2.0 PERCENT IN 2018; 26/04/2018 – American Airlines Group 1Q Rev $10.4B; 26/04/2018 – AAL: BASIC ECONOMY CONVERSION TO HIGHER FARES MORE THAN 60%; 03/05/2018 – Embraer, American Airlines sign aircraft deal worth $705 mln; 26/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES – 2018 TOTAL SYSTEM CAPACITY IS EXPECTED TO BE UP 2.5 PERCENT VS. 2017 ON A SCHEDULE-OVER-SCHEDULE BASIS; 26/04/2018 – American Airlines Group 1Q Capacity Up 2.3%; 26/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC – QTRLY TOTAL MAINLINE & REGIONAL PASSENGER LOAD FACTOR 80.4 PCT VS 79.2 PCT; 26/04/2018 – American Airlines Group Sees 2018 Adj EPS $5-Adj EPS $6; 26/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC – QTRLY TOTAL MAINLINE & REGIONAL REVENUE PASSENGER MILES (RPM) 52,945 MLN VS 50,984 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 03/05/2018 – BRAZIL PLANEMAKER EMBRAER SAYS CONTRACT SIGNED WITH AMERICAN AIRLINES FOR 15 E175 AIRCRAFT IS WORTH $705 MLN AT LIST PRICES

Wright Investors Service Inc decreased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 39.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wright Investors Service Inc sold 36,232 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 55,253 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.65 million, down from 91,485 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $234.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $52.6. About 7.47M shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 26/04/2018 – Intel 1Q Gross Margin 60.6%; 26/04/2018 – Intel’s diversification efforts boost revenues; 20/03/2018 – Mark R. Warner: Senate Intel Committee’s Initial Recommendations on Election Security for 2018 Election Cycle; 21/03/2018 – U.S. SENATE INTEL CHAIRMAN BURR SAYS NEED FOR U.S. ELECTION SECURITY IS ‘URGENT,’ FIXES TODAY MAY NOT BE IN TIME TO SAVE SYSTEM FOR 2020; 08/05/2018 – Australian Gov: WIPO PUBLISHES PATENT OF INTEL FOR “LOCAL INTERCONNECT FOR GROUP IV SOURCE/DRAIN REGIONS” (AMERICAN INVENTORS); 08/05/2018 – SIFIVE REPORTS INVESTMENT FROM INTEL CAPITAL; 26/04/2018 – Happy earnings witching hour with $AMZN $MSFT $INTC all on deck at the top of the hour — check out for the deets; 03/04/2018 – The firm says the company can also improve its product development times if it ditches Intel’s products; 12/03/2018 – Recode Daily: Intel may join the Broadcom-Qualcomm fight; 08/03/2018 – Pioneer Equity Income Adds Chubb, Exits Intel

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.10, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 50 investors sold AAL shares while 150 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 340.27 million shares or 0.70% more from 337.89 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Twin Tree Mngmt LP accumulated 156,333 shares. Jnba Finance Advisors holds 1,000 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 0.03% or 94,756 shares in its portfolio. Palisade Capital Limited Company Nj reported 21,050 shares. Kamunting Street Capital Mngmt Limited Partnership holds 6.23% or 195,226 shares in its portfolio. Voloridge Management Ltd Llc holds 13,700 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Goodhaven Cap Lc invested in 6.38% or 241,925 shares. 319,565 were accumulated by Credit Suisse Ag. Da Davidson And reported 8,093 shares. Schroder Mngmt Grp Incorporated holds 0% or 27,311 shares. Oppenheimer stated it has 33,262 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur Ny stated it has 0.04% in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Rwc Asset Llp holds 2.60 million shares. Macquarie Grp Incorporated Ltd owns 0% invested in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) for 5,000 shares. Raymond James & invested in 186,130 shares or 0.01% of the stock.

Since June 4, 2019, it had 9 insider buys, and 0 sales for $3.27 million activity. PARKER W DOUGLAS had bought 50,000 shares worth $1.40 million. Another trade for 5,000 shares valued at $138,820 was made by KERR DEREK J on Tuesday, June 4. EBERWEIN ELISE R bought $138,820 worth of stock or 5,000 shares. 4,000 American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) shares with value of $112,720 were bought by EMBLER MICHAEL J. CAHILL JOHN T had bought 25,000 shares worth $714,973 on Tuesday, June 4. Isom Robert D Jr bought $65,844 worth of stock or 2,500 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 0.86 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 78 investors sold INTC shares while 717 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 523 raised stakes. 2.79 billion shares or 1.66% less from 2.84 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price, a Colorado-based fund reported 27,851 shares. Brown Advisory Secs Llc reported 108,646 shares stake. Inverness Counsel Lc has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). King Luther Capital Corporation holds 0.05% or 148,078 shares in its portfolio. Salem Investment Counselors reported 363,550 shares. The Indiana-based Indiana Tru And Inv has invested 0.5% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). The Nebraska-based Bridges Management has invested 0.13% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Ancora Advsr Lc has 0.14% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Nokota Mgmt Ltd Partnership has invested 0.08% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Abner Herrman Brock Ltd Liability reported 0.17% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Deutsche State Bank Ag invested in 14.98 million shares. 142,108 are owned by Affinity Advsrs Ltd Liability. Franklin Street Inc Nc holds 1.35% or 218,992 shares in its portfolio. Weatherly Asset Ltd Partnership has invested 1.01% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Pinnacle Wealth Mngmt Advisory Limited Liability Corporation holds 27,203 shares.

Wright Investors Service Inc, which manages about $1.36B and $262.47 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 2,127 shares to 28,494 shares, valued at $5.93M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Broadcom Inc by 5,217 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8,548 shares, and has risen its stake in Cigna Corp New.

Analysts await Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.24 EPS, down 11.43% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.4 per share. INTC’s profit will be $5.52B for 10.60 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual EPS reported by Intel Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.98% EPS growth.