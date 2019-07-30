American Airlines Group (AAL) to pay $0.10 on Aug 21, 2019; Towne Bank (TOWN) Shorts Up By 3.95%

Towne Bank (NASDAQ:TOWN) had an increase of 3.95% in short interest. TOWN’s SI was 581,100 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 3.95% from 559,000 shares previously. With 81,600 avg volume, 7 days are for Towne Bank (NASDAQ:TOWN)’s short sellers to cover TOWN’s short positions. The stock decreased 1.14% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $27.81. About 81,879 shares traded. TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) has declined 15.64% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.07% the S&P500. Some Historical TOWN News: 29/03/2018 – TowneBank Names President J. Morgan Davis as CEO; 29/03/2018 TowneBank Announces Appointment of Corporate Management Group; 19/04/2018 – DJ TowneBank, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TOWN); 29/03/2018 – TowneBank Names William Littreal SVP and CFO; 23/05/2018 – TOWNEBANK BOOSTS QTR DIV TO $0.16 FROM $0.14; EST. $0.15; 25/04/2018 – Towne Bank 1Q EPS 36c; 14/05/2018 – Fidelity Management & Research Exits Position in Towne Bank; 25/04/2018 – Towne Bank 1Q Net $2.3M; 23/05/2018 – Townebank Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend; 29/03/2018 – TowneBank Names CEO G. Robert Aston Jr. as Executive Chairman

American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) is expected to pay $0.10 on Aug 21, 2019. (NASDAQ:AAL) shareholders before Aug 6, 2019 will receive the $0.10 dividend. American Airlines Group Inc’s current price of $30.74 translates into 0.33% yield. American Airlines Group Inc’s dividend has Aug 7, 2019 as record date. Jul 25, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 1.60% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $30.74. About 6.96 million shares traded or 15.10% up from the average. American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) has declined 24.26% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.69% the S&P500. Some Historical AAL News: 26/04/2018 – AAL SEES CASM PEAKING IN SECOND QUARTER UP 2.5%-4.5% YOY; 26/04/2018 – AAL CONTINUES TO SEE FULL YEAR CASM EX ITEMS UP 2% IN 2018; 06/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP – REACHED AGREEMENT WITH BOEING TO DEFER DELIVERY OF 40 737 MAX AIRCRAFT PREVIOUSLY SCHEDULED TO ARRIVE BETWEEN 2020 & 2022; 13/04/2018 – “Gold rush” for Wi-Fi on board planes spurs innovation; 26/04/2018 – American Airlines Group 1Q Operating Cost Per ASM 15.15 Cents, Up 7.3%; 26/04/2018 – AAL SAYS COST OF TRAVEL SHOULD GO UP WITH HIGHER FUEL PRICES; 06/03/2018 American Airlines to Webcast Presentation at J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation & Industrials Conference; 26/04/2018 – American Airlines Group 1Q Average Aircraft Fuel Price $2.10 Per Gallon; 07/03/2018 – Brazil Senate approves Open Skies agreement with the U.S; 26/04/2018 – American Airlines Group Sees 2018 Adj EPS $5-Adj EPS $6

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for small- and medium-size businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company has market cap of $2.02 billion. The firm operates in three divisions: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It has a 14.2 P/E ratio. It accepts various deposits products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Since June 4, 2019, it had 7 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $3.09 million activity. Johnson Stephen L had bought 5,000 shares worth $138,582. Isom Robert D Jr had bought 15,000 shares worth $416,250 on Tuesday, June 4. Shares for $714,973 were bought by CAHILL JOHN T on Tuesday, June 4. KERR DEREK J bought $138,820 worth of stock. Another trade for 5,000 shares valued at $138,820 was made by EBERWEIN ELISE R on Tuesday, June 4. Another trade for 5,000 shares valued at $138,150 was made by Leibman Maya on Tuesday, June 4. Shares for $1.40M were bought by PARKER W DOUGLAS on Tuesday, June 4.

Among 3 analysts covering American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. American Airlines Group has $56 highest and $4000 lowest target. $46.33’s average target is 50.72% above currents $30.74 stock price. American Airlines Group had 12 analyst reports since February 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup maintained American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) rating on Friday, March 8. Citigroup has “Buy” rating and $56 target. The rating was maintained by Imperial Capital with “Buy” on Friday, March 15.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 52 investors sold American Airlines Group Inc. shares while 157 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 132 raised stakes. 337.89 million shares or 4.84% less from 355.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gulf Interest National Bank & Trust (Uk) Limited invested 0.02% in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Principal Fincl Incorporated owns 588,851 shares. Valley Advisers Inc has 553 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Park Avenue Secs Limited Liability Company owns 9,987 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Ent Financial invested in 0% or 238 shares. Daiwa Group Inc accumulated 0.01% or 32,876 shares. Mariner Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) for 8,804 shares. Moreover, Millennium Mgmt Llc has 0.01% invested in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) for 298,281 shares. South Dakota Inv Council invested 0.21% of its portfolio in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Nordea Ab has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Strs Ohio has invested 0.03% in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Koshinski Asset Mngmt Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) for 15,183 shares. Sei Investments Company has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). First Manhattan Communications holds 500 shares. Harris Assoc Ltd Partnership owns 18.91M shares.

American Airlines Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company has market cap of $13.69 billion. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. It has a 9.08 P/E ratio. As of December 31, 2016, the firm operated a mainline fleet of 930 aircraft.

