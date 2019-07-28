American Airlines Group (AAL) to pay $0.10 on Aug 21, 2019; Shorts at Glowpoint (NYSEAMERICAN:GLOW) Lowered By 4.63%

American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) is expected to pay $0.10 on Aug 21, 2019. (NASDAQ:AAL) shareholders before Aug 6, 2019 will receive the $0.10 dividend. American Airlines Group Inc’s current price of $31.24 translates into 0.32% yield. American Airlines Group Inc’s dividend has Aug 7, 2019 as record date. Jul 25, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 1.36% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $31.24. About 7.88 million shares traded or 30.63% up from the average. American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) has declined 24.26% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.69% the S&P500. Some Historical AAL News: 26/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC – QTRLY TOTAL MAINLINE & REGIONAL PRASM 14.40 CENTS VS 13.98 CENTS; 03/05/2018 – BRAZIL PLANEMAKER EMBRAER SAYS CONTRACT SIGNED WITH AMERICAN AIRLINES FOR 15 E175 AIRCRAFT IS WORTH $705 MLN AT LIST PRICES; 26/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES – CONTINUES TO EXPECT 2019 & 2020 CASM EX. FUEL, SPECIAL ITEMS & NEW LABOR AGREEMENTS EACH TO BE UP ABOUT 1-2 PCT; 26/04/2018 – American Airlines Group 1Q Net $186M; 26/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES – EXPECTS ITS SECOND QUARTER PRE-TAX MARGIN EXCLUDING SPECIAL ITEMS TO BE APPROXIMATELY 7.5 TO 9.5 PERCENT; 02/05/2018 – Financial Post: American Airlines near deal to buy 15 of Bombardier’s neglected CRJ900 jets; 06/04/2018 – American Airlines Expands Boeing 787 Fleet; 26/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC AAL.O SEES FY 2018 SHR $5.00 TO $6.00 EXCLUDING ITEMS; 15/04/2018 – American Airlines resumes flying over Russian airspace after one-day halt; 27/04/2018 – U.S. House approves bill to reauthorize federal aviation agency

American Airlines Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company has market cap of $13.90 billion. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. It has a 9.23 P/E ratio. As of December 31, 2016, the firm operated a mainline fleet of 930 aircraft.

Among 3 analysts covering American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. American Airlines Group had 12 analyst reports since February 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, March 8 by Citigroup. The rating was maintained by Imperial Capital on Friday, March 15 with “Buy”.

Since June 4, 2019, it had 7 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $3.09 million activity. $138,820 worth of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) was bought by EBERWEIN ELISE R. KERR DEREK J bought $138,820 worth of stock or 5,000 shares. Shares for $1.40 million were bought by PARKER W DOUGLAS on Tuesday, June 4. 5,000 shares were bought by Johnson Stephen L, worth $138,582 on Tuesday, June 4. 15,000 shares were bought by Isom Robert D Jr, worth $416,250 on Tuesday, June 4. CAHILL JOHN T bought $714,973 worth of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) on Tuesday, June 4. $138,150 worth of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) shares were bought by Leibman Maya.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 52 investors sold American Airlines Group Inc. shares while 157 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 132 raised stakes. 337.89 million shares or 4.84% less from 355.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Td Asset holds 187,667 shares. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky owns 42,429 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Susquehanna Interest Limited Liability Partnership holds 0.04% of its portfolio in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) for 2.89 million shares. Ar Asset Mngmt owns 16,800 shares or 0.2% of their US portfolio. Palisade Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Company Nj accumulated 21,050 shares. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Parkside Commercial Bank And Trust stated it has 253 shares. 308,292 were accumulated by Kamunting Street Management Limited Partnership. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 300,000 shares. Raymond James Financial Ser Inc stated it has 23,341 shares. Tower Capital Ltd (Trc) reported 18,647 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies holds 10,764 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Verity Asset Management Incorporated holds 0.37% or 9,953 shares. Vident Inv Advisory Lc reported 6,803 shares. Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag stated it has 1.00M shares or 0.02% of all its holdings.