American Airlines Group (AAL) Stake Held by Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management Llc; Glenmede Trust Company Na Has Decreased Position in Olin (OLN) as Stock Declined

Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management Llc increased its stake in American Airlines Group Inc (AAL) by 65.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management Llc bought 13,610 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.03% . The institutional investor held 34,305 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.09M, up from 20,695 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management Llc who had been investing in American Airlines Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $26.31. About 5.08 million shares traded. American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) has declined 21.71% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.71% the S&P500. Some Historical AAL News: 15/05/2018 – OMEGA ADVISORS DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN AMERICAN AIRLINES – SEC FILING; 26/04/2018 – AAL SEES CASM PEAKING IN SECOND QUARTER UP 2.5%-4.5% YOY; 26/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC – QTRLY TOTAL MAINLINE & REGIONAL AVAILABLE SEAT MILES (ASM) 65,823 MLN VS 64,341 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 26/04/2018 – AAL CEO SEES HIGHER FUEL PRICES AS `NEAR-TERM PROBLEM’; 07/03/2018 – Brazil Senate approves Open Skies agreement with the U.S; 15/05/2018 – AAL: PREMIUM ECONOMY TO BE ON ALL WIDEBODIES BY 2Q 2019; 13/04/2018 – “Gold rush” for Wi-Fi on board planes spurs innovation; 21/03/2018 – CORRECT: AAL HAS SUSPENDED FLIGHTS AT N.Y.’S LAGUARDIA TO TMRW; 05/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-WHITE HOUSE CALLS CHINESE DEMAND “ORWELLIAN NONSENSE” AND SAYS IT “STRONGLY OBJECTS TO CHINA’S ATTEMPTS TO COMPEL PRIVATE FIRMS TO USE SPECIFIC LANGUAGE OF A POLITICAL NATURE”; 06/04/2018 – American Airlines Expands Boeing 787 Fleet

Glenmede Trust Company Na decreased its stake in Olin Corp (OLN) by 98.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glenmede Trust Company Na sold 34,160 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.97% . The institutional investor held 412 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9,000, down from 34,572 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glenmede Trust Company Na who had been investing in Olin Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.98% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $16.98. About 3.18M shares traded or 34.29% up from the average. Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) has declined 30.43% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.43% the S&P500. Some Historical OLN News: 12/04/2018 – Olin Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 26/04/2018 – Olin Declares 366th Consecutive Quarterly Dividend; 21/04/2018 – DJ Olin Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OLN); 20/04/2018 – Olin at Goldman Sachs Basic Materials Conference May 15; 01/05/2018 – Olin Corp Backs 2018 Adjusted EBITDA $1.25B; 25/04/2018 – Olin Announces New Lead Director; 30/04/2018 – Olin Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 14/05/2018 – King Street Capital Mgmt LLC Exits Position in Olin; 25/04/2018 – OLIN REPORTS NEW LEAD DIRECTOR; 08/05/2018 – Olin Conference Set By Tudor Pickering & Co for May. 15-16

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 25 investors sold OLN shares while 73 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 84 raised stakes. 147.98 million shares or 5.45% more from 140.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa owns 0% invested in Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) for 17,593 shares. Paradigm Cap Mgmt Inc New York holds 0.08% or 38,775 shares in its portfolio. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt Sys has 0.01% invested in Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN). Retirement Of Alabama, a Alabama-based fund reported 214,643 shares. Wellington Group Ltd Liability Partnership invested in 0% or 99,843 shares. D E Shaw And Co stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN). Dupont Cap owns 18,114 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Viking Fund Mgmt Limited Liability accumulated 70,000 shares. Moreover, Wells Fargo & Mn has 0% invested in Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN). Tower Research Capital Lc (Trc) reported 0.02% stake. Mackay Shields Ltd holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) for 204,862 shares. Meeder Asset Mngmt invested 0.01% in Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN). Broadview Advsrs Limited Liability Company holds 1.02% or 161,325 shares. Merian Investors (Uk) Limited owns 33,954 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Systematic LP has 50,225 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio.

Since May 8, 2019, it had 8 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $716,852 activity. Another trade for 8,000 shares valued at $165,678 was made by Sutton Scott McDougald on Wednesday, May 8. Another trade for 5,000 shares valued at $85,000 was bought by Smith Vince J. The insider VERMILLION TERESA M bought 230 shares worth $4,077. Another trade for 2,000 shares valued at $33,374 was made by Alderman Heidi S on Wednesday, August 21. 250 shares were bought by Shipp Earl L, worth $4,479.

Glenmede Trust Company Na, which manages about $22.11B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Graphic Packaging Hldg Co Com (NYSE:GPK) by 26,955 shares to 3.68M shares, valued at $46.47M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc Cap Stk Cl C by 639 shares in the quarter, for a total of 71,840 shares, and has risen its stake in Flir Systems Inc (NASDAQ:FLIR).

Since June 4, 2019, it had 9 insider buys, and 0 sales for $3.27 million activity. PARKER W DOUGLAS bought $1.40M worth of stock or 50,000 shares. 25,000 shares were bought by CAHILL JOHN T, worth $714,973 on Tuesday, June 4. Another trade for 5,000 shares valued at $138,820 was bought by EBERWEIN ELISE R. 5,000 shares were bought by KERR DEREK J, worth $138,820 on Tuesday, June 4. Shares for $112,720 were bought by EMBLER MICHAEL J. Another trade for 5,000 shares valued at $138,150 was bought by Leibman Maya.