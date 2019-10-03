American Airlines Group (AAL) Shareholder South Texas Money Management LTD Trimmed Stake as Share Price Declined; As Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Valuation Declined, Pacific Global Investment Management Company Has Trimmed Its Holding by $615,353

Pacific Global Investment Management Company decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 5.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pacific Global Investment Management Company sold 4,427 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 76,280 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.62 million, down from 80,707 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Company who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $352.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $131.64. About 3.38M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 07/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Advocates on Behalf of Patients at FTC Public Workshop; 17/04/2018 – J&J SEES FY SALES $81.0B TO $81.8B, EST. $81.19B; 15/05/2018 – State Street Adds Aptiv, Exits Zogenix, Cuts J&J: 13F; 24/04/2018 – J&J Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 09/05/2018 – Kames Adds Praxair, Exits AO Smith, Cuts J&J: 13F; 25/04/2018 – J&J GETS COURT TO THROW OUT $151 MILLION DEPUY HIP VERDICT; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Backs 2018 View of Adj EPS $8.00-Adj EPS $8.20; 05/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Institute Adds Innovative Analytics-Based Learning Platform to Help Surgeons Improve Technical Skills and Cli; 09/04/2018 – J&J Faces Another Talc Penalty in Continuing Legal Case (Audio); 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Fund Adds AT&T, Exits Celgene, Cuts J&J

South Texas Money Management Ltd decreased its stake in American Airlines Group Inc (AAL) by 31.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. South Texas Money Management Ltd sold 21,808 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.03% . The institutional investor held 47,678 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.56 million, down from 69,486 at the end of the previous reported quarter. South Texas Money Management Ltd who had been investing in American Airlines Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.20 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.89% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $25.15. About 5.84M shares traded. American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) has declined 21.71% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.71% the S&P500. Some Historical AAL News: 26/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES – NOW EXPECTS TO REPORT 2018 EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE EXCLUDING SPECIAL ITEMS OF BETWEEN $5.00 AND $6.00; 06/04/2018 – AAL: ORDER FOR 47 NEW BOEING 787 WIDEBODY AIRCRAFT; 05/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-WHITE HOUSE HARSHLY CRITICIZES CHINA’S EFFORTS TO TELL 36 FOREIGN AIRLINES TO CHANGE HOW THEY IDENTIFY TAIWAN, HONG KONG, MACAU ON THEIR WEBSITES -STATEMENT TO REUTERS; 26/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC – QTRLY TOTAL MAINLINE & REGIONAL AVAILABLE SEAT MILES (ASM) 65,823 MLN VS 64,341 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 22/05/2018 – AAL: OPEN SKIES CLEARS WAY FOR US APPROVAL LATAM JOINT BUSINESS; 07/03/2018 – Brazil Senate approves Open Skies agreement with the U.S; 26/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES – CONTINUES TO EXPECT 2019 & 2020 CASM EX. FUEL, SPECIAL ITEMS & NEW LABOR AGREEMENTS EACH TO BE UP ABOUT 1-2 PCT; 10/04/2018 – American Airlines Group: Backs 2018 Adj EPS $5.50-Adj EPS $6.50; 09/05/2018 – FAA’s safety oversight of American, Allegiant airlines under review; 07/03/2018 – AAL UPDATES FLIGHTS CANCELED DUE TO WINTER STORM TO 650 TODAY

Since June 4, 2019, it had 9 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $3.27 million activity. $714,973 worth of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) was bought by CAHILL JOHN T on Tuesday, June 4. EMBLER MICHAEL J bought $112,720 worth of stock. $138,820 worth of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) was bought by EBERWEIN ELISE R. Shares for $1.40M were bought by PARKER W DOUGLAS on Tuesday, June 4. Another trade for 2,500 shares valued at $65,844 was bought by Isom Robert D Jr. 5,000 shares were bought by KERR DEREK J, worth $138,820 on Tuesday, June 4.

Analysts await American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.31 EPS, up 15.93% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.13 per share. AAL’s profit will be $583.17 million for 4.80 P/E if the $1.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.82 actual EPS reported by American Airlines Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -28.02% negative EPS growth.

South Texas Money Management Ltd, which manages about $2.17B and $2.34 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Russell 1000 Value Ind (IWD) by 41,917 shares to 64,819 shares, valued at $8.25 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) by 42,080 shares in the quarter, for a total of 972,114 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr Msci Acwiex Us (ACWX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.10, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 50 investors sold AAL shares while 150 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 340.27 million shares or 0.70% more from 337.89 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Prelude Cap Mgmt Ltd accumulated 38,673 shares. Capital owns 8.23M shares. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans holds 18,215 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Susquehanna Interest Grp Limited Liability Partnership has 2.96M shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Winslow Asset Mgmt has 1.16% invested in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Jnba Financial holds 0.01% or 1,000 shares in its portfolio. Putnam Invests Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.03% in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co stated it has 5,111 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Zazove Assocs Limited Liability Corp has 0.01% invested in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Paradigm Capital Mgmt Ny stated it has 10,000 shares. Citadel Advisors Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.01% in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Woodmont Inv Counsel Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.35% in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Creative Planning reported 346,208 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Exane Derivatives owns 550 shares. Css Ltd Limited Liability Company Il has invested 5.21% in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL).

Pacific Global Investment Management Company, which manages about $700.64 million and $428.17M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 526 shares to 2,762 shares, valued at $5.23M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

