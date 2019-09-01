American Airlines Group (AAL) Shareholder New Generation Advisors Has Upped Its Holding by $1.10 Million; Union Pacific (UNP) Holder Wintergreen Advisers Trimmed Its Stake as Shares Rose

New Generation Advisors Llc increased its stake in American Airlines Group Inc (AAL) by 1304.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Generation Advisors Llc bought 35,404 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.03% . The hedge fund held 38,119 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.21M, up from 2,715 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Generation Advisors Llc who had been investing in American Airlines Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $26.31. About 5.08M shares traded. American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) has declined 21.71% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.71% the S&P500. Some Historical AAL News: 20/03/2018 – AAL HAS CANCELED 415 U.S. NORTHEAST FLIGHTS MARCH 20 ON STORM; 09/05/2018 – THE U.S. DEPT OF TRANSPORTATION IS CONDUCTING AN AUDIT INTO FAA OVERSIGHT OF MAINTENANCE AT ALLEGIANT AIR AND AMERICAN AIRLINES AAL.O; 08/05/2018 – American Airlines to Webcast Presentation at Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Transportation Conference; 27/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – AMERICAN AIRLINES ADDS NEW SERVICE TO DESTINATIONS IN MEXICO AND SOUTH AMERICA; 11/05/2018 – ChicagoBreaking: American Airlines adds five gates at O’Hare; 26/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES SAYS CONSOLIDATED CASM EXCLUDING FUEL AND SPECIAL ITEMS IS EXPECTED TO BE UP ABOUT 2.0 PERCENT IN 2018; 10/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC AAL.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.93 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 06/04/2018 – AAL: ORDER FOR 47 NEW BOEING 787 WIDEBODY AIRCRAFT; 27/03/2018 – American Airlines Adds New Service to Destinations in Mexico and South America; 10/04/2018 – American Airlines Group: Sees 1Q Total Revenue Per Available Seat Mile Up Approximately 3.0% to 4.0% Year-Over-Year

Wintergreen Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corporation (UNP) by 19.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wintergreen Advisers Llc sold 9,706 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The hedge fund held 40,780 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.82M, down from 50,486 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wintergreen Advisers Llc who had been investing in Union Pacific Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $111.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $161.96. About 2.99 million shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500.

New Generation Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.30 billion and $142.07M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Halcon Resources Corp by 429,676 shares to 2.07M shares, valued at $2.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since June 4, 2019, it had 9 buys, and 0 sales for $3.27 million activity. $138,150 worth of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) shares were bought by Leibman Maya. CAHILL JOHN T bought $714,973 worth of stock or 25,000 shares. EMBLER MICHAEL J bought $112,720 worth of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) on Monday, August 5. PARKER W DOUGLAS also bought $1.40M worth of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) on Tuesday, June 4. $138,820 worth of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) shares were bought by EBERWEIN ELISE R. The insider Isom Robert D Jr bought $416,250.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.13, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 52 investors sold AAL shares while 157 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 132 raised stakes. 337.89 million shares or 4.84% less from 355.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Federated Investors Pa reported 4,836 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Ltd Company stated it has 0% in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Lee Danner Bass Inc invested in 38,699 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Bain Capital Credit Limited Partnership accumulated 48,944 shares. Captrust Advsrs has 1,784 shares. Sei Investments Commerce reported 221,781 shares. Suntrust Banks owns 8,925 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 448,357 are held by Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Holding. Teewinot Advisers Lc holds 0.55% in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) or 51,500 shares. Neuberger Berman Ltd Liability Company invested in 0.03% or 712,228 shares. Retail Bank Of Montreal Can owns 143,505 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Finance Mgmt holds 13,256 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Hudock Cap Grp Lc owns 934 shares. 530 are owned by Ftb. 60,903 were accumulated by Nomura Holdg Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold UNP shares while 550 reduced holdings. 160 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 522.47 million shares or 8.76% less from 572.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Conning Incorporated owns 30,542 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv owns 1.22M shares. Reaves W H And has 3.65% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). 11,377 are owned by Acadian Asset Limited Liability Corporation. Renaissance Group Inc Ltd Liability Company has invested 1.3% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Cutler Investment Counsel Ltd Liability Corporation owns 41,972 shares. Sequoia Advisors Limited Liability has 5,004 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. 14,397 were accumulated by Appleton Partners Inc Ma. Carnegie Capital Asset Mngmt Limited Com reported 71,755 shares. Trillium Asset Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.1% or 11,742 shares. 1.37M were accumulated by Fred Alger Mngmt. State Treasurer State Of Michigan owns 208,312 shares. Marble Harbor Invest Counsel Ltd Liability Co holds 0.27% or 9,160 shares. Madison Invest Holding, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 106,202 shares. Spc Inc reported 11,415 shares or 0.41% of all its holdings.

Analysts await Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.43 EPS, up 13.02% or $0.28 from last year’s $2.15 per share. UNP’s profit will be $1.68 billion for 16.66 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.22 actual EPS reported by Union Pacific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.46% EPS growth.