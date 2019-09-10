American Airlines Group (AAL) Position Has Lifted by New Generation Advisors Llc; Heidrick & Struggles Intl In (HSII) Shares Declined While Paradice Investment Management Has Trimmed by $19.34 Million Its Stake

New Generation Advisors Llc increased its stake in American Airlines Group Inc (AAL) by 1304.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Generation Advisors Llc bought 35,404 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.03% . The hedge fund held 38,119 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.21 million, up from 2,715 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Generation Advisors Llc who had been investing in American Airlines Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.26 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.23% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $29.08. About 5.04M shares traded. American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) has declined 21.71% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.71% the S&P500. Some Historical AAL News: 23/03/2018 – BOEING EXPECTED TO WIN ORDER FOR 787 FROM AMERICAN AIRLINES, BEATING AIRBUS A330NEO; 10/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC – EXPECTS TO SPEND $2.5 BLN IN AIRCRAFT AND $1.8 BLN IN NON-AIRCRAFT CAPEX IN 2019; 26/04/2018 – American Airlines Group 1Q Adj EPS 75c; 04/05/2018 – MEDIA-American Airlines to end regional deals with ExpressJet, Trans States – Bloomberg; 07/03/2018 – AAL UPDATES FLIGHTS CANCELED DUE TO WINTER STORM TO 650 TODAY; 26/04/2018 – American Airlines Group 1Q Net $186M; 27/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – AMERICAN AIRLINES ADDS NEW SERVICE TO DESTINATIONS IN MEXICO AND SOUTH AMERICA; 06/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES – ORDER FOR 47 NEW BOEING 787 AIRCRAFT CONSISTS OF 22 787-8S SCHEDULED FOR 2020 & 25 787-9S SCHEDULED FOR 2023; 26/04/2018 – American Airlines Group Sees 2018 Adj EPS $5-Adj EPS $6; 15/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Airlines resolve dispute over Chicago O’Hare expansion

Paradice Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Heidrick & Struggles Intl In (HSII) by 71.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paradice Investment Management Llc sold 509,050 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.34% . The institutional investor held 198,459 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.61 million, down from 707,509 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paradice Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Heidrick & Struggles Intl In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $520.50 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $26.95. About 216,594 shares traded or 86.19% up from the average. Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) has declined 13.16% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.16% the S&P500. Some Historical HSII News: 15/05/2018 – HEIDRICK & STRUGGLES INTERNATIONAL – ISS RECOMMENDED STOCKHOLDERS VOTE IN FAVOR OF ITEM SEEKING APPROVAL OF GSP, CHANGING ITS MAY 8 RECOMMENDATION; 21/03/2018 – Heidrick & Struggles’ “Journey to the Top – Female Leadership Forum “; 12/04/2018 – Heidrick & Struggles and City Year UK Bring Together Top Business Leaders to Inspire the Next Generation; 22/04/2018 – DJ Heidrick & Struggles International , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HSII); 23/04/2018 – HEIDRICK & STRUGGLES 1Q REV. $164.7M, EST. $155.7M; 21/03/2018 – HEIDRICK & STRUGGLES NAMES MARK HARRIS CFO; 11/04/2018 – Heidrick & Struggles’ Bonnie Gwin Honored with AESC Award of Excellence; 08/03/2018 Heidrick & Struggles Adds 18 New Partners and Principals Across Executive Search and Heidrick Consulting Globally; 31/05/2018 – Heidrick & Struggles Promotes European Leader to Global Chief Marketing Officer; 23/04/2018 – Heidrick & Struggles Sees 2Q Rev $160M-$170M

Analysts await Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.66 EPS, down 22.35% or $0.19 from last year's $0.85 per share. HSII's profit will be $12.75 million for 10.21 P/E if the $0.66 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.73 actual EPS reported by Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.59% negative EPS growth.

Paradice Investment Management Llc, which manages about $705.02M and $1.31B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Enpro Inds Inc (NYSE:NPO) by 19,470 shares to 688,982 shares, valued at $44.41 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sothebys (NYSE:BID) by 21,510 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.34 million shares, and has risen its stake in Avanos Med Inc.

Since June 4, 2019, it had 9 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $3.27 million activity. PARKER W DOUGLAS bought $1.40 million worth of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) on Tuesday, June 4. On Tuesday, June 4 Johnson Stephen L bought $138,582 worth of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) or 5,000 shares. Leibman Maya bought $138,150 worth of stock or 5,000 shares. On Monday, August 5 EMBLER MICHAEL J bought $112,720 worth of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) or 4,000 shares. $714,973 worth of stock was bought by CAHILL JOHN T on Tuesday, June 4. Another trade for 15,000 shares valued at $416,250 was bought by Isom Robert D Jr.

New Generation Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.30 billion and $142.07 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vistra Energy Corp by 187,256 shares to 247,162 shares, valued at $6.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.