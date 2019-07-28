American Airlines Group (AAL) Market Value Declined While Quantitative Systematic Strategies Has Increased Position; Mizuho Bank LTD Stake in Cme Group (CME) Boosted by $14.76 Million as Stock Price Rose

Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc increased its stake in American Airlines Group Inc (AAL) by 183.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc bought 28,934 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.18% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 44,660 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.42 million, up from 15,726 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc who had been investing in American Airlines Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.36% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $31.24. About 7.88M shares traded or 30.63% up from the average. American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) has declined 24.26% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.69% the S&P500. Some Historical AAL News: 26/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC – QTRLY TOTAL MAINLINE & REGIONAL PRASM 14.40 CENTS VS 13.98 CENTS; 02/05/2018 – Financial Post: American Airlines near deal to buy 15 of Bombardier’s neglected CRJ900 jets; 10/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC – EXPECTS TO SPEND $2.5 BLN IN AIRCRAFT AND $1.8 BLN IN NON-AIRCRAFT CAPEX IN 2019; 18/05/2018 – CPA, AAL, BA: @StevenCejas Cubana doesn’t operate 737s – so it’s another airline or the wrong type of plane. – ! $CPA $AAL $BA; 15/03/2018 – Airlines resolve dispute over Chicago O’Hare expansion; 13/04/2018 – “Gold rush” for Wi-Fi on board planes spurs innovation; 10/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP – EXPECT 2019 AND 2020 CASM EXCLUDING FUEL, SPECIAL ITEMS & NEW LABOR AGREEMENTS TO BE UP ABOUT 1 TO 2 PCT IN EACH YEAR; 26/04/2018 – American Airlines Group Sees 2018 Adj EPS $5-Adj EPS $6; 03/05/2018 – Embraer, American Airlines sign aircraft deal worth $705 mln; 20/04/2018 – DJ American Airlines Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AAL)

Mizuho Bank Ltd increased its stake in Cme Group Inc (CME) by 900% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mizuho Bank Ltd bought 922,660 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.79% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.03M shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.87 million, up from 102,518 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd who had been investing in Cme Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $71.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $201.07. About 1.19 million shares traded. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 14.01% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.58% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 11/05/2018 – CME LIVE CATTLE NEARBY MONTHS 0#LC: SAG OVER 1 PCT FOLLOWING LATE THURSDAY’S WEAKER CASH PRICES, FUNDS ROLL OUT OF JUNE INTO BACK MONTHS – TRADE; 06/04/2018 – CME FEEDER CATTLE CONTRACTS 0#FC: DROP OVER 1 PERCENT WITH PRESSURE FROM PROFIT-TAKING, LOWER LIVE CATTLE FUTURES -TRADE; 28/03/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for March 27; 20/03/2018 – REG-BARCLAYS PLC FORM 8 (DD) – CME GROUP PLC; 22/03/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for March 21; 11/04/2018 – LIVESTOCK-CME live cattle, hog futures end mostly firmer; 24/05/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for May 23; 05/04/2018 – CME Group takes heat over large, private grain trades; 15/03/2018 – Exchange operator CME in talks with Britain’s NEX for possible takeover; 25/04/2018 – 0HR2: BARCLAYS PLC: Form 8 (DD) – CME GROUP INC – AMENDMENT

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 52 investors sold AAL shares while 157 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 132 raised stakes. 337.89 million shares or 4.84% less from 355.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nuveen Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.57% stake. City Hldgs has invested 0.15% in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). 934 were reported by Hudock Ltd Limited Liability Company. Advisory Alpha Limited Liability accumulated 6 shares or 0% of the stock. The New York-based Paradigm Mgmt Ny has invested 0.03% in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Farmers And Merchants Invests has 0.01% invested in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) for 2,651 shares. Nomura holds 60,903 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Moreover, Public Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio has 0.03% invested in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) for 159,155 shares. First Allied Advisory Ser has invested 0.01% in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). 510,470 are owned by Highland Cap Mgmt Ltd Partnership. Ar Asset Mgmt has 16,800 shares. Cleararc Capital holds 9,713 shares. Arizona State Retirement System has 76,742 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Adage Capital Prns Grp Ltd Company holds 565,970 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Andra Ap has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL).

Since June 4, 2019, it had 7 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $3.09 million activity. Another trade for 5,000 shares valued at $138,820 was made by EBERWEIN ELISE R on Tuesday, June 4. Isom Robert D Jr bought $416,250 worth of stock or 15,000 shares. The insider Leibman Maya bought $138,150. KERR DEREK J also bought $138,820 worth of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) on Tuesday, June 4. The insider Johnson Stephen L bought $138,582. PARKER W DOUGLAS bought $1.40 million worth of stock or 50,000 shares.

Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc, which manages about $315.26M and $404.14 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ncr Corp (NYSE:NCR) by 59,092 shares to 18,199 shares, valued at $497,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in S&P Global Inc by 6,783 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,218 shares, and cut its stake in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 53 investors sold CME shares while 265 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 282.94 million shares or 5.14% less from 298.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1.44M were reported by Tiaa Cref Invest Management Ltd Co. 2,000 are owned by Supplemental Annuity Collective Tru Of Nj. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management holds 0.15% or 10,466 shares. Invsts has 0.97% invested in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) for 13.77M shares. Bancorporation Of Nova Scotia holds 173,881 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Deutsche National Bank & Trust Ag reported 2.43 million shares. Iron Limited Liability Corp reported 97,486 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0.16% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) for 191,843 shares. Hilton Cap Management Ltd Com invested in 101,247 shares or 2.25% of the stock. Moreover, Pittenger & Anderson Incorporated has 0.79% invested in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Counselors reported 0.04% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Banque Pictet And Cie Sa stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Ibm Retirement Fund owns 5,372 shares. Renaissance Tech Ltd Liability Co invested in 1.87M shares or 0.28% of the stock. Berkshire Asset Ltd Pa, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 2,194 shares.