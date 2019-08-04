American Airlines Group (AAL) Holding Maintained by Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management Llc; As Transcanada (TRP) Share Value Rose, Viking Fund Management Cut Stake

Viking Fund Management Llc decreased its stake in Transcanada Corp (TRP) by 69.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Viking Fund Management Llc sold 124,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.20% . The institutional investor held 55,000 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.47 million, down from 179,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Viking Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Transcanada Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $48.59. About 2.07 million shares traded or 55.94% up from the average. TC Energy Corporation (NYSE:TRP) has risen 10.49% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.49% the S&P500. Some Historical TRP News: 20/03/2018 – TRANSCANADA – NOVA GAS TRANSMISSION LTD IS WORKING TO FINALIZE SCOPE OF EXPANSION FACILITIES TO MEET SERVICE REQUIREMENTS RESULTING FROM OPEN SEASON; 24/05/2018 – TRANSCANADA CORP – NEB ALSO PROVIDED GUIDANCE ON TOLLING PRINCIPLES TO BE APPLIED TO PROJECT; 22/03/2018 – Petronas says involved in TransCanada’s proposal to build North Montney Mainline Extension; 09/04/2018 – CORRECT: TRANSCANADA TO INVEST IN OIL & GAS LINES OVER DECADE; 23/03/2018 – TRANSCANADA REPORTS 2018-2019 REV. REQUIREMENT SETTLEMENT WITH; 23/03/2018 – TRANSCANADA REPORTS REV REQUIREMENT SETTLEMENT WITH NGTL SYSTEM; 23/03/2018 – TRANSCANADA CORP – UNIT FILED APPLICATION WITH NATIONAL ENERGY BOARD FOR APPROVAL OF NEGOTIATED SETTLEMENT WITH CUSTOMERS, OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES; 20/03/2018 – TransCanada Chips Away at Alberta Natural Gas Pipeline Shortage; 19/03/2018 – TRANSCANADA REVIEWING DETAILS OF FERC ACTIONS; 14/03/2018 – TransCanada Places Cameron Access Project in Service

Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management Llc increased its stake in American Airlines Group Inc (AAL) by 65.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management Llc bought 13,610 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.03% . The institutional investor held 34,305 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.09 million, up from 20,695 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management Llc who had been investing in American Airlines Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.31% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $29.45. About 6.48M shares traded or 5.56% up from the average. American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) has declined 21.71% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.71% the S&P500. Some Historical AAL News: 26/04/2018 – American Airlines Group Reports First-Quarter 2018 Profit; 05/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-WHITE HOUSE CALLED ON “CHINA TO STOP THREATENING AND COERCING AMERICAN CARRIERS AND CITIZENS”; 26/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP – IN 2018, CO EXPECTS TO TAKE DELIVERY OF 22 MAINLINE AIRCRAFT COMPRISED OF 16 B738 MAX AIRCRAFT AND 6 B789 AIRCRAFT; 06/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES – ORDER FOR 47 NEW BOEING 787 AIRCRAFT CONSISTS OF 22 787-8S SCHEDULED FOR 2020 & 25 787-9S SCHEDULED FOR 2023; 26/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES – CONTINUES TO EXPECT 2019 & 2020 CASM EX. FUEL, SPECIAL ITEMS & NEW LABOR AGREEMENTS EACH TO BE UP ABOUT 1-2 PCT; 26/04/2018 – AAL SAYS COST OF TRAVEL SHOULD GO UP WITH HIGHER FUEL PRICES; 24/05/2018 – AAL ALSO CANCELS RETURN BRASILIA-MIAMI FLIGHT FRIDAY; 26/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC – QTRLY TOTAL MAINLINE & REGIONAL REVENUE PASSENGER MILES (RPM) 52,945 MLN VS 50,984 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 10/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC – EXPECTS TO SPEND $2.5 BLN IN AIRCRAFT AND $1.8 BLN IN NON-AIRCRAFT CAPEX IN 2019; 05/04/2018 – BOMBARDIER COMMERCIAL AIRCRAFT – BOMBARDIER SERVICES CORPORATION, PSA AIRLINES SIGNED 3-YR EXTENSION TO PARTIES’ HEAVY MAINTENANCE AGREEMENT

Since June 4, 2019, it had 7 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $3.09 million activity. 25,000 shares valued at $714,973 were bought by CAHILL JOHN T on Tuesday, June 4. $138,820 worth of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) shares were bought by KERR DEREK J. Johnson Stephen L also bought $138,582 worth of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) shares. 5,000 shares were bought by Leibman Maya, worth $138,150. EBERWEIN ELISE R bought $138,820 worth of stock or 5,000 shares. 50,000 American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) shares with value of $1.40M were bought by PARKER W DOUGLAS.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 52 investors sold AAL shares while 157 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 132 raised stakes. 337.89 million shares or 4.84% less from 355.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oakbrook Invs holds 0.04% or 20,630 shares. Optimum accumulated 2,320 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt accumulated 16,630 shares. Kentucky Retirement System accumulated 17,473 shares. State Teachers Retirement Systems accumulated 566,028 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Sunbelt Secs invested in 0.19% or 11,698 shares. Putnam Invests Limited Com, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 365,156 shares. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky reported 0.02% of its portfolio in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Parallax Volatility Advisers L P, California-based fund reported 267,440 shares. Carroll Fincl Assocs accumulated 1 shares. 8,085 are owned by Girard Partners Ltd. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Mngmt Grp Ltd Liability holds 150 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 68.84M are owned by Primecap Mgmt Communications Ca. 387,800 are held by Swiss National Bank & Trust. 724,300 are held by Gendell Jeffrey L.

