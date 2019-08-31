American Airlines Group (AAL) Holding Held by Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management Llc; Community Trust & Investment Co Position In Tjx Cos (TJX) Was Has Lifted

Community Trust & Investment Co increased its stake in Tjx Cos Inc (TJX) by 99.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Community Trust & Investment Co bought 75,489 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.15% . The institutional investor held 151,252 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.05 million, up from 75,763 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co who had been investing in Tjx Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $65.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $54.97. About 5.32 million shares traded. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 12.76% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.76% the S&P500.

Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management Llc increased its stake in American Airlines Group Inc (AAL) by 65.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management Llc bought 13,610 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.03% . The institutional investor held 34,305 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.09 million, up from 20,695 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management Llc who had been investing in American Airlines Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $26.31. About 5.08 million shares traded. American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) has declined 21.71% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.71% the S&P500. Some Historical AAL News: 13/04/2018 – “Gold rush” for Wi-Fi on board planes spurs innovation; 26/04/2018 – AAL:CARRIERS WILL HAVE TO CUT GROWTH PLANS IF FUEL STAYS HIGHER; 26/04/2018 – AAL ENCOURAGED BY ECONOMIC ENVIRONMENT, TRAVEL DEMAND STRENGTH; 24/05/2018 – AAL SAYS RIO, SAO PAULO FLIGHTS NOT AFFECTED; 04/05/2018 – MEDIA-American Airlines to end regional deals with ExpressJet, Trans States – Bloomberg; 17/05/2018 – American Airlines to Webcast Presentation at Wolfe Research Global Transportation Conference; 24/05/2018 – AAL ALSO CANCELS RETURN BRASILIA-MIAMI FLIGHT FRIDAY; 02/05/2018 – justinbachman: “American Airlines Group Inc. is nearing an order for about 15 CRJ900 regional jets from Bombardier Inc. with; 09/05/2018 – THE U.S. DEPT OF TRANSPORTATION IS CONDUCTING AN AUDIT INTO FAA OVERSIGHT OF MAINTENANCE AT ALLEGIANT AIR AND AMERICAN AIRLINES AAL.O; 02/05/2018 – Report on Business: American Airlines near deal for Bombardier’s neglected small jets

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.13, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 52 investors sold AAL shares while 157 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 132 raised stakes. 337.89 million shares or 4.84% less from 355.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mason Street Advsr Lc reported 57,016 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 680,403 shares. Foundry Llc holds 0.41% of its portfolio in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) for 325,737 shares. Moreover, Utd Svcs Automobile Association has 0.02% invested in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) for 291,363 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt invested 0% in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Neuberger Berman Group Lc accumulated 0.03% or 712,228 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Corp accumulated 10,764 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Savings Bank Of Montreal Can owns 143,505 shares. Raging Capital Management Ltd stated it has 192,000 shares or 0.88% of all its holdings. Gulf International Bancorp (Uk) Ltd has invested 0.02% in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Nomura Asset Mngmt reported 0.01% in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Moreover, Sei has 0.02% invested in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) for 221,781 shares. Vident Inv Advisory Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) or 6,803 shares. First Hawaiian Bancorporation has invested 0% in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Hsbc Holding Public Limited Co reported 545,000 shares.

Since June 4, 2019, it had 9 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $3.27 million activity. The insider PARKER W DOUGLAS bought 50,000 shares worth $1.40M. 5,000 shares were bought by Johnson Stephen L, worth $138,582 on Tuesday, June 4. Another trade for 4,000 shares valued at $112,720 was made by EMBLER MICHAEL J on Monday, August 5. EBERWEIN ELISE R had bought 5,000 shares worth $138,820. Another trade for 25,000 shares valued at $714,973 was bought by CAHILL JOHN T. $138,820 worth of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) was bought by KERR DEREK J on Tuesday, June 4.

Community Trust & Investment Co, which manages about $811.03 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Worldpay Inc Com by 88,677 shares to 73,436 shares, valued at $8.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 4,096 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 339,191 shares, and cut its stake in Granite Construction Inc (NYSE:GVA).