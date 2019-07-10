America Movil Sab De Cv (AMX) Shareholder Credit Suisse Ag Increased Stake by $1.07 Million as Valuation Declined; Disney Walt Co (DIS) Holder Intrust Bank Na Has Upped Holding

Intrust Bank Na increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 120.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Intrust Bank Na bought 8,705 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 15,950 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.77 million, up from 7,245 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Intrust Bank Na who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $254.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $141.61. About 6.45M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 07/05/2018 – The Edge Markets: M&A: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal – sources – The Edge Markets; 18/04/2018 – Comcast Bid 16% More Than Disney for 21st Century Fox, Filing Shows; 07/03/2018 – Laff Lands Home Improvement in Multi-Yr Licensing Agreement With the Disney/ABC Television Group, to Debut Hit Comedy This Fall; 14/03/2018 – THE WALT DISNEY CO TO CONSOLIDATE DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER SERVICES, TECHNOLOGY & INTERNATIONAL MEDIA OPERATIONS INTO SINGLE BUSINESS; 12/04/2018 – Multi-billion Dollar Digital Content Industry Swells as Consumer’s Media Consumption Intensifies; 03/04/2018 – Disney offers to buy Sky News in effort to calm fears on Murdoch’s UK power; 29/03/2018 – HuffPost Canada: Disney, Pixar To Release A Short About A Li’l Dumpling, And It Sounds Darling; 07/05/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 12/04/2018 – DISNEY REQUIRED TO MAKE OFFER FOR SKY AT; 11/05/2018 – Daily Democrat: Somersworth’s Rob Memmolo learns the `Disney way’

Credit Suisse Ag increased its stake in America Movil Sab De Cv (AMX) by 384.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Credit Suisse Ag bought 76,516 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.28% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 96,417 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.38 million, up from 19,901 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Credit Suisse Ag who had been investing in America Movil Sab De Cv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.91% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $14.67. About 2.59M shares traded or 23.94% up from the average. AmÃ©rica MÃ³vil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) has declined 16.77% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.20% the S&P500. Some Historical AMX News: 19/04/2018 – AMERICA MOVIL 4Q REV. MXN263.86B, EST. MXN261.61B; 14/03/2018 – America Movil to roll out 4.5G in 76 cities by end-2018; 25/04/2018 – AMERICA MOVIL CEO DANIEL HAJJ SPEAKS IN 1Q CALL; 03/04/2018 – America Movil Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – AMERICA MOVIL ON TRACK TO ACCOMPLISH $8B BUDGET FOR CAPEX: HAJJ; 19/04/2018 – IGNORE: AMERICA MOVIL POSTED 4Q EARNINGS FEB. 13; 17/04/2018 – AMERICA MOVIL APPROVES SHARE BUYBACK FUND OF MXN3B; 20/03/2018 – AMERICA MOVIL APPROVED SHARE BUYBACK FUND OF MXN3B; 25/04/2018 – AMERICA MOVIL SAYS STILL TALKING TO MEXICO TELECOM REGULATOR ABOUT POSSIBILITY OF TV LICENSE; 23/04/2018 – POLL-America Movil profit seen down 35 pct on less FX gains

Credit Suisse Ag, which manages about $41.97B and $109.61 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Monmouth Real Estate Invt Co (NYSE:MNR) by 39,036 shares to 169,072 shares, valued at $2.23M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Western Alliance Bancorp (NYSE:WAL) by 40,957 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 138,781 shares, and cut its stake in Nabors Industries Ltd.

More notable recent AmÃ©rica MÃ³vil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “NII selling Nextel Brazil to America Movil, to wind up company – Seeking Alpha” on March 18, 2019, also Forbes.com with their article: “Billionaire Carlos Slim’s America Movil To Boost Internet Speed In Mexico – Forbes” published on May 22, 2017, Seekingalpha.com published: “Union calls Sibanye labor verification outcome ‘flawed’ – Seeking Alpha” on April 09, 2019. More interesting news about AmÃ©rica MÃ³vil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “America Movil SA De CV 2017 Q4 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on February 15, 2018 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Much Are Amex Exploration Inc. (CVE:AMX) Insiders Spending On Buying Shares? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 24, 2019.

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “WarnerMedia May Price Its Streaming Service Higher Than Netflix. Why? – Motley Fool” on June 19, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Get Ready for More Hulu Originals – The Motley Fool” published on June 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Disney and Other Hedge Fund Favorites Performed in Q2 – Yahoo Finance” on June 29, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Algorithm and Blues: How Netflix Is Conquering Hollywood – The Motley Fool” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Investors Should Know About The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) Financial Strength – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 26, 2019.