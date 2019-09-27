America Movil Sab De Cv (AMX) Shareholder Causeway Capital Management Decreased Position; Point72 Asset Management LP Holding in Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (Put) (BABA) Has Raised by $74.87 Million as Stock Declined

Point72 Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (Put) (BABA) by 140.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Point72 Asset Management Lp bought 443,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The hedge fund held 758,000 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $128.44M, up from 315,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Point72 Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $436.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.21% or $7.37 during the last trading session, reaching $167.63. About 13.09M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 30/04/2018 – TRADE WAR CONSEQUENCES ‘WILL BE QUITE SEVERE,’ SAYS BABA’S TSAI; 04/05/2018 – ALIBABA – EXCLUDING CONSOLIDATION OF ELE.ME AND CAINIAO NETWORK, EXPECT REVENUE GROWTH FOR FISCAL YEAR 2019 TO BE OVER 50%; 30/05/2018 – Alibaba’s Joe Tsai: A lot of people are trying to stop China from upgrading its tech, including Sen. Mark Warner #CodeCon; 30/05/2018 – Alibaba’s Joe Tsai: A lot of people are trying to stop China from upgrading its tech, including Senator Mark Warner “I still don’t understand it.”; 02/04/2018 – ADRs End Lower; Alibaba, ArcelorMittal and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trade Actively; 24/04/2018 – XIAOZHU.COM SAYS ANNOUNCED STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH FLIGGY, THE TRAVEL BRAND UNDER ALIBABA GROUP ON APRIL 24; 12/03/2018 – China’s Ofo Raises $866 Million in Funding Round Led by Alibaba; 17/04/2018 – Alibaba, Baidu, JD.com to list in China as early as June, sources say; 26/04/2018 – Alibaba Cloud Receives MySQL Corporate Contributor Award; 10/04/2018 – SINGAPORE STATE INVESTOR TEMASEK LIKELY TO PARTICIPATE AS LEAD INVESTOR IN FUNDRAISING

Causeway Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in America Movil Sab De Cv (AMX) by 39.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Causeway Capital Management Llc sold 87,762 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.05% . The institutional investor held 136,565 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.99M, down from 224,327 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Causeway Capital Management Llc who had been investing in America Movil Sab De Cv for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.72 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $14.71. About 479,287 shares traded. America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) has declined 18.52% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.52% the S&P500. Some Historical AMX News: 05/03/2018 Mexico regulator approves America Movil fixed-line separation plan; 24/04/2018 – AMERICA MOVIL 1Q REV. MXN253.4B VS EST. MXN253.4B; 14/03/2018 – AMERICA MOVIL’S HAJJ SAYS INVESTMENT CAPACITY OF SEPARATE FIXED LINE UNIT WILL DEPEND ON ITS OWN FINANCIAL VIABILITY; 20/03/2018 – America Movil plans up to 3 bln pesos in share buybacks; 24/04/2018 – MEXICO’S AMERICA MOVIL SAYS 1Q REVENUE 253.4 BLN PESOS; 14/03/2018 – MEXICO’S AMERICA MOVIL’S SLIM DOMIT SAYS REGULATORY BURDEN HAS PUSHED IT TO CUT INVESTMENTS; 24/04/2018 – America Movil 1Q Net Profit Down 51% on Year to MXN17.7 Billion; 25/04/2018 – AMERICA MOVIL SAYS STILL TALKING TO MEXICO TELECOM REGULATOR ABOUT POSSIBILITY OF TV LICENSE; 03/04/2018 – America Movil Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – America Movil 1Q Ebitda Down 0.8% on Year to MXN71.2 Billion

Causeway Capital Management Llc, which manages about $27.14B and $9.14B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Barclays Plc (NYSE:BCS) by 834,196 shares to 4.66 million shares, valued at $35.44 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Icici Bk Ltd (NYSE:IBN) by 207,384 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6.43M shares, and has risen its stake in Total S A (NYSE:TOT).

Analysts await America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $0.34 EPS, up 13.33% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.3 per share. AMX’s profit will be $1.13B for 10.82 P/E if the $0.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.22 actual EPS reported by America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 54.55% EPS growth.

More notable recent America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “ILF: Exposure To Large-Cap Latam – Seeking Alpha” on January 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is FedEx Corporation (FDX) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “5 Mexican Stocks That Should Benefit From the Recent Trade Agreement – Investorplace.com” on August 30, 2018. More interesting news about America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “AmÃ©rica MÃ³vil urges regulator to split up Televisa – Seeking Alpha” published on May 29, 2019 as well as Forbes.com‘s news article titled: “Carlos Slim’s America Movil Approves Delisting From NASDAQ, But Will Keep NYSE Listing – Forbes Now” with publication date: October 07, 2016.

More notable recent Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “An Option To Play A Troubled Alibaba – Seeking Alpha” on September 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “5 Top Stock Trades for Friday: GOGO, BABA, TGT – Yahoo Finance” published on September 19, 2019, Ibtimes.com published: “3 Reasons Why Alibaba Is Still a Buy After Jack Maâ€™s Departure – International Business Times” on September 22, 2019. More interesting news about Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “This Connection Between Alibaba and TikTok Means Big Bucks for BABA Stock – Yahoo Finance” published on September 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Amazon, Alibaba And Peloton In Focus – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 21, 2019.