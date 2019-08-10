America Movil Sab De Cv (AMX) Holder Uss Investment Management LTD Trimmed Position by $18.13 Million as Market Value Declined; Coatue Management Cut Its Holding in Facebook (FB) by $138.81 Million

Coatue Management Llc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 18.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coatue Management Llc sold 836,211 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 3.80 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $633.52M, down from 4.64 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coatue Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $550.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.21% or $2.31 during the last trading session, reaching $187.85. About 11.06 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 28/03/2018 – Facebook unveiled new tools Wednesday to make it easier for users to see and access the data the social network holds on them; 19/03/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Facebook says it has hired a digital forensics firm “to conduct a comprehensive audit of Cambridge; 20/04/2018 – Facebook used to hate pre-roll video ads. Now it’s changing its mind; 29/03/2018 – Comedian Will Ferrell has joined the small chorus of public figures deleting their Facebook accounts; 27/03/2018 – Rift deepens between Apple, India’s telecom regulator over anti-spam app; 15/05/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Facebook’s spending on content-review teams has ballooned to hundreds of millions of dollars for 2018 (Deepa; 19/03/2018 – Lawmakers on two continents are demanding answers from Facebook on Cambridge Analytica data misuse; 20/03/2018 – Tech Today: A Micron Blowout? Defending Facebook, Dumping Oracle — Barron’s Blog; 26/04/2018 – Breitbart News: Exclusive – Former FCC Bureau Chief Fred Campbell: Safe Harbor Enables Facebook, Google to Censor Without; 20/03/2018 – Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg is an “emperor for life” and not accountable to anybody, says Yale’s Jeff Sonnenfeld

Uss Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in America Movil Sab De Cv (AMX) by 55.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Uss Investment Management Ltd sold 1.30 million shares as the company’s stock declined 3.05% . The institutional investor held 1.03M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.68 million, down from 2.32 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Uss Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in America Movil Sab De Cv for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.47% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $14.1. About 1.77M shares traded. AmÃ©rica MÃ³vil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) has declined 18.52% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.52% the S&P500. Some Historical AMX News: 24/04/2018 – America Movil Sees Payments From Rivals Boost Mexico Sales; 24/04/2018 – AMERICA MOVIL 1Q REV. MXN253.4B VS EST. MXN253.4B; 25/04/2018 – AMERICA MOVIL CEO DANIEL HAJJ SPEAKS IN 1Q CALL; 24/04/2018 – AMERICA MOVIL 1Q EBITDA MXN71.2B; EST. MXN72B; 20/03/2018 – AMERICA MOVIL APPROVED DIVIDEND OF MXN0.32/SHARE; 24/04/2018 – America Movil 1Q Ebitda Down 0.8% on Year to MXN71.2 Billion; 14/03/2018 – AMERICA MOVIL CHAIRMAN CARLOS SLIM DOMIT SPEAKS IN MEXICO CITY; 16/04/2018 – America Movil shareholders approve 3 bln pesos in share buybacks; 24/04/2018 – America Movil 1Q Net Profit Down 51% on Year to MXN17.7 Billion; 17/04/2018 – AMERICA MOVIL APPROVES SHARE BUYBACK FUND OF MXN3B

More notable recent AmÃ©rica MÃ³vil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Report: AT&T planning to enter Brazil mobile market – Seeking Alpha” on February 17, 2018, also Fool.com with their article: “Why NII Holdings Stock Dropped 28% – The Motley Fool” published on March 18, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “America Movil On The Defensive But Still Capable – Seeking Alpha” on November 25, 2016. More interesting news about AmÃ©rica MÃ³vil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is ING Groep N.V. (ING) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is FedEx Corporation (FDX) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 11, 2019.

Analysts await AmÃ©rica MÃ³vil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $0.34 earnings per share, up 13.33% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.3 per share. AMX’s profit will be $1.13B for 10.37 P/E if the $0.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.22 actual earnings per share reported by AmÃ©rica MÃ³vil, S.A.B. de C.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 54.55% EPS growth.

Uss Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $8.89B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Netease Inc (NASDAQ:NTES) by 50,000 shares to 192,000 shares, valued at $46.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Raytheon Co (NYSE:RTN) by 82,955 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.53 million shares, and has risen its stake in Anglogold Ashanti Ltd (NYSE:AU).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bristol John W & Co New York invested in 449,825 shares. Synovus Financial Corp holds 0.26% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 97,835 shares. Beese Fulmer Inv invested 1.77% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). 1.23 million are held by Whale Rock Ltd Liability Com. Alliancebernstein Lp accumulated 14.63 million shares. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Limited Liability has invested 0.37% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Bank & Trust Of Nova Scotia reported 1,515 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Csat Inv Advisory Limited Partnership reported 4,993 shares. Dorsal Cap Ltd Company holds 5.56% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 510,000 shares. Blb&B Advsrs Ltd Company has invested 0.49% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Trillium Asset Limited holds 49,003 shares or 0.41% of its portfolio. Wellington Shields And Llc holds 0.19% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 2,186 shares. Mycio Wealth Limited Liability owns 0.44% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 32,197 shares. Senator Inv Grp Ltd Partnership has 3.59% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Advisors Capital Mngmt Ltd reported 3,460 shares.

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “No, Facebook Should Not Buy Square for $70 Billion – Nasdaq” on July 18, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Notable Tuesday Option Activity: FB, NOC, MAR – Nasdaq” published on August 06, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Mike Khouw Sees Unusual Options Activity In Facebook – Benzinga” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Big Tech Faces Big Scrutiny: FTC Looking Into Facebook, Federal Reserve Pays Amazon A Visit – Benzinga” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Facebook’s Hardware Ambitions Go Beyond Device Sales – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 earnings per share, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.68 billion for 24.21 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual earnings per share reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.