America Movil Sab De Cv (AMX) Holder Dalton Investments Lifted Its Stake by $631,400; As Discover Finl Svcs (DFS) Shares Rose, Strategic Global Advisors Lifted Position by $1.25 Million

Strategic Global Advisors Llc increased its stake in Discover Finl Svcs (DFS) by 84.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strategic Global Advisors Llc bought 17,596 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.65% . The institutional investor held 38,356 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.73M, up from 20,760 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strategic Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Discover Finl Svcs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.41% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $86.39. About 1.26 million shares traded. Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) has risen 24.81% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.81% the S&P500. Some Historical DFS News: 29/03/2018 – NY DoFS: DFS AUTHORIZES EXPANSION OF NEW YORK STATE-CHARTERED BANK; 04/04/2018 – NY DoFS: DFS APPROVES NEW ENTRANT TO NEW YORK INSURANCE MARKET; 22/05/2018 – Discover Earns a Perfect 100 Score for LGBTQ Equality Five Years in a Row; 08/05/2018 – Discover Introduces First Fee Forgiveness – a Program That Automatically Waives One Fee Per Year; 04/04/2018 – NY DFS: PLYMOUTH ROCK CAN ACQUIRE 21ST CENTURY NATL INSURANCE; 26/04/2018 – DISCOVER 1Q PAYMENT SERVICES TRANSACTION DOLLAR VOLUME UP 19%; 26/04/2018 – Discover Financial 1Q EPS $1.82; 28/03/2018 – DFS Furniture Sitting pretty; 14/05/2018 – DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES DFS.N – CREDIT CARD DELINQUENCY RATE 1.72 PCT AT APRIL END VS 1.80 PCT AT MARCH END; 24/04/2018 – NY DFS ORDERS INSURERS TO UPDATE RESPONSE & RECOVERY PLANS

Dalton Investments Llc increased its stake in America Movil Sab De Cv (AMX) by 15.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dalton Investments Llc bought 45,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.05% . The hedge fund held 337,350 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.82 million, up from 292,250 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dalton Investments Llc who had been investing in America Movil Sab De Cv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.66% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $13.69. About 1.20M shares traded. AmÃ©rica MÃ³vil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) has declined 18.52% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.52% the S&P500. Some Historical AMX News: 20/03/2018 – America Movil plans up to 3 bln pesos in share buybacks; 24/04/2018 – AMERICA MOVIL 1Q NET INCOME MXN18.09B; 18/04/2018 – Mexico’s top court sides with America Movil, says Telmex can charge rivals; 14/03/2018 – America Movil to roll out 4.5G in 76 cities by end-2018; 20/03/2018 – CORRECT: AMERICA MOVIL TO PROPOSE MXN0.32/SHARE DIVIDEND; 20/03/2018 – AMERICA MOVIL APPROVED SHARE BUYBACK FUND OF MXN3B; 14/03/2018 – AMERICA MOVIL CHAIRMAN CARLOS SLIM DOMIT SPEAKS IN MEXICO CITY; 19/04/2018 – AMERICA MOVIL 4Q LOSS MXN11.30B; 17/04/2018 – AMERICA MOVIL APPROVES SHARE BUYBACK FUND OF MXN3B; 05/03/2018 – AMERICA MOVIL SAYS TO CHALLENGE MEXICO REGULATOR’S ORDER

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold DFS shares while 260 reduced holdings. 89 funds opened positions while 180 raised stakes. 267.80 million shares or 3.66% less from 277.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Park National Oh stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS). Interactive Advsr has invested 0.03% in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS). Parsec Financial Mngmt Inc has 0.42% invested in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) for 92,467 shares. Franklin reported 166,137 shares. Moreover, Perkins Coie Communication has 0.02% invested in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS). Washington reported 96,682 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Corp owns 0.05% invested in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) for 81,161 shares. 970 are held by Dubuque Bankshares &. Cumberland Prtnrs Limited has 217,675 shares. Fred Alger Mngmt holds 0% or 92 shares in its portfolio. The Kentucky-based Alphamark Advsr Ltd Liability has invested 0.01% in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS). Pictet Asset owns 0.05% invested in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) for 316,374 shares. Lenox Wealth Mgmt invested in 403 shares. Daiwa Sb Ltd owns 930 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Woodmont Counsel Ltd Liability Company holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) for 3,900 shares.

Strategic Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $714.87M and $475.26M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Autohome Inc (NYSE:ATHM) by 20,174 shares to 246,851 shares, valued at $25.95M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 1,441 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 972 shares, and cut its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ).

Dalton Investments Llc, which manages about $3.14 billion and $229.02 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Contura Energy Inc by 71,371 shares to 59,663 shares, valued at $3.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Midstates Pete Co Inc by 60,142 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 52,861 shares, and cut its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (NYSEMKT:LNG).