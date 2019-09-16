America Movil Sa De Cv (AMX) Market Value Declined While Westwood Global Investments Lifted by $2.84 Million Its Holding; Entergy New (ETR) Stock Price Rose While Regentatlantic Capital Boosted Stake by $947,478

Regentatlantic Capital Llc increased its stake in Entergy Corp New (ETR) by 34.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regentatlantic Capital Llc bought 9,289 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.15% . The institutional investor held 36,587 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.77M, up from 27,298 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regentatlantic Capital Llc who had been investing in Entergy Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $113.52. About 1.33 million shares traded. Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) has risen 31.58% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.58% the S&P500. Some Historical ETR News: 06/03/2018 – ENTERGY’S PILGRIM 1 REACTOR IN MASSACHUSETTS SHUT ON WATER LEAK; 26/03/2018 – ENTERGY PALISADES NUCLEAR PLANT IN MICHIGAN CLOSED FOR REPAIRS; 03/05/2018 – S&P REVISES ENTERGY CORP. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘POSITIVE’; RATING ‘BBB+’; 03/05/2018 – S&P REVISES ENTERGY GULF STATES LOUISIANA LLC OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘POSITIVE’; RATING ‘BBB+’; 25/04/2018 – Entergy Affirms 2018 Guidance; 28/03/2018 – Burns & McDonnell Adds Entergy Project to $3.2 Billion Slate in Texas, Louisiana, an Industrial Info News Alert; 03/05/2018 – S&P REVISES ENTERGY LOUISIANA HOLDINGS INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘POSITIVE’; RATING ‘BBB+’; 25/04/2018 – Entergy Sees FY18 Utility, Parent & Other Adjusted Guidance Range of $4.50-$4.90 a Shr; 07/05/2018 – ENTERGY RAISES ARKANSAS NUCLEAR 1 TO 100% POWER FROM 0%: NRC; 25/04/2018 – Entergy 1Q EPS 73c

Westwood Global Investments Llc increased its stake in America Movil Sa De Cv (AMX) by 1.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westwood Global Investments Llc bought 203,058 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.05% . The institutional investor held 18.37 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $267.43M, up from 18.16M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westwood Global Investments Llc who had been investing in America Movil Sa De Cv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.59% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $14.72. About 1.27 million shares traded. America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) has declined 18.52% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.52% the S&P500. Some Historical AMX News: 24/04/2018 – AMERICA MOVIL 1Q REV. MXN253.42B, EST. MXN253.36B; 14/03/2018 – America Movil to roll out 4.5G in 76 cities by end-2018; 24/04/2018 – AMERICA MOVIL 1Q NET INCOME MXN18.09B; 24/04/2018 – MEXICO’S AMERICA MOVIL SAYS 1Q NET PROFIT 18.087 BLN PESOS; 24/04/2018 – America Movil 1Q Revenue Down 3.7% on Year to MXN254.4 Billion; 20/03/2018 – CORRECT: AMERICA MOVIL TO PROPOSE MXN0.32/SHARE DIVIDEND; 14/03/2018 – MEXICO’S AMERICA MOVIL CEO HAJJ SAYS TO OFFER NEXT GENERATION 4.5G NETWORK IN 76 CITIES BY END OF 2018; 19/04/2018 – AMERICA MOVIL 4Q OPER INCOME MXN28.56B; 20/03/2018 – AMERICA MOVIL APPROVED DIVIDEND OF MXN0.32/SHARE; 14/03/2018 – AMERICA MOVIL CEO DANIEL HAJJ SPEAKS IN MEXICO CITY

