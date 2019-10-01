America Movil Sa De Cv (AMX) Market Valuation Declined While Westwood Global Investments Lifted Position by $2.84 Million; As Visa (V) Shares Rose, Holder Wetherby Asset Management Has Upped Its Position

Westwood Global Investments Llc increased its stake in America Movil Sa De Cv (AMX) by 1.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westwood Global Investments Llc bought 203,058 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.05% . The institutional investor held 18.37 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $267.43 million, up from 18.16M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westwood Global Investments Llc who had been investing in America Movil Sa De Cv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.09B market cap company. The stock increased 1.36% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $14.86. About 2.08M shares traded. America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) has declined 18.52% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.52% the S&P500. Some Historical AMX News: 24/04/2018 – America Movil Sees Payments From Rivals Boost Mexico Sales; 14/03/2018 – AMERICA MOVIL’S HAJJ SAYS INVESTMENT CAPACITY OF SEPARATE FIXED LINE UNIT WILL DEPEND ON ITS OWN FINANCIAL VIABILITY; 23/04/2018 – POLL-America Movil profit seen down 35 pct on less FX gains; 14/03/2018 – MEXICO’S AMERICA MOVIL’S SLIM DOMIT SAYS REGULATORY BURDEN HAS PUSHED IT TO CUT INVESTMENTS; 14/03/2018 – AMERICA MOVIL CEO DANIEL HAJJ SPEAKS IN MEXICO CITY; 20/03/2018 – America Movil plans up to 3 bln pesos in share buybacks; 24/04/2018 – America Movil 1Q Net Profit Down 51% on Year to MXN17.7 Billion; 16/04/2018 – America Movil shareholders approve 3 bln pesos in share buybacks; 25/04/2018 – AMERICA MOVIL ON TRACK TO ACCOMPLISH $8B BUDGET FOR CAPEX: HAJJ; 25/04/2018 – AMERICA MOVIL CEO DANIEL HAJJ SPEAKS IN 1Q CALL

Wetherby Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 10.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wetherby Asset Management Inc bought 4,462 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 46,976 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.15M, up from 42,514 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $385.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.14% or $1.99 during the last trading session, reaching $172.01. About 11.74M shares traded or 66.73% up from the average. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500.

Wetherby Asset Management Inc, which manages about $3.65 billion and $913.53 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in R1 Rcm Inc by 199,589 shares to 300,411 shares, valued at $3.78 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lgi Homes Inc (NASDAQ:LGIH) by 7,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,783 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VEU).

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $171,130 activity.

