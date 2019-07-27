America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. (AMX) and Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) Comparison side by side

We are comparing America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) and Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) on their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations. They both are Wireless Communications companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. 15 0.00 N/A 0.85 16.65 Rogers Communications Inc. 53 0.00 N/A 2.91 17.48

Demonstrates America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. and Rogers Communications Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation. Rogers Communications Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. The business that is more affordable between the two has a lower P/E ratio. America Movil S.A.B. de C.V.’s shares have been trading at lower P/E ratio which means it is presently more affordable than Rogers Communications Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. 0.00% 30.1% 3.7% Rogers Communications Inc. 0.00% 25.6% 6.4%

Risk & Volatility

America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. is 55.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.45 beta. Rogers Communications Inc.’s 0.68 beta is the reason why it is 32.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. are 0.7 and 0.6 respectively. Its competitor Rogers Communications Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.7 and its Quick Ratio is 0.6. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than .

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. and Rogers Communications Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. 0 0 1 3.00 Rogers Communications Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

America Movil S.A.B. de C.V.’s upside potential currently stands at 19.97% and an $17 consensus target price. Competitively Rogers Communications Inc. has an average target price of $81, with potential upside of 53.29%. The data from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Rogers Communications Inc. seems more appealing than America Movil S.A.B. de C.V.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 11.3% of America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. shares and 79% of Rogers Communications Inc. shares. 0.01% are America Movil S.A.B. de C.V.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% are Rogers Communications Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. 2.54% -8.89% -3.28% -2.48% -16.77% -0.77% Rogers Communications Inc. -1.03% -4.72% -5.3% -0.43% 5.58% -0.68%

For the past year Rogers Communications Inc. has weaker performance than America Movil S.A.B. de C.V.

Summary

On 9 of the 10 factors Rogers Communications Inc. beats America Movil S.A.B. de C.V.

AmÃ©rica MÃ³vil, S.A.B. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America, the United States, the Caribbean, and Europe. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and data center, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients, as well as residential broadband services. In addition, the company offers cable and satellite pay television (TV) services through direct-to-home technology, as well as IT solutions for small businesses and large corporations. Further, it sells equipment, accessories, and computers; and offers telephone directories, publishing, call center, wireless security, advertising, media, software development, mobile payment, machine-to-machine, mobile banking, virtual private network, video call, and personal communications services. Additionally, the company sells video, audio, and other media content through the Internet directly from the content provider to the viewer or end user. The company sells its products and services through a network of retailers and service centers to retail customers; and through sales force to corporate customers. AmÃ©rica MÃ³vil, S.A.B. de C.V. was founded in 2000 and is based in Mexico City, Mexico.

Rogers Communications Inc. operates as a communications and media company in Canada. The companyÂ’s Wireless segment offers wireless telecommunications services to consumers and businesses under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications. This segment distributes its products through independent dealer networks, company-owned retail stores, retail chains and convenience stores, ecommerce sites, call centers and outbound telemarketing, and other distribution channels. As of December 31, 2016, it had approximately 10.3 million subscribers. The companyÂ’s Cable segment provides high-speed broadband Internet access, digital television and online viewing, phone, and home Wi-Fi services to consumers and businesses. This segment distributes its products through company-owned retail stores, ecommerce sites, call centers, outbound telemarketing, door-to-door agents, and third party retail locations. It had 2.1 million high-speed Internet subscribers, 1.8 million television subscribers, and 1.1 million phone subscribers, as well as operated a network that passes approximately 4.2 million homes. The companyÂ’s Business Solutions segment offers network connectivity services through its fiber network and data center assets to the enterprise, public sector, and carrier wholesale markets. This segment provides its products through its sales team; and a network of third-party channel distributors. Its Media segment offers multi-platform televised and online shopping, digital media services, and publishing services; and operates television networks and radio stations, as well as owns the Toronto Blue Jays, a league baseball team and Rogers Centre event venue. The company also provides home or business monitoring, security, and automation systems; and credit cards. Rogers Communications Inc. was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.