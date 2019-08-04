America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. (AMX) and Its Competitors Financial Results Comparison

As Wireless Communications company, America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) is competing with its peers based on the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

12.1% of America Movil S.A.B. de C.V.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.52% of all Wireless Communications’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. has 0.01% of its shares owned by company insiders versus an average of 23.92% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

Table 1 has America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. 0.00% 35.80% 4.60% Industry Average 4.96% 11.40% 4.22%

Earnings and Valuation

The following data compares America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. and its peers’ net income, valuation and gross revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. N/A 15 13.07 Industry Average 707.07M 14.27B 33.10

America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. With currently lower price-to-earnings ratio America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. is more affordable than its peers.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. 0 0 1 3.00 Industry Average 0.00 1.20 1.40 2.71

$17 is the consensus target price of America Movil S.A.B. de C.V., with a potential upside of 23.82%. As a group, Wireless Communications companies have a potential upside of 65.13%. Given America Movil S.A.B. de C.V.’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. is more favorable than its peers.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. -3.18% -5.41% -3.05% -11.01% -18.52% -1.82% Industry Average 6.09% 6.35% 9.71% 9.74% 28.51% 13.78%

For the past year America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. had bearish trend while America Movil S.A.B. de C.V.’s competitors had bullish trend.

Liquidity

America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. has a Current Ratio of 0.7 and a Quick Ratio of 0.6. Competitively, America Movil S.A.B. de C.V.’s peers Current Ratio is 1.28 and has 1.21 Quick Ratio. America Movil S.A.B. de C.V.’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than America Movil S.A.B. de C.V.

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 0.49 shows that America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. is 51.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, America Movil S.A.B. de C.V.’s peers’ beta is 0.66 which is 33.86% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

America Movil S.A.B. de C.V.’s peers beat America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. on 6 of the 6 factors.

AmÃ©rica MÃ³vil, S.A.B. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America, the United States, the Caribbean, and Europe. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and data center, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients, as well as residential broadband services. In addition, the company offers cable and satellite pay television (TV) services through direct-to-home technology, as well as IT solutions for small businesses and large corporations. Further, it sells equipment, accessories, and computers; and offers telephone directories, publishing, call center, wireless security, advertising, media, software development, mobile payment, machine-to-machine, mobile banking, virtual private network, video call, and personal communications services. Additionally, the company sells video, audio, and other media content through the Internet directly from the content provider to the viewer or end user. The company sells its products and services through a network of retailers and service centers to retail customers; and through sales force to corporate customers. AmÃ©rica MÃ³vil, S.A.B. de C.V. was founded in 2000 and is based in Mexico City, Mexico.