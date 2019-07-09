America Movil Adr (AMX) Shareholder Genesis Asset Managers Llp Lowered Its Stake; Citigroup (C) Shareholder Provise Management Group Increased Its Position by $810,836 as Stock Rose

Genesis Asset Managers Llp decreased its stake in America Movil Adr (AMX) by 3.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Genesis Asset Managers Llp sold 194,165 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.28% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 5.66M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $80.80 million, down from 5.85M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Genesis Asset Managers Llp who had been investing in America Movil Adr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.61% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $14.72. About 1.98 million shares traded. AmÃ©rica MÃ³vil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) has declined 16.77% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.20% the S&P500. Some Historical AMX News: 24/04/2018 – AMERICA MOVIL 1Q NET INCOME MXN18.09B; 20/03/2018 – America Movil plans up to 3 bln pesos in share buybacks; 20/03/2018 – CORRECT: AMERICA MOVIL TO PROPOSE MXN0.32/SHARE DIVIDEND; 25/04/2018 – AMERICA MOVIL CEO DANIEL HAJJ SPEAKS IN 1Q CALL; 14/03/2018 – MEXICO’S AMERICA MOVIL’S SLIM DOMIT SAYS REGULATORY BURDEN HAS PUSHED IT TO CUT INVESTMENTS; 27/03/2018 – Uruguay Mobile Market Report 2018 Forecast to 2022 – Companies Ancel, Claro, America Movil, Movistar and Telefonica are Covered – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 24/04/2018 – MEXICO’S AMERICA MOVIL SAYS 1Q NET PROFIT 18.087 BLN PESOS; 19/04/2018 – IGNORE: AMERICA MOVIL POSTED 4Q EARNINGS FEB. 13; 09/03/2018 – AMERICA MOVIL SAB DE CV AMX.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $22 FROM $21; 14/03/2018 – AMERICA MOVIL’S HAJJ SAYS INVESTMENT CAPACITY OF SEPARATE FIXED LINE UNIT WILL DEPEND ON ITS OWN FINANCIAL VIABILITY

Provise Management Group Llc increased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 12.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Provise Management Group Llc bought 13,078 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 114,846 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.15M, up from 101,768 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Provise Management Group Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $164.79B market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $71.26. About 4.97 million shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 10.67% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.10% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 08/03/2018 – SDL PLC SDL.L : CITIGROUP RAISES TO BUY; 29/03/2018 – Dasha Afanasieva: AMC is working with Citi on potential $2 billion float of Odeon cinemas; 27/04/2018 – PHILIPS LIGHTING NV LIGHT.AS : CITIGROUP RAISES TO BUY; 12/04/2018 – DXC TECHNOLOGY CO DXC.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $126 FROM $117; 27/03/2018 – Citigroup Presenting at Conference Apr 20; 19/03/2018 – BARCLAYS IS SAID TO HIRE CITI TRADER NAON FOR HIGH-GRADE CREDIT; 06/03/2018 – CORRECTED-CITIGROUP CFO SEES 1Q18 (NOT 1Q17) MARKETS REVENUE UP BY ‘LOW-TO-MID’ SINGLE-DIGIT PERCENTAGE VS YEAR EARLIER; 12/04/2018 – QUALCOMM INC QCOM.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $58 FROM $57; 20/04/2018 – Citigroup’s Mann Sees No Recession, Says Fed Path `Appropriate’ (Video); 03/05/2018 – Super Retail Target Lifted 2.3% to A$9/Share by Citi

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $791,051 activity. Another trade for 7,000 shares valued at $442,708 was made by Whitaker Michael on Wednesday, February 13.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tillar holds 22,729 shares. Ameritas Ptnrs holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 42,145 shares. Hl Fincl Services Ltd Liability invested in 0.11% or 111,081 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt stated it has 137,476 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Burney Com has 0.36% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Adell Harriman Carpenter Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 46,332 shares. Adage Ltd Company has invested 0.54% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). 19,629 were accumulated by Iberiabank. Cna Fincl holds 2.67% or 202,580 shares in its portfolio. Caprock Group owns 30,001 shares. Moreover, M&R Management has 0.75% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Capwealth Advsr Limited Liability Company holds 3.16% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 331,075 shares. Aviva Public Ltd Com reported 896,838 shares. Barclays Pcl holds 5.21 million shares. First Savings Bank Of Omaha stated it has 0.04% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C).

Provise Management Group Llc, which manages about $1.14 billion and $712.46M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 5,557 shares to 105,120 shares, valued at $10.94 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Emerson Elec Co (NYSE:EMR) by 8,225 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 26,738 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IWM).

Genesis Asset Managers Llp, which manages about $36.75 billion and $3.48 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in 58.Com Inc (NYSE:WUBA) by 272,316 shares to 7.85M shares, valued at $515.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 202,544 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.09 million shares, and has risen its stake in Liberty Latin America Class A.