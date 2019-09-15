America Movil Adr (AMX) Shareholder Auxier Asset Management Trimmed Its Stake as Share Price Declined; Carderock Capital Management Has Decreased Its Mastercard Worldwide (MA) Holding as Stock Price Rose

Carderock Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Mastercard Worldwide (MA) by 10.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carderock Capital Management Inc sold 3,582 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 29,458 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.79M, down from 33,040 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Mastercard Worldwide for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $280.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $276.32. About 4.03 million shares traded or 16.81% up from the average. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 26/04/2018 – IFC and Mastercard Expand Partnership to Drive Greater Financial Inclusion in Emerging Markets; 19/03/2018 – MasterCard eyes cryptocurrency collaboration; 21/03/2018 – IBM Watson, Mastercard, Walmart, CBS and PepsiCo Executives to Speak at the ARF’s CONSUMERxSClENCE; 23/05/2018 – SIMEX (OTC:ARGB) introduces the Prepaid Black MasterCard; 24/05/2018 – Aaron Lucchetti: Exclusive: Retailers met with Federal Reserve, FTC to raise concerns about a new online-payment initiative; 06/04/2018 – The CEOs from Microsoft, Adobe, and Mastercard have all graduated from this high school. via @CNBCMakeIt; 15/03/2018 – Help from MasterCard and IBM on EU data rules; 16/04/2018 – AMBASSADOR MICHAEL FROMAN JOINS MASTERCARD AS VICE CHAIRMAN AND PRESIDENT, STRATEGIC GROWTH; 27/04/2018 – MASTERCARD INC – RICHARD DAVIS PROPOSED TO BE ADDED TO BOARD; 24/05/2018 – Retailers Met With FTC, Fed Over Concerns About Visa, Mastercard Plans

Auxier Asset Management decreased its stake in America Movil Adr (AMX) by 6.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Auxier Asset Management sold 24,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.05% . The institutional investor held 324,269 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.72 million, down from 348,369 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Auxier Asset Management who had been investing in America Movil Adr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.05B market cap company. The stock increased 1.59% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $14.72. About 1.24M shares traded. America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) has declined 18.52% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.52% the S&P500. Some Historical AMX News: 25/04/2018 – AMERICA MOVIL CEO DANIEL HAJJ SPEAKS IN 1Q CALL; 19/04/2018 – IGNORE: AMERICA MOVIL POSTED 4Q EARNINGS FEB. 13; 24/04/2018 – America Movil Sees Payments From Rivals Boost Mexico Sales; 14/03/2018 – MEXICO’S AMERICA MOVIL CEO HAJJ SAYS TO OFFER NEXT GENERATION 4.5G NETWORK IN 76 CITIES BY END OF 2018; 23/04/2018 – POLL-America Movil profit seen down 35 pct on less FX gains; 14/03/2018 – MEXICO’S AMERICA MOVIL’S SLIM DOMIT SAYS REGULATORY BURDEN HAS PUSHED IT TO CUT INVESTMENTS; 20/03/2018 – America Movil plans up to 3 bln pesos in share buybacks; 19/04/2018 – AMERICA MOVIL 4Q LOSS MXN11.30B; 14/03/2018 – AMERICA MOVIL CEO DANIEL HAJJ SPEAKS IN MEXICO CITY; 24/04/2018 – AMERICA MOVIL 1Q REV. MXN253.4B VS EST. MXN253.4B

Analysts await America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $0.34 earnings per share, up 13.33% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.3 per share. AMX’s profit will be $1.11 billion for 10.82 P/E if the $0.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.22 actual earnings per share reported by America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 54.55% EPS growth.

More notable recent America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is FedEx Corporation (FDX) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “AmÃ©rica MÃ³vil readies loan market return with $2.5B refinancing plan – Reuters – Seeking Alpha” published on May 20, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “America Movil’s (AMX) CEO Daniel Hajj on Q4 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on February 13, 2019. More interesting news about America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Consumer Demands Grow Alongside the Innovative Telecom Market – PRNewswire” published on May 01, 2019 as well as Forbes.com‘s news article titled: “Carlos Slim’s America Movil Approves Delisting From NASDAQ, But Will Keep NYSE Listing – Forbes Now” with publication date: October 07, 2016.

Carderock Capital Management Inc, which manages about $350.61M and $264.91 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Unitedhealth Grp (NYSE:UNH) by 7,117 shares to 12,026 shares, valued at $2.93 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lauder Estee Cos Inc (NYSE:EL) by 4,607 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9,439 shares, and has risen its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 8 insider sales for $42.91 million activity. Mastercard Foundation sold 23,850 shares worth $6.47 million. Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon had bought 1,500 shares worth $413,560.