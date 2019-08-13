America Movil Adr (AMX) Holder Genesis Asset Managers Llp Lowered Holding by $2.72 Million; As Canadian National Railway (CNI) Stock Value Rose, Baskin Financial Services Has Lifted Position by $7.62 Million

Baskin Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Canadian National Railway (CNI) by 699.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baskin Financial Services Inc bought 85,664 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.83% . The institutional investor held 97,913 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.77M, up from 12,249 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Canadian National Railway for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $66.84 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $93.95. About 581,532 shares traded. Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI) has risen 6.45% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CNI News: 23/04/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO – IN 2018, CN NOW PLANS TO INVEST APPROXIMATELY C$3.4 BLN IN ITS CAPITAL PROGRAM; 05/03/2018 Canadian National Railway CEO Luc Jobin Steps Down; 07/03/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY – INVESTING OVER $250 MLN THIS YEAR TO BUILD NEW TRACK AND YARD CAPACITY IN WESTERN CANADA; 13/03/2018 – BBB’s Canadian National Password Day March 15 #BBBPasswordDay; 07/03/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway to Deploy Qualified Management Employees to Operate Extra Trains; 15/03/2018 – Canadian National Railway Struggles to Make On-Time Deliveries; 23/04/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway Adjusts 2018 View To Adj EPS C$5.10-Adj EPS C$5.25; 23/04/2018 – Canadian National Lowers Guidance — Earnings Review; 30/05/2018 – CSX Corp: Schwichtenberg Most Recently Worked at Canadian National Railway; 23/04/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL 1Q REV. C$3.19B, EST. C$3.15B

Genesis Asset Managers Llp decreased its stake in America Movil Adr (AMX) by 3.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Genesis Asset Managers Llp sold 194,165 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.05% . The institutional investor held 5.66 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $80.80M, down from 5.85 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Genesis Asset Managers Llp who had been investing in America Movil Adr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $13.68. About 1.13M shares traded. AmÃ©rica MÃ³vil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) has declined 18.52% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.52% the S&P500. Some Historical AMX News: 23/04/2018 – POLL-America Movil profit seen down 35 pct on less FX gains; 24/04/2018 – AMERICA MOVIL 1Q REV. MXN253.4B VS EST. MXN253.4B; 19/04/2018 – AMERICA MOVIL 4Q LOSS MXN11.30B; 20/03/2018 – AMERICA MOVIL APPROVED SHARE BUYBACK FUND OF MXN3B; 24/04/2018 – MEXICO’S AMERICA MOVIL SAYS 1Q NET PROFIT 18.087 BLN PESOS; 03/04/2018 – America Movil Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – IGNORE: AMERICA MOVIL POSTED 4Q EARNINGS FEB. 13; 24/04/2018 – America Movil 1Q Ebitda Down 0.8% on Year to MXN71.2 Billion; 25/04/2018 – AMERICA MOVIL CEO DANIEL HAJJ SPEAKS IN 1Q CALL; 27/03/2018 – Uruguay Mobile Market Report 2018 Forecast to 2022 – Companies Ancel, Claro, America Movil, Movistar and Telefonica are Covered – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Baskin Financial Services Inc, which manages about $538.79 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Neenah Paper (NYSE:NP) by 6,155 shares to 93,269 shares, valued at $6.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “3 Stocks Warren Buffett Would Love to Own – Motley Fool” on July 18, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Canadian Pacific Eyes Macroeconomic Environment For Remainder Of 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 16, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “CN announces David Trent as Vice-President and Chief Digital Officer – GlobeNewswire” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “How Can Railroads And Shippers Use Technology To Bolster Service And Capacity? – Benzinga” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Fool.ca‘s news article titled: “3 Stocks Wall Street Is Getting Behind – The Motley Fool Canada” with publication date: August 11, 2019.

Analysts await AmÃ©rica MÃ³vil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $0.34 earnings per share, up 13.33% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.3 per share. AMX’s profit will be $1.14 billion for 10.06 P/E if the $0.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.22 actual earnings per share reported by AmÃ©rica MÃ³vil, S.A.B. de C.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 54.55% EPS growth.

Genesis Asset Managers Llp, which manages about $36.75B and $3.48B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 202,544 shares to 4.09M shares, valued at $746.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Weibo Corp (NASDAQ:WB) by 1.65M shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.44M shares, and has risen its stake in 58.Com Inc (NYSE:WUBA).

More notable recent AmÃ©rica MÃ³vil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “10 Stocks Taking A Big Hit On Mexico Tariff Threat – Benzinga” on May 31, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On America Movil SAB de CV (AMX) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “ILF: Exposure To Large-Cap Latam – Seeking Alpha” on January 14, 2019. More interesting news about AmÃ©rica MÃ³vil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “AmÃ©rica MÃ³vil, S.A.B. de C.V. (AMX) CEO Daniel Hajj on Q1 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on April 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “America Movil’s (AMX) CEO Daniel Hajj on Q4 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 13, 2019.