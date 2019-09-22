America First Multifamily Investors LP (ATAX) to pay $0.13 on Oct 31, 2019; Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (DRNA) Shorts Decreased By 3.83%

America First Multifamily Investors LP (NASDAQ:ATAX) is expected to pay $0.13 on Oct 31, 2019. (NASDAQ:ATAX) shareholders before Sep 27, 2019 will receive the $0.13 dividend. America First Multifamily Investors LP’s current price of $7.99 translates into 1.56% yield. America First Multifamily Investors LP’s dividend has Sep 30, 2019 as record date. Sep 16, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 1.40% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $7.99. About 124,151 shares traded. America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. (NASDAQ:ATAX) has risen 9.84% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500. Some Historical ATAX News: 07/05/2018 – AMERICA FIRST MULTIFAMILY INVESTORS LP QTRLY NET INCOME PER BASIC UNIT $0.09; 21/03/2018 – AMERICA FIRST MULTIFAMILY INVESTORS LP-EFFECTIVE MARCH 16, CO TERMINATED CERTAIN SALES AGREEMENT DATED DEC. 7, 2017 BETWEEN PARTNERSHIP, JONESTRADING; 20/04/2018 – DJ America First Multifamily Investors, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ATAX); 03/04/2018 – Trump Plunges Ahead with America-First, Nationalist Approach; 07/05/2018 – America First Multifamily 1Q EPS 9c; 13/03/2018 US eyes tariffs to punish China for intellectual property theft; 13/03/2018 – WASHINGTON — The U.S. is considering imposing tariffs on a wide range of Chinese products to punish the country for its intellectual property theft as President Donald Trump steps up his “America-first” protectionist policy. Citing the possibility of invoking Section 301 of the U.S; 11/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Harmonic, Supernus Pharmaceuticals, America First Multifami; 14/03/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for America First Multifamily Investors, Harmonic, Check Point Software Techno

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DRNA) had a decrease of 3.83% in short interest. DRNA’s SI was 4.76 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 3.83% from 4.94M shares previously. With 396,500 avg volume, 12 days are for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DRNA)’s short sellers to cover DRNA’s short positions. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $14.52. About 351,201 shares traded. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) has risen 9.57% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.57% the S&P500. Some Historical DRNA News: 08/03/2018 Dicerna Pharmaceuticals 4Q Loss/Shr 90c; 08/03/2018 – DICERNA PHARMACEUTICALS INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.90; 09/04/2018 – Dicerna Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 20/04/2018 – Alnylam: Dicerna to Be Restricted in Its Development of Certain Therapeutics for 18 Mos to Four Years; 20/04/2018 – Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Announces Settlement of All Litigation with Alnylam; 20/04/2018 – DICERNA PHARMACEUTICALS INC – DICERNA WILL DISMISS ALL COUNTERCLAIMS ASSOCIATED WITH ALNYLAM’S TRADE SECRET MISAPPROPRIATION LITIGATION; 14/05/2018 – DICERNA PHARMACEUTICALS INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.30; 23/03/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Goldfield, Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, WesBanco, Carolina; 20/04/2018 – Biotech companies Alnylam, Dicerna settle trade secrets case; 08/03/2018 – DICERNA PHARMACEUTICALS – BELIEVES IT HAS SUFFICIENT CASH TO FUND EXECUTION OF CURRENT CLINICAL AND OPERATING PLAN THROUGH 2019

More notable recent America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. (NASDAQ:ATAX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Burlington Capital LLC and Subsidiary Complete Sale of AFCA 2 Partnership Interests to Greystone – Nasdaq” on September 11, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Burlington Capital LLC and Subsidiary Announce Agreement to Sell Its AFCA 2 Partnership Interests to Greystone – GlobeNewswire” published on August 30, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. (ATAX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 28, 2018 – Nasdaq” on December 27, 2018. More interesting news about America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. (NASDAQ:ATAX) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. Extends Maturity of $50 Million Unsecured Line of Credit Commitment With Lead Participant, Bankers Trust Company – GlobeNewswire” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. Reports 7.3% Increase in Total Revenue to $17.7 million in First Quarter 2019 – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 03, 2019.

America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. acquires, holds, sells, and deals in a portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds that are issued to provide construction or permanent financing for multifamily and student housing, and residential and commercial properties. The company has market cap of $482.81 million. It operates through four divisions: Mortgage Revenue Bond Investments, MF Properties, Public housing Capital Fund Trust, and Other Investments. It has a 13.34 P/E ratio. As of December 31, 2017, the firm owned 87 MRBs, of which various bonds were issued by state and local housing authorities in order to provide construction or permanent financing for 63 residential properties comprising a total of 10,666 rental units located in 14 states in the United States.

Since May 29, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $20.00 million activity. 1.60 million shares were sold by Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors – LLC, worth $20.00 million.

More notable recent Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Should Investors Feel About Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:DRNA) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” on September 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (ARWR)â€™s Recently Published U.S. Patent Application A Blockbuster? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 28, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Dicernaâ„¢ to Present at H.C. Wainwright 21st Annual Global Investment Conference – Business Wire” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc (DRNA) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “4 Drug/Biotech Stocks Making a Mark in RNAi Therapeutics – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 11, 2019.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of treatments for rare, chronic liver, cardiovascular, and viral infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $992.59 million. The companyÂ’s preclinical stage development programs include DCR-PHXC for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1; DCR-PCSK9, which targets the PCSK9 gene in the treatment of statin-refractory patients with hypercholesterolemia; and DCR-HBV for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus infection, as well as other product candidates for use in the treatment of cardiovascular and chronic liver diseases. It currently has negative earnings. It has a research collaboration and license agreements with Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd.; City of Hope, an academic research and medical center; and Plant Bioscience Limited.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.52 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.59 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 10 investors sold Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. shares while 21 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 28 raised stakes. 45.15 million shares or 2.31% less from 46.22 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sphera Funds Mngmt Ltd holds 0.68% of its portfolio in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) for 314,642 shares. Citadel Advisors Lc owns 2.19M shares. Fmr Lc has invested 0% in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA). Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership holds 65,600 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Voya Invest Limited Company accumulated 22,263 shares or 0% of the stock. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has 46,000 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund invested in 0% or 53,900 shares. Quantbot Technology Lp has 3,800 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Legal & General Gp Public Limited Co holds 0% of its portfolio in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) for 9,649 shares. Morgan Stanley owns 25,331 shares. Wells Fargo Mn invested 0% in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA). Td Asset has invested 0% of its portfolio in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA). 551,525 are held by Deutsche Bank Ag. Acuta Ptnrs Lc invested in 384,500 shares. Millennium Management accumulated 24,495 shares.