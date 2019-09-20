America First Multifamily Investors LP (ATAX) to pay $0.13 on Oct 31, 2019; AK Steel Holding (AKS) Shorts Lowered By 7.91%

America First Multifamily Investors LP (NASDAQ:ATAX) is expected to pay $0.13 on Oct 31, 2019. (NASDAQ:ATAX) shareholders before Sep 27, 2019 will receive the $0.13 dividend. America First Multifamily Investors LP’s current price of $7.88 translates into 1.59% yield. America First Multifamily Investors LP’s dividend has Sep 30, 2019 as record date. Sep 16, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $7.88. About 82,736 shares traded. America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. (NASDAQ:ATAX) has risen 9.84% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500. Some Historical ATAX News: 21/03/2018 – AMERICA FIRST MULTIFAMILY INVESTORS LP-EFFECTIVE MARCH 16, CO TERMINATED CERTAIN SALES AGREEMENT DATED DEC. 7, 2017 BETWEEN PARTNERSHIP, JONESTRADING; 13/03/2018 – WASHINGTON — The U.S. is considering imposing tariffs on a wide range of Chinese products to punish the country for its intellectual property theft as President Donald Trump steps up his “America-first” protectionist policy. Citing the possibility of invoking Section 301 of the U.S; 07/05/2018 – AMERICA FIRST MULTIFAMILY INVESTORS LP QTRLY NET INCOME PER BASIC UNIT $0.09; 07/05/2018 – America First Multifamily 1Q EPS 9c; 13/03/2018 US eyes tariffs to punish China for intellectual property theft; 03/04/2018 – Trump Plunges Ahead with America-First, Nationalist Approach; 20/04/2018 – DJ America First Multifamily Investors, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ATAX); 11/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Harmonic, Supernus Pharmaceuticals, America First Multifami; 14/03/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for America First Multifamily Investors, Harmonic, Check Point Software Techno

AK Steel Holding Corporation (NYSE:AKS) had a decrease of 7.91% in short interest. AKS’s SI was 41.73 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 7.91% from 45.32 million shares previously. With 7.73 million avg volume, 5 days are for AK Steel Holding Corporation (NYSE:AKS)’s short sellers to cover AKS’s short positions. The SI to AK Steel Holding Corporation’s float is 13.49%. The stock decreased 1.98% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $2.47. About 13.07M shares traded or 45.85% up from the average. AK Steel Holding Corporation (NYSE:AKS) has declined 47.39% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.39% the S&P500. Some Historical AKS News: 11/04/2018 – AK Steel Women in Manufacturing Honored for Leadership by the Manufacturing Institute; 08/03/2018 – AK Steel Applauds President Trump’s Announcement of a 25 Percent Tariff on lmported Steel Under Section 232; 13/03/2018 – AK STEEL HOLDING CORP – CO SAID CONTRACT WAS RATIFIED IN VOTING HELD ON MARCH 12, 2018; 08/03/2018 – Ross says U.S. steel firms to benefit from increased production; 01/05/2018 – AK STEEL CEO ROGER NEWPORT SPEAKS AT INDUSTRY CONFERENCE; 30/04/2018 – AK Steel: Expect Automotive, Other Key End-Use Markets to Remain Strong in 2018; 09/05/2018 – AK Steel’s Middletown Works and Mountain State Carbon Coke Plants Recognized for Outstanding Safety Performance; 30/05/2018 – AK Steel Launches TRAN-COR® X — New Grain Oriented Electrical Steel for Power Transformers; 30/04/2018 – AK Steel Expects Market Conditions Will Strengthen in 2Q vs 1Q; 01/05/2018 – AK STEEL URGES OTHER INDUSTRIES TO WAKE UP TO UNFAIR TRADE RISK

America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. acquires, holds, sells, and deals in a portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds that are issued to provide construction or permanent financing for multifamily and student housing, and residential and commercial properties. The company has market cap of $476.16 million. It operates through four divisions: Mortgage Revenue Bond Investments, MF Properties, Public housing Capital Fund Trust, and Other Investments. It has a 13.16 P/E ratio. As of December 31, 2017, the firm owned 87 MRBs, of which various bonds were issued by state and local housing authorities in order to provide construction or permanent financing for 63 residential properties comprising a total of 10,666 rental units located in 14 states in the United States.

AK Steel Holding Corporation, through its subsidiary, AK Steel Corporation, produces flat-rolled carbon, stainless, and electrical steels and tubular products in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $781.47 million. It produces flat-rolled carbon steel products, including coated, cold-rolled, and hot-rolled carbon steel products; specialty stainless and electrical steels in sheet and strip forms; and carbon and stainless steel that is finished into welded steel tubing. It has a 4.79 P/E ratio. The firm also buys and sells steel and steel products, and other materials; and produces metallurgical coal from reserves in Pennsylvania.