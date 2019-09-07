America First Multifamily Investors L.P. (ATAX)’s Financial Results Comparing With PennyMac Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:PFSI)

America First Multifamily Investors L.P. (NASDAQ:ATAX) and PennyMac Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) are two firms in the Mortgage Investment that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio America First Multifamily Investors L.P. 7 8.92 N/A 0.59 11.90 PennyMac Financial Services Inc. 24 1.60 N/A 2.49 9.63

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. PennyMac Financial Services Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than America First Multifamily Investors L.P. When business has higher price-to-earnings means it is more expensive than its counterpart currently. America First Multifamily Investors L.P.’s current price-to-earnings ratio is higher than that of PennyMac Financial Services Inc., which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 represents America First Multifamily Investors L.P. (NASDAQ:ATAX) and PennyMac Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:PFSI)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets America First Multifamily Investors L.P. 0.00% 11.9% 3.5% PennyMac Financial Services Inc. 0.00% 10.6% 1.6%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 0.38 shows that America First Multifamily Investors L.P. is 62.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, PennyMac Financial Services Inc. has beta of 0.48 which is 52.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given America First Multifamily Investors L.P. and PennyMac Financial Services Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score America First Multifamily Investors L.P. 0 0 0 0.00 PennyMac Financial Services Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Competitively the average target price of PennyMac Financial Services Inc. is $29, which is potential -6.30% downside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

America First Multifamily Investors L.P. and PennyMac Financial Services Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 7.4% and 30.8%. 2.51% are America First Multifamily Investors L.P.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 5.3% of PennyMac Financial Services Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) America First Multifamily Investors L.P. 0% -0.71% -1.95% 8.32% 9.84% 25.09% PennyMac Financial Services Inc. 0.46% 5.58% 8.64% 16.05% 27.06% 12.94%

For the past year America First Multifamily Investors L.P.’s stock price has bigger growth than PennyMac Financial Services Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors America First Multifamily Investors L.P. beats PennyMac Financial Services Inc.