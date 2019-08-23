America First Multifamily Investors L.P. (ATAX) and Its Rivals Contrasting side by side.

We are contrasting America First Multifamily Investors L.P. (NASDAQ:ATAX) and its competitors on their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations. They are Mortgage Investment companies, competing one another.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
America First Multifamily Investors L.P. has 7.4% of its shares owned by institutional investors and an average of 46.51% institutional ownership for its competitors. On other hand America First Multifamily Investors L.P. has 2.51% of its shares owned by company insiders and an average of 3.13% insiders ownership for its competitors.
Profitability
Table 1 has America First Multifamily Investors L.P. and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|America First Multifamily Investors L.P.
|0.00%
|11.90%
|3.50%
|Industry Average
|20.11%
|13.24%
|4.62%
Valuation & Earnings
The following data compares America First Multifamily Investors L.P. and its competitors’ valuation, top-line revenue and net income.
|Net Income
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|America First Multifamily Investors L.P.
|N/A
|7
|11.90
|Industry Average
|120.45M
|598.84M
|17.66
America First Multifamily Investors L.P. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. With presently lower price-to-earnings ratio America First Multifamily Investors L.P. is more affordable than its competitors.
Analyst Recommendations
Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for America First Multifamily Investors L.P. and its competitors.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|America First Multifamily Investors L.P.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Industry Average
|0.00
|1.88
|1.00
|2.36
As a group, Mortgage Investment companies have a potential upside of 50.61%.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of America First Multifamily Investors L.P. and its competitors.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|America First Multifamily Investors L.P.
|0%
|-0.71%
|-1.95%
|8.32%
|9.84%
|25.09%
|Industry Average
|6.47%
|8.47%
|10.77%
|14.60%
|18.78%
|26.19%
For the past year America First Multifamily Investors L.P. has weaker performance than America First Multifamily Investors L.P.’s peers.
Volatility and Risk
America First Multifamily Investors L.P. is 62.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.38. In other hand, America First Multifamily Investors L.P.’s competitors have beta of 0.95 which is 5.39% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.
Dividends
America First Multifamily Investors L.P. does not pay a dividend.
Summary
On 7 of the 6 factors America First Multifamily Investors L.P.’s peers beat America First Multifamily Investors L.P.
