America First Multifamily Investors L.P. (ATAX) and Its Rivals Contrasting side by side.

We are contrasting America First Multifamily Investors L.P. (NASDAQ:ATAX) and its competitors on their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations. They are Mortgage Investment companies, competing one another.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

America First Multifamily Investors L.P. has 7.4% of its shares owned by institutional investors and an average of 46.51% institutional ownership for its competitors. On other hand America First Multifamily Investors L.P. has 2.51% of its shares owned by company insiders and an average of 3.13% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

Table 1 has America First Multifamily Investors L.P. and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets America First Multifamily Investors L.P. 0.00% 11.90% 3.50% Industry Average 20.11% 13.24% 4.62%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares America First Multifamily Investors L.P. and its competitors’ valuation, top-line revenue and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio America First Multifamily Investors L.P. N/A 7 11.90 Industry Average 120.45M 598.84M 17.66

America First Multifamily Investors L.P. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. With presently lower price-to-earnings ratio America First Multifamily Investors L.P. is more affordable than its competitors.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for America First Multifamily Investors L.P. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score America First Multifamily Investors L.P. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 0.00 1.88 1.00 2.36

As a group, Mortgage Investment companies have a potential upside of 50.61%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of America First Multifamily Investors L.P. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) America First Multifamily Investors L.P. 0% -0.71% -1.95% 8.32% 9.84% 25.09% Industry Average 6.47% 8.47% 10.77% 14.60% 18.78% 26.19%

For the past year America First Multifamily Investors L.P. has weaker performance than America First Multifamily Investors L.P.’s peers.

Volatility and Risk

America First Multifamily Investors L.P. is 62.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.38. In other hand, America First Multifamily Investors L.P.’s competitors have beta of 0.95 which is 5.39% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

America First Multifamily Investors L.P. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 7 of the 6 factors America First Multifamily Investors L.P.’s peers beat America First Multifamily Investors L.P.