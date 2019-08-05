America First Multifamily In (ATAX) Shareholder First Republic Investment Management Cut Its Position by $667,716; Healthcor Management LP Decreased Its Holding in Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) by $23.55 Million as Stock Value Rose

Healthcor Management Lp decreased its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG) by 23.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Healthcor Management Lp sold 41,320 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.52% . The hedge fund held 134,690 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $76.85 million, down from 176,010 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Healthcor Management Lp who had been investing in Intuitive Surgical Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $59.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.98% or $10.35 during the last trading session, reaching $513.6. About 734,933 shares traded or 5.76% up from the average. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) has risen 3.28% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.28% the S&P500. Some Historical ISRG News: 17/04/2018 – Intuitive Surgical 1Q Rev $848M; 30/04/2018 – intuitive surgical, inc. | intuitive surgical endowrist vessel seal | K173337 | 04/26/2018 |; 23/03/2018 The research center previously created Apple’s Siri and the core technology used by Intuitive Surgical in their da Vinci systems; 02/05/2018 – Intuitive Surgical Presenting at Conference May 15; 29/05/2018 – Intuitive to Begin Direct Operations in India; 18/04/2018 – Intuitive Surgical Volume Jumps More Than Eight Times Average; 16/04/2018 – Intuitive Surgical Inc expected to post earnings of $2.07 a share – Earnings Preview; 17/04/2018 – INTUITIVE SURGICAL 1Q REV. $848M, EST. $778.5M; 17/04/2018 – INTUITIVE SURGICAL 1Q ADJ EPS $2.44; 17/04/2018 – Intuitive Surgical’s quarterly profit jumps 59 percent

First Republic Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in America First Multifamily In (ATAX) by 45.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Republic Investment Management Inc sold 111,286 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.95% . The hedge fund held 131,001 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $900,000, down from 242,287 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc who had been investing in America First Multifamily In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $433.86 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.13% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $7.18. About 81,709 shares traded. America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. (NASDAQ:ATAX) has risen 9.84% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500. Some Historical ATAX News: 03/04/2018 – Trump Plunges Ahead with America-First, Nationalist Approach; 13/03/2018 US eyes tariffs to punish China for intellectual property theft; 14/03/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for America First Multifamily Investors, Harmonic, Check Point Software Techno; 11/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Harmonic, Supernus Pharmaceuticals, America First Multifami; 07/05/2018 – AMERICA FIRST MULTIFAMILY INVESTORS LP QTRLY NET INCOME PER BASIC UNIT $0.09; 13/03/2018 – WASHINGTON — The U.S. is considering imposing tariffs on a wide range of Chinese products to punish the country for its intellectual property theft as President Donald Trump steps up his “America-first” protectionist policy. Citing the possibility of invoking Section 301 of the U.S; 21/03/2018 – AMERICA FIRST MULTIFAMILY INVESTORS LP-EFFECTIVE MARCH 16, CO TERMINATED CERTAIN SALES AGREEMENT DATED DEC. 7, 2017 BETWEEN PARTNERSHIP, JONESTRADING; 07/05/2018 – America First Multifamily 1Q EPS 9c; 20/04/2018 – DJ America First Multifamily Investors, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ATAX)

First Republic Investment Management Inc, which manages about $25.99B and $19.18 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Allegion Pub Ltd Co (NYSE:ALLE) by 58,165 shares to 269,264 shares, valued at $24.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Scotts Miracle Gro Co (NYSE:SMG) by 4,598 shares in the quarter, for a total of 14,554 shares, and has risen its stake in Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE).

Healthcor Management Lp, which manages about $3.20B and $2.48B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dexcom Inc (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 115,470 shares to 730,100 shares, valued at $86.96M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Allergan Plc by 551,550 shares in the quarter, for a total of 617,760 shares, and has risen its stake in Stryker Corp (Put) (NYSE:SYK).

Analysts await Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.36 earnings per share, up 5.36% or $0.12 from last year’s $2.24 per share. ISRG’s profit will be $272.00M for 54.41 P/E if the $2.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.67 actual earnings per share reported by Intuitive Surgical, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.61% negative EPS growth.

