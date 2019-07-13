America First Investment Advisors Upped Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Stake by $822,375; As Lauder Estee Cl A (EL) Valuation Rose, Holder Iberiabank Decreased by $1.16 Million Its Stake

America First Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 8.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. America First Investment Advisors Llc bought 19,125 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.46% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 248,136 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.81M, up from 229,011 at the end of the previous reported quarter. America First Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $56.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $40.81. About 6.70 million shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 45.07% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.50% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 06/03/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER CEO CONCLUDES COMMENTS AT CERAWEEK CONFERENCE; 06/03/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER: CRUDE-MARKET CRASH HAS ‘TAKEN A TOLL’ ON COMPANY; 30/05/2018 – Sri Lanka signs deal with Schlumberger subsidiary for $50 mln seismic study; 12/04/2018 – RUSSIAN WATCHDOG: TALKS ONGOING W/ SCHLUMBERGER ON EDCL DEAL; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger Says Global Oil Market in Balance — Commodity Comment; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger Presenting at Citigroup Conference May 15; 25/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Schlumberger Ltd. ‘AA-‘ Ratings; Outlook Stable; 21/03/2018 – Schlumberger Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/03/2018 – US Nuclear Corp. Receives New Orders for Replacing Competitor Equipment; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger says oil sector will see supply challenges this year

Iberiabank Corp decreased its stake in Lauder Estee Inc Cl A (EL) by 19.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Iberiabank Corp sold 7,033 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 28,266 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.68M, down from 35,299 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Iberiabank Corp who had been investing in Lauder Estee Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $67.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $186.81. About 856,624 shares traded. The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) has risen 20.86% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.43% the S&P500. Some Historical EL News: 06/03/2018 The Estée Lauder Companies Presentation at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Consumer & Retail Technology Conference; 20/03/2018 – JPMorgan names Mellody Hobson to board; 16/04/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER COMPANIES SAYS ON APRIL 16, BOARD OF CO INCREASED ITS SIZE TO 17 MEMBERS – SEC FILING; 21/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Rises for 10 Days; Tied for Longest Rally; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder 3Q Adj EPS $1.17; 23/03/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER SEES PRETAX RESTRUCTURING CHARGES OF ABOUT $93M; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER CFO TRACEY TRAVIS COMMENTS IN CONFERENCE CALL; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER: BON-TON LIQUIDATION TO HURT BUSINESS SHORT TERM; 08/03/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Noble Energy, Molson Coors Brewing, Booz Allen Hamilton Holding, Estee Lauder Compa; 23/04/2018 – DJ Estee Lauder Companies Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EL)

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 11 sales for $116.85 million activity. The insider Polcer Gregory sold $7.04M. Shares for $4.36M were sold by Hertzmark Hudis Jane. 8,187 The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) shares with value of $1.26M were sold by PARSONS RICHARD D. The insider LAUDER RONALD S FOUNDATION sold $4.65 million. Freda Fabrizio had sold 98,262 shares worth $14.96M. 27,207 The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) shares with value of $4.12 million were sold by O’HARE MICHAEL.

Iberiabank Corp, which manages about $861.98 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 13,101 shares to 183,764 shares, valued at $9.92 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 15,686 shares in the quarter, for a total of 69,147 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index (DVY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold EL shares while 228 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 184.14 million shares or 2.11% less from 188.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fiduciary Communication reported 0.01% stake. Pinnacle Fincl Partners invested in 1,923 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Silvercrest Asset Management Gp Ltd Com holds 0.06% of its portfolio in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) for 35,676 shares. Quantres Asset Mngmt accumulated 0.29% or 2,400 shares. Valley Advisers owns 0.02% invested in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) for 441 shares. Aureus Asset Management Limited Liability Company reported 1,580 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Captrust Advsr holds 0.01% or 1,427 shares in its portfolio. Pennsylvania-based Beach Investment Counsel Pa has invested 0.13% in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Farmers And Merchants Invs owns 96 shares. Fjarde Ap holds 0.17% or 79,981 shares in its portfolio. Fifth Third Bank reported 117,266 shares stake. Lpl Ltd Llc has 0.02% invested in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) for 45,385 shares. Donaldson Cap Mgmt Lc reported 0.38% in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). 1,478 were accumulated by Wesbanco Savings Bank Inc. Retail Bank Of America De invested in 0.06% or 2.31 million shares.

Analysts await The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) to report earnings on August, 19. They expect $0.50 earnings per share, down 18.03% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.61 per share. EL’s profit will be $180.94 million for 93.41 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.55 actual earnings per share reported by The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -67.74% negative EPS growth.

Since January 18, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $660,000 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Republic Invest Mgmt Incorporated invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Pioneer Comml Bank N A Or accumulated 43,477 shares or 0.81% of the stock. Aviva Public Lc stated it has 0.21% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Axa accumulated 252,292 shares. Tcw reported 464,289 shares. Arosa Cap Ltd Partnership, a New York-based fund reported 89,425 shares. Cadence National Bank & Trust Na invested 0.19% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Congress Asset Management Ma reported 6,367 shares. Eagle Glob Advsrs Limited Liability Company, Texas-based fund reported 5,562 shares. 399,372 were reported by State Treasurer State Of Michigan. Spears Abacus Advsrs Limited Liability reported 0.69% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Sandy Spring Natl Bank invested 0.1% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Sun Life Finance stated it has 42,570 shares or 0.41% of all its holdings. Montecito Retail Bank has invested 0.09% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Suntrust Banks Incorporated holds 0.15% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) or 658,305 shares.

