America First Investment Advisors Trimmed Its Holding in Automatic Data Processin (ADP) as Valuation Rose; Nuance Investments Holds Stake in Simpson Manufacturing Co (SSD)

America First Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processin (ADP) by 4.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. America First Investment Advisors Llc sold 4,721 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.74% . The institutional investor held 112,379 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.95M, down from 117,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. America First Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Automatic Data Processin for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $72.40B market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $166.85. About 978,202 shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 15/05/2018 – Sachem Adds ADP, Exits Comcast, Cuts Shire: 13F; 11/04/2018 – U.S. ADP March Regional Employment Report (Table); 07/03/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-ADP sale report puts France’s 70 bln portfolio under spotlight; 15/03/2018 – FRENCH GOVT SAYS HAS TAKEN NO DECISION ON AN EVENTUAL SALE OF ITS STAKE IN ADP ADP.PA; 05/04/2018 – ADP ADP.PA : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 175 EUROS FROM 162 EUROS; 02/05/2018 – U.S. Private Sector Posts Another Month of Employment Growth — ADP; 15/05/2018 – BLUECREST EXITED MO, BAC, ALXN, LLY, ADP IN 1Q: 13F; 02/05/2018 – Automatic Data 3Q EPS $1.45; 11/04/2018 – ADP Increases Cash Dividend; 13/04/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – PASSENGER TRAFFIC AT SANTIAGO DE CHILE AIRPORT, 45%-OWNED BY GROUPE ADP, INCREASED BY 11.5% IN MARCH 2018

Nuance Investments Llc increased its stake in Simpson Manufacturing Co Inc (SSD) by 69.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nuance Investments Llc bought 158,084 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.62% . The institutional investor held 384,753 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.80 million, up from 226,669 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nuance Investments Llc who had been investing in Simpson Manufacturing Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $61.77. About 217,740 shares traded or 1.07% up from the average. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) has risen 2.93% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.93% the S&P500. Some Historical SSD News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Simpson Manufacturing Co Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SSD); 30/04/2018 – Simpson Manufacturing 1Q EPS 54c; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Simpson; 24/04/2018 – Simpson Short-Interest Ratio Rises 39% to 12 Days; 17/04/2018 Simpson Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – SIMPSON 1Q EPS 54C, EST. 48C

America First Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $259.46 million and $326.07 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 19,125 shares to 248,136 shares, valued at $10.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold ADP shares while 424 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 340.50 million shares or 5.38% less from 359.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northstar Inv Ltd Liability Corporation reported 2.95% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Prelude Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 314 shares. S&Co stated it has 230,647 shares. 6,284 are held by Washington Tru Retail Bank. Baker Ellis Asset Mgmt Ltd Company has invested 0.21% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Azimuth Mgmt Llc, Michigan-based fund reported 62,081 shares. Savings Bank Of America De invested in 19.71 million shares. Pennsylvania Tru reported 0.54% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Trust Of Virginia Va accumulated 88,901 shares. Town And Country National Bank And Dba First Bankers owns 5,354 shares for 0.41% of their portfolio. Moreover, Harris Associates LP has 0.59% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Security Bankshares Of So Dak accumulated 1.58% or 7,915 shares. Argyle Management holds 3,760 shares. Bangor Financial Bank invested in 0.27% or 8,838 shares. Cambridge Rech holds 0.06% or 36,235 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 21 investors sold SSD shares while 70 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 38.99 million shares or 1.28% less from 39.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cornerstone Capital Inc holds 338,104 shares or 3.31% of its portfolio. Roosevelt Inv Group Inc Inc owns 5,150 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset holds 7,000 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Envestnet Asset Mngmt accumulated 15,179 shares. 10,389 are owned by American Century Companies. California Pub Employees Retirement Sys has invested 0.01% in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD). Goldman Sachs Group, New York-based fund reported 367,802 shares. Profund Advsr Limited Liability Corp accumulated 3,911 shares. Whittier Trust Company Of Nevada invested in 6,741 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Kbc Grp Nv accumulated 54,037 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Parkside Fincl Bank & Tru invested in 77 shares or 0% of the stock. Victory Cap Mgmt Inc invested in 675,544 shares. Cornerstone Advsr holds 18 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Advisors Asset Mgmt holds 7,298 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Limited Liability Company has 1.25 million shares for 0.13% of their portfolio.

Nuance Investments Llc, which manages about $507.52M and $1.93 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Universal Hlth Svcs Inc (NYSE:UHS) by 88,649 shares to 107,878 shares, valued at $14.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in White Mtns Ins Group Ltd (NYSE:WTM) by 2,360 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,277 shares, and cut its stake in Baxter Intl Inc (NYSE:BAX).