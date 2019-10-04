America First Investment Advisors Stake in Wr Berkley Corp. (WRB) Has Upped as Stock Rose; Shareholder Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Raised Citigroup New (C) Position

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc increased its stake in Citigroup Inc New (C) by 72.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc bought 6,089 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 14,469 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.01 million, up from 8,380 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $150.68B market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $66.7. About 12.16 million shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 03/05/2018 – China’s globe-spanning infrastructure plan may have risks, but Citi sees big opportunities; 15/03/2018 – CITIGROUP INC – CREDIT CARD DELINQUENCY RATE 2.57 PCT AT FEBRUARY END VS 1.60 PCT AT JANUARY END; 23/03/2018 – Citi Wins Top Honours in Global Custodian Awards; 13/04/2018 – Citigroup’s 1Q Mixed on Trading Boost, Fixed-Income Miss (Video); 31/05/2018 – Pool Corporation to Participate in Citi’s 2018 Small & Mid Cap Conference; 07/05/2018 – Citi’s Strength in Corporate Services Could Help it Double EPS by 2020 — Letter; 18/05/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: US gun lobby takes aim at ‘gun-hating’ banks Citi, BofA; 07/05/2018 – iRobot Presenting at Citi SMID Conference Jun 6; 21/03/2018 – MEDIA-Citi hires Maskell as co-head of its Emea sponsors group- FT; 06/04/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-Citi downbeat on UK retail

America First Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Wr Berkley Corp. (WRB) by 45.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. America First Investment Advisors Llc bought 83,232 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.10% . The institutional investor held 267,941 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.67M, up from 184,709 at the end of the previous reported quarter. America First Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Wr Berkley Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.01B market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $71. About 398,330 shares traded. W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) has risen 40.90% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.90% the S&P500. Some Historical WRB News: 10/05/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES W.R. BERKLEY SR DEBT TO Baa1, OUTLOOK STABLE; 19/03/2018 – W. R. Berkley Corporation Announces Pricing of $175 Million of 5.70% Subordinated Debentures Due 2058; 19/04/2018 – WR Berkley: Brian P. Douglas to Succeed Gilbert as Pres of BerkleyNet Underwriters; 23/04/2018 – W. R. Berkley Corporation Nominates Leigh Ann Pusey to Stand for Election as New Director; 19/03/2018 – A.M. Best Assigns Issue Credit Rating to W. R. Berkley Corporation’s Subordinated Debentures; 19/04/2018 – W. R. Berkley Corporation Announces Senior Executive Appointments; 19/03/2018 – Fitch Rates W. R. Berkley’s Subordinated Notes ‘BBB-‘; 20/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns W.R. Berkley’s Shelf Ratings; Rates Subordinated Notes Baa3(hyb), On Review For Upgrade; 15/03/2018 – W. R. Berkley Corporation to Announce First Quarter 2018 Earnings on April 24, 2018; 10/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades W.R. Berkley Senior Debt To Baa1, Outlook Stable

America First Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $259.46 million and $329.05 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 4,865 shares to 221,864 shares, valued at $18.66 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

More notable recent W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “W. R. Berkley Corporation Names Daniel R. Westcott President of Berkley Re America – Business Wire” on July 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “These Fundamentals Make W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) Truly Worth Looking At – Yahoo Finance” published on May 07, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “W. R. Berkley Corporation Announces 3-for-2 Stock Split and Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend – Business Wire” on February 21, 2019. More interesting news about W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “W. R. Berkley Corporation to Announce Third Quarter 2019 Earnings on October 22, 2019 – Business Wire” published on September 16, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of W. R. Berkley Corporation and Its Subsidiaries – Business Wire” with publication date: May 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 46 investors sold C shares while 485 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 336 raised stakes. 1.66 billion shares or 6.33% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Valley National Advisers has 0.03% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Factory Mutual Ins has 0.8% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 958,368 shares. Ckw Financial Grp Inc has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Public Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio holds 0.61% or 1.62 million shares in its portfolio. Trustmark Fincl Bank Trust Department stated it has 0.63% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Alpha Cubed Invests Lc reported 0.1% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Deltec Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability has 0.19% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Connor Clark Lunn Mgmt Ltd reported 0.12% stake. Webster Commercial Bank N A invested in 0.2% or 21,045 shares. Sg Americas Lc holds 0.12% or 243,667 shares in its portfolio. Federated Investors Pa has 1.22 million shares. Trinity Street Asset Llp holds 5.54% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 406,888 shares. Narwhal Capital Management owns 133,266 shares or 1.93% of their US portfolio. Pitcairn Communications holds 55,173 shares or 0.39% of its portfolio. Fincl Architects Incorporated holds 0.04% or 2,770 shares.

More notable recent Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here is Hedge Fundsâ€™ 20th Most Popular Investment Idea – Yahoo Finance” on October 03, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Wall Street set for higher open ahead of manufacturing data – StreetInsider.com” published on October 01, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Expect Sideways Trading in Bank of America Stock to Continue – Investorplace.com” on October 03, 2019. More interesting news about Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “BCE launches C$550M debt offering – Seeking Alpha” published on September 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks – Wall Street Falls After Weak ISM Data – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: October 01, 2019.