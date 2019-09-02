America First Investment Advisors Stake In Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Was Increased; Enlink Midstream (ENLC) Holder Cushing Asset Management LP Upped Position by $76.75 Million as Share Price Declined

Cushing Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Enlink Midstream Llc (ENLC) by 314.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cushing Asset Management Lp bought 6.40 million shares as the company’s stock declined 13.36% . The hedge fund held 8.43 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $107.76 million, up from 2.04 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cushing Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Enlink Midstream Llc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.71B market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $7.94. About 3.90M shares traded or 32.66% up from the average. EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) has declined 40.19% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.19% the S&P500. Some Historical ENLC News: 19/04/2018 – EnLink Midstream Declares Quarterly Distributions for First Quarter 2018; 27/03/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 03/04/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC at Deutsche Bank Energy Bus Tour Tomorrow; 02/04/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC at Deutsche Bank Energy Bus Tour Apr 4; 19/03/2018 – EnLink Midstream Expects No Impact to Fincl Results Related to Revised FERC Policy; 01/05/2018 – Enlink Midstream 1Q Rev $1.76B; 28/03/2018 – EnLink Midstream to Participate in Investor Conferences; 19/03/2018 EnLink Midstream Expects No Impact to Financial Results Related to Revised FERC Policy; 16/05/2018 – DEVON ENERGY & ENLINK OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S

America First Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 8.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. America First Investment Advisors Llc bought 19,125 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 248,136 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.81 million, up from 229,011 at the end of the previous reported quarter. America First Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $32.43. About 12.44M shares traded or 20.23% up from the average. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 04/04/2018 – HAL, SLB: At press conference unveiling new oil and gas discovery in #Bahrain. 1bilion barrel discovery. Light oil and gas discovered; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER SEES U.S. DRILLING WORK GROWING IN COMING QUARTERS; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger 1Q EPS 38c

More notable recent EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Q2 2019 MLP Distribution Recap: Trending In The Right Direction – Seeking Alpha” on August 21, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Thursday – Benzinga” published on August 08, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Earnings Scheduled For August 6, 2019 – Benzinga” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “18 Energy Stocks Moving In Wednesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Mizuho On EnLink Midstream: Permian Is Promising, But There’s Uncertainty In Oklahoma – Benzinga” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Cushing Asset Management Lp, which manages about $4.99B and $2.95B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tellurian Inc New by 369,041 shares to 169,451 shares, valued at $1.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gardner Denver Hldgs Inc by 26,052 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 91,611 shares, and cut its stake in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Court Place Advsr Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.18% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd owns 11,875 shares. Intl Limited Ca has 0.38% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). 8,634 were reported by Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership. Ariel Invests Limited Liability Corp holds 1.84 million shares or 1% of its portfolio. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc stated it has 6,074 shares. Rathbone Brothers Public Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.3% or 210,491 shares. Da Davidson And Co reported 196,592 shares. Moreover, Hartford Fin Management has 0.04% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 2,655 shares. Argyle Cap holds 0.67% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 40,050 shares. 25,148 are owned by Tokio Marine Asset Management. Strategic Wealth Grp Limited Co accumulated 17,500 shares. Charter holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 11,919 shares. California Employees Retirement Systems invested in 0.15% or 2.78 million shares. Hamel Assocs Inc holds 0.76% or 38,950 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “StockBeat: BP Positions Itself for Shale Patch Bargain Hunt – Yahoo Finance” on August 28, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Did Changing Sentiment Drive Schlumberger’s (NYSE:SLB) Share Price Down A Worrying 64%? – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Stocks That Fell to 3-Year Lows in the Week of Aug. 23 – Yahoo Finance” published on August 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Schlumberger (SLB) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 26, 2019.