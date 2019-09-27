America First Investment Advisors Stake in Exxon Mobil Corp. (XOM) Has Cut by $630,116; As Essent Group LTD (ESNT) Share Value Declined, Shareholder Goodman Financial Has Lowered Holding by $325,174

Goodman Financial Corp decreased its stake in Essent Group Ltd (ESNT) by 4.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goodman Financial Corp sold 7,069 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.39% . The institutional investor held 157,601 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.41M, down from 164,670 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goodman Financial Corp who had been investing in Essent Group Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.94% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $48.96. About 88,874 shares traded. Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) has risen 20.68% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.68% the S&P500. Some Historical ESNT News: 04/05/2018 – Essent Group 1Q EPS $1.13; 15/03/2018 – ESSENT GROUP LTD. ANNOUNCES PRICING OF MORTGAGE INSURANCE-LINKED NOTES; 30/05/2018 – Essent Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – ESSENT GROUP – ON MAY 2, CO, BORROWERS ENTERED INCREMENTAL AMENDMENT NO.1 TO CERTAIN AMENDED CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED AS OF MAY 17, 2017 – SEC FILING; 23/03/2018 – Essent Group Closes $424.4M Reinsurance Transaction and Related Mortgage Insurance-Linked Notes Offering; 24/05/2018 – Essent Presenting at Conference May 31; 04/05/2018 – Essent Group 1Q Net $111.1M; 23/03/2018 – Essent Group Ltd. Announces Closing of $424.4 Million Reinsurance Transaction and Related Mortgage Insurance-Linked Notes Offering; 04/05/2018 – ESSENT GROUP – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $167.5 MLN VS $127.6 MLN; 12/03/2018 – Essent Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

America First Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp. (XOM) by 87.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. America First Investment Advisors Llc sold 8,291 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 1,177 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $90,000, down from 9,468 at the end of the previous reported quarter. America First Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $301.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $71.27. About 3.05 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 12/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL XOM.N -LNG EXPORTS ARE EXPECTED TO RESUME SOON; 18/04/2018 – China to impose auti-dumping measures on synthetic rubber imported from U.S., EU, Singapore; 19/03/2018 – Cross Timbers Royalty Trust Declares March Cash Distribution; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil To Grow Chemicals Manufacturing Capacity in North America, Asia Pacific by About 40%; 15/03/2018 – Exxon’s Mark Albers to Retire, Leaving Oil Major’s Inner Sanctum; 27/04/2018 – The Incredible Shrinking Exxon — Heard on the Street; 07/03/2018 – INSIGHT-Shakes and superstition: Exxon faces backlash in Papua New Guinea; 15/03/2018 – Exxon offers May-loading Sokol crude cargoes in tender; 29/03/2018 – DUTCH GOVERNMENT WILL CUT GAS PRODUCTION AT GRONINGEN TO 12 BCM BY OCTOBER 2022 -STATEMENT; 14/05/2018 – APG Asset Adds Six Flags, Exits National Fuel, Cuts Exxon: 13F

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.20, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 21 investors sold ESNT shares while 86 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 85.40 million shares or 2.29% more from 83.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Analysts await Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) to report earnings on November, 8. They expect $1.38 EPS, up 16.95% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.18 per share. ESNT’s profit will be $135.77 million for 8.87 P/E if the $1.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.39 actual EPS reported by Essent Group Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.72% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 44 investors sold XOM shares while 788 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 537 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.14% less from 2.24 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

America First Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $259.46 million and $329.05M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wr Berkley Corp. (NYSE:WRB) by 83,232 shares to 267,941 shares, valued at $17.67 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.91 earnings per share, down 37.67% or $0.55 from last year’s $1.46 per share. XOM’s profit will be $3.85B for 19.58 P/E if the $0.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.73 actual earnings per share reported by Exxon Mobil Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 24.66% EPS growth.

