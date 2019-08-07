America First Investment Advisors Stake in Cme Group (CME) Has Cut as Share Value Rose; As Texas Instrs (TXN) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Pathstone Family Office Decreased Holding

Pathstone Family Office Llc decreased its stake in Texas Instrs Inc (TXN) by 94.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pathstone Family Office Llc sold 3,024 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.50% . The institutional investor held 183 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20,000, down from 3,207 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pathstone Family Office Llc who had been investing in Texas Instrs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $117.42 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.45% or $1.72 during the last trading session, reaching $120.72. About 6.88M shares traded or 38.97% up from the average. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has risen 12.71% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.71% the S&P500. Some Historical TXN News: 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Expects Annual Operating Tax Rate About 16% Starting in 2019, 20% in 2018; 17/05/2018 – Industrial Wireless Sensors: 2018 Global Procurement Market Report – Top Five Suppliers are ABB, Honeywell, Emerson, Siemens, and Texas Instruments – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 24/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS 1Q EPS INCL 14C/SHR TAX-RELATED BENEFITS; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments powers higher as sales, profit jump; 30/04/2018 – S&P: ‘A+’ Corporate Credit Rating on Texas Instruments Is Unchanged, and Outlook Remains Stable; 30/04/2018 – Texas Instruments prices $1.3 billion of investment grade notes; 17/05/2018 – Australian Gov: WIPO PUBLISHES PATENT OF TEXAS INSTRUMENTS JAPAN AND TEXAS INSTRUMENTS FOR “DIGITAL MODULATOR ENTROPY SOURCE”; 20/04/2018 – Wall St Week Ahead-Trade tensions set for brighter U.S. corporate spotlight; 30/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS PRICES $1.3B OF INVESTMENT GRADE NOTES; 19/04/2018 – Axcelis Wins 2017 Texas Instruments Supplier Excellence Award

America First Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Cme Group Inc. (CME) by 3.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. America First Investment Advisors Llc sold 3,109 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.91% . The institutional investor held 88,990 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.65M, down from 92,099 at the end of the previous reported quarter. America First Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Cme Group Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $75.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $208.89. About 1.67M shares traded or 20.96% up from the average. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 21.77% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 11/05/2018 – LIVESTOCK-CME hog futures slump amid fund roll, NAFTA worries; 23/04/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for April 20; 15/03/2018 – NEX Group Receives Takeover Approach by CME Group; 29/03/2018 – CME GROUP SAYS THERE IS NO BREAKUP FEE IN THE AGREEMENT- CONF CALL; 29/05/2018 – U.S. 10-year T-notes on track for record volume day -CME; 27/03/2018 – CME FEEDER CATTLE DEFERRED MONTHS 0#FC: RISE MORE THAN 1 PERCENT WITH SUPPORT FROM SHORT-COVERING, LIVE CATTLE FUTURES GAINS -TRADE; 29/03/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS CME AT Aa3 FOLLOWING ANNOUNCEMENT OF NEX PURCHA; 16/03/2018 – CME GROUP SAYS NEX TAKEOVER DEADLINE APRIL 12; 02/04/2018 – CME chief not expecting asset sales; 12/03/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for March 9

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $922,762 activity. $922,762 worth of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) was sold by XIE BING on Tuesday, February 12.

Analysts await Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.41 EPS, down 10.76% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.58 per share. TXN’s profit will be $1.37B for 21.40 P/E if the $1.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.29 actual EPS reported by Texas Instruments Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.30% EPS growth.

Pathstone Family Office Llc, which manages about $1.81 billion and $786.00M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IVV) by 148,326 shares to 246,549 shares, valued at $70.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IWM) by 23,683 shares in the quarter, for a total of 24,322 shares, and has risen its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL).

America First Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $259.46 million and $326.07 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 19,125 shares to 248,136 shares, valued at $10.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

