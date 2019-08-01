America First Investment Advisors Stake in Abbott Laboratories (ABT) Lowered by $752,396; As Radian Group (RDN) Market Valuation Declined, Bruni J V & Company Boosted Holding

America First Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Abbott Laboratories (ABT) by 4.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. America First Investment Advisors Llc sold 9,524 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.62% . The institutional investor held 226,729 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.13M, down from 236,253 at the end of the previous reported quarter. America First Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Abbott Laboratories for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $153.91B market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $87.24. About 452,420 shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 33.65% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.65% the S&P500.

Bruni J V & Company increased its stake in Radian Group Inc (RDN) by 1.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bruni J V & Company bought 31,088 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.80% . The institutional investor held 2.35M shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $48.82M, up from 2.32M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bruni J V & Company who had been investing in Radian Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.63% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $23.4. About 212,892 shares traded. Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) has risen 20.70% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.70% the S&P500. Some Historical RDN News: 26/04/2018 – Radian Group 1Q Net $114.5M; 07/03/2018 Radian Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – Radian Announces Updated Pricing for MI Business; 21/04/2018 – DJ Radian Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RDN); 26/04/2018 – RADIAN GROUP INC SAYS BOOK VALUE PER SHARE AT MARCH 31, 2018, WAS $14.16, AN INCREASE OF 2% COMPARED TO $13.90 AT DECEMBER 31, 2017; 25/05/2018 – Radian Presenting at Conference May 31; 26/04/2018 – Radian Group 1Q Rev $291.6M; 28/03/2018 – RADIAN REPORTS PURCHASE OF ENTITLE DIRECT; 10/05/2018 – Radian Group Completes Previously Announced $50M Shr Repurchase Program in Advance of Its July 31, 2018, Expiration Date; 28/03/2018 – RADIAN GROUP INC – ENTITLE DIRECT WILL CONTINUE TO OPERATE UNDER ITS CURRENT BRAND

Analysts await Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.84 EPS, up 12.00% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.75 per share. ABT’s profit will be $1.48B for 25.96 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual EPS reported by Abbott Laboratories for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.44% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.09, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 52 investors sold ABT shares while 617 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 408 raised stakes. 1.26 billion shares or 2.74% less from 1.29 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cibc Fincl Bank Usa has 0.39% invested in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Dixon Hubard Feinour And Brown Va invested in 8,065 shares. Assetmark holds 2,935 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Menlo Advsr Ltd holds 2.2% or 38,583 shares in its portfolio. Spectrum Asset Management (Nb Ca) holds 20,553 shares. Pettee Investors has invested 1.53% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). The Massachusetts-based Forbes J M And Llp has invested 2.53% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Ameritas Inv Partners Inc invested 0.31% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Federated Invsts Pa has invested 0.39% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Manufacturers Life Ins The owns 0.32% invested in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) for 3.68 million shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has 0.46% invested in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Texas Financial Bank Tx has invested 0.71% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Rbf Capital Ltd reported 0.09% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Jefferies Gp Lc owns 9,062 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Leisure Cap Management has 11,619 shares.

America First Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $259.46M and $326.07M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 19,125 shares to 248,136 shares, valued at $10.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 22 investors sold RDN shares while 77 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 187.75 million shares or 1.44% less from 190.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 20,952 were accumulated by Principal. Zebra Capital Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.21% in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN). Bancorp Of New York Mellon has invested 0.01% in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN). Rothschild And Communication Asset Us holds 2.20M shares or 0.49% of its portfolio. Axa accumulated 593,000 shares. Symphony Asset Limited Co has 43,913 shares. Bancshares Of Montreal Can reported 5,384 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Origin Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Partnership invested 0.03% in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN). 556,462 are owned by D E Shaw And. James Inv Research reported 163,023 shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. Jet LP owns 200,000 shares. Cap Returns Mngmt Ltd has 0.28% invested in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) for 24,946 shares. Sun Life Inc holds 0.07% or 14,434 shares in its portfolio. Matarin Management Ltd Llc holds 0.12% in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) or 78,939 shares. Barclays Public Limited Com has invested 0% in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN).