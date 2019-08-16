America First Investment Advisors Raised Its Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Stake by $822,375; Callahan Advisors Holds Stake in United Rentals (URI)

Callahan Advisors Llc increased its stake in United Rentals Inc (URI) by 58.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Callahan Advisors Llc bought 9,070 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.72% . The institutional investor held 24,541 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.80M, up from 15,471 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Callahan Advisors Llc who had been investing in United Rentals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.39B market cap company. The stock increased 4.00% or $4.18 during the last trading session, reaching $108.75. About 914,294 shares traded. United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) has declined 12.99% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.99% the S&P500. Some Historical URI News: 19/03/2018 – News 10: Source: Coach Hurley set to meet with URI regarding future; 02/04/2018 – United Rentals North America I CDS Widens 13 Bps, Most in 8 Wks; 07/05/2018 – United Rentals Access Event Scheduled By Northcoast Research; 03/04/2018 – News 10: Source: URI to name head coach in next 24 hours; 18/04/2018 – United Rentals 1Q EPS $2.15; 22/03/2018 – ABC 6: Sources report URI coach to sign with UConn; 16/04/2018 – United Rentals Inc expected to post earnings of $2.43 a share – Earnings Preview; 12/04/2018 – Cramer argues that United Rentals, a largely domestic construction equipment company, has better end markets and lower investment risk than Caterpillar; 14/05/2018 – United Rentals at Field Trip Hosted By Northcoast Research; 26/03/2018 – United Rentals Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

America First Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 8.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. America First Investment Advisors Llc bought 19,125 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 248,136 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.81 million, up from 229,011 at the end of the previous reported quarter. America First Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.84B market cap company. The stock increased 2.43% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $32.42. About 8.12 million shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 22/03/2018 – US Nuclear Corp. Receives New Orders for Replacing Competitor Equipment; 19/04/2018 – RUSSIA TO DISCUSS 4 OPTIONS FOR SCHLUMBERGER, EDC DEAL: RIA; 06/03/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER CEO CONCLUDES COMMENTS AT CERAWEEK CONFERENCE; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER SEES NORTH AMERICA FRACK PRICING RANGE BOUND; 04/05/2018 – Sri Lanka to sign deals with Total, Schlumberger for seismic study; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY – GOLAR, OPHIR REMAIN ACTIVELY ENGAGED IN SENIOR LEVEL DISCUSSIONS WITH A NUMBER OF COUNTERPARTIES OVER A FINANCING SOLUTION FOR PROJECT; 29/05/2018 – Schlumberger Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – SCHLUMBERGER’S KIBSGAARD SEES GROWTH IN INVESTMENTS GLOBALLY, WHICH IS RESTORING OPTIMISM; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER – PRODUCTION CHALLENGES IN US SHALE ARE EMERGING THAT ARE LINKED TO INFILL DRILLING WELL-TO-WELL INTERFERENCE; 21/05/2018 – Energy Voice: Exclusive: Bonuses slashed at Schlumberger as `pricing pressure’ continues – #OOTT

More notable recent United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why United Rentals, Eagle Bancorp, and Amarin Slumped Today – The Motley Fool” on July 18, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “9 After-Hours Stock Movers Tanking After Big News Reactions – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 17, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “United Rentals cites ‘historically bad weather’ in trimming guidance – Seeking Alpha” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “United Rentals Falls After Cutting Guidance – Benzinga” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Weekly Top Insider Buys Highlight for the Week of July 26 – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 28, 2019.

Callahan Advisors Llc, which manages about $289.56 million and $537.21M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) by 10,074 shares to 22,019 shares, valued at $1.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Welltower Inc by 4,944 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 84,265 shares, and cut its stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 50 investors sold URI shares while 186 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 159 raised stakes. 63.73 million shares or 9.11% less from 70.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Personal Fin Ser holds 0.01% of its portfolio in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) for 154 shares. Voloridge Invest Mngmt Llc, Florida-based fund reported 91,068 shares. Winch Advisory Svcs has 35 shares. Fort Washington Invest Oh reported 2,735 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Buffington Mohr Mcneal holds 0.01% of its portfolio in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) for 370 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can has 71,569 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Art Advsr Ltd Liability accumulated 0.05% or 7,100 shares. Lenox Wealth Mgmt accumulated 0% or 21 shares. Guggenheim Limited Liability Co holds 22,104 shares. Tci Wealth Advsrs has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Johnson Financial Grp Inc holds 163 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Columbus Hill Cap Limited Partnership holds 3.88% of its portfolio in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) for 374,000 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 15,485 shares. Ameritas Invest Prtnrs owns 1,520 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Atria Investments Llc has invested 0.03% in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Optimum Inv Advsr reported 6,181 shares stake. Howland Cap Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.44% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Edgar Lomax Va holds 0.78% or 261,600 shares. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Mgmt Llc has invested 0.02% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Metropolitan Life Ny holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 14,762 shares. 59,366 were reported by Benjamin F Edwards & Co Incorporated. Iowa Bancorporation invested in 0.57% or 28,362 shares. Meiji Yasuda Life Ins Com reported 0.24% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Aldebaran Financial holds 0.19% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) or 6,095 shares. Autus Asset Ltd Liability accumulated 88,683 shares. The Kansas-based Kornitzer Capital Management Ks has invested 0.7% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Bessemer Grp holds 0.09% or 559,792 shares. Cambridge Tru Communication accumulated 14,061 shares. Conning holds 132,741 shares. Invesco Limited has invested 0.16% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB).