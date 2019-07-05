America First Investment Advisors Position in Cme Group (CME) Has Trimmed by $509,876; As Goldcorp New (GG) Valuation Were Volatile, Shareholder Kopernik Global Investors Has Decreased Its Stake

America First Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Cme Group Inc. (CME) by 3.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. America First Investment Advisors Llc sold 3,109 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.79% with the market. The institutional investor held 88,990 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.65 million, down from 92,099 at the end of the previous reported quarter. America First Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Cme Group Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $71.92B market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $202.81. About 842,695 shares traded. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 14.01% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.58% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 02/04/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for March 29; 18/05/2018 – CME FEEDER CATTLE DEFERRED CONTRACTS 0#FC: SLIDE OVER 1 PCT PRESSURED BY HIGHER CORN PRICES, WEAKER LIVE CATTLE FUTURES -TRADE; 25/04/2018 – REG-BARCLAYS PLC Form 8 (DD) – CME GROUP INC – AMENDMENT; 14/05/2018 – Futures exchange CME launches indexes for ethereum, the second-largest cryptocurrency; 23/05/2018 – CME Group Inc. Announces Election of Class B-1 Directors; 29/05/2018 – U.S. 10-YEAR TREASURY FUTURES ON TRACK TO SET RECORD SINGLE-DAY VOLUME AMID BOND MARKET RALLY – CME GROUP; 26/03/2018 – CORRECTED-UK-based Coinfloor to launch physically settled bitcoin futures; 10/05/2018 – CME Group to List USD Eris Interest Rate Swap Futures; 06/05/2018 – Judge cancels planned CME hearing; 16/05/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for May 15

Kopernik Global Investors Llc decreased its stake in Goldcorp Inc New (GG) by 99.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kopernik Global Investors Llc sold 1.34 million shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 11,793 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $135,000, down from 1.35M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kopernik Global Investors Llc who had been investing in Goldcorp Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. It closed at $11.19 lastly. It is down 0.00% since July 5, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical GG News: 10/05/2018 – Templeton Adds Goldcorp, Exits Halliburton, Cuts Amgen: 13F; 25/04/2018 – GOLDCORP INC – PROGRAM TO IMPLEMENT $250 MLN OF SUSTAINABLE ANNUAL EFFICIENCIES BY MIDDLE OF 2018 IS ON TRACK; 26/04/2018 – Goldcorp Announces Voting Results from Annual Shareholders Meetings; 10/05/2018 – WHEATON RELEASES GOLDCORP GUARANTEE UNDER SILVER PURCHASE PACT; 25/04/2018 – GOLDCORP PROVIDES FIRST QUARTER 2018 EXPLORATION UPDATE; 26/04/2018 – GOLDCORP COSTS TO FALL `QUITE APPRECIABLY’ IN 2ND HALF: CEO; 25/04/2018 – GOLDCORP 1Q EPS 8C, EST. 10C; 22/03/2018 – S&PGR Revises Outlook On Goldcorp Inc. To Stable From Negative; 15/05/2018 – Goldcorp Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – TR’ONDEK HWECH’IN & GOLDCORP SIGN COLLABORATION PACT

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 53 investors sold CME shares while 265 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 282.94 million shares or 5.14% less from 298.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sageworth Tru accumulated 0.01% or 480 shares. Advisory Ser Networks Limited Liability Co holds 0.11% or 9,462 shares. Department Mb Bankshares N A has 0% invested in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Balyasny Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 149,282 shares or 0.16% of their US portfolio. Macquarie Group Inc Ltd has 0.15% invested in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Friess Associate Ltd holds 1.03% or 85,077 shares in its portfolio. Sei Invests stated it has 148,227 shares. Aull And Monroe Inv Mngmt, Alabama-based fund reported 12,708 shares. Intl Sarl reported 75,825 shares. Webster Bankshares N A holds 29 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Archon Prns Limited Liability Corp holds 0.22% or 6,400 shares in its portfolio. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt invested in 0.08% or 3,559 shares. Williams Jones & Associates Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.01% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Natixis invested 0.13% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). The New York-based Morgan Stanley has invested 0.05% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME).

Analysts await CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) to report earnings on July, 31 before the open. They expect $1.63 earnings per share, down 6.32% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.74 per share. CME’s profit will be $578.00M for 31.11 P/E if the $1.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.62 actual earnings per share reported by CME Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.62% EPS growth.

America First Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $259.46 million and $326.07 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 19,125 shares to 248,136 shares, valued at $10.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

