America First Investment Advisors Maintains Stake in Schlumberger LTD (SLB); Bristol John W & Company Upped Holding in Schlumberger LTD (SLB) by $16.88 Million as Market Valuation Declined

America First Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 8.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. America First Investment Advisors Llc bought 19,125 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 248,136 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.81M, up from 229,011 at the end of the previous reported quarter. America First Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.20B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.63% or $1.95 during the last trading session, reaching $32.68. About 1.93M shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500.

Bristol John W & Company Inc increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 42.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bristol John W & Company Inc bought 392,471 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 1.31M shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $57.03 million, up from 916,519 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bristol John W & Company Inc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.20 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.63% or $1.95 during the last trading session, reaching $32.68. About 1.93 million shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500.

More notable recent Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “52-Week Company Lows – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Schlumberger: It’s Make Or Break – Seeking Alpha” published on August 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Better Buy: Baker Hughes vs. Schlumberger – Yahoo Finance” on August 04, 2019. More interesting news about Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Schlumberger Keeps Hope Alive – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prospector Ptnrs Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.5% or 75,200 shares. 4.37 million were reported by Ubs Asset Management Americas. Oppenheimer Asset Management reported 0.17% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Df Dent & Company Inc reported 0.06% stake. Jcic Asset Management Inc has invested 0.01% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Jacobs And Ca has 121,469 shares. Archford Capital Strategies Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 121 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan stated it has 0.14% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Ranger Inv Mgmt Lp reported 405 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Adams Natural Res Fund accumulated 3.18% or 430,600 shares. Farr Miller Washington Ltd Liability Dc has 1.09% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Parkside Finance Fincl Bank And Tru accumulated 3,567 shares. Hl Finance Ser Ltd Liability has 31,654 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Johnson Invest Counsel stated it has 308,577 shares. Moreover, Confluence Investment Mgmt Ltd Llc has 0.34% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB).

Bristol John W & Company Inc, which manages about $6.27B and $3.64 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2,954 shares to 540,858 shares, valued at $75.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 9,314 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.42 million shares, and cut its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

