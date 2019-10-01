America First Investment Advisors Lowered By $630,116 Its Exxon Mobil Corp. (XOM) Holding; Halsey Associates Increased Its Norwegian Cruise Lines (NCLH) Position

Halsey Associates Inc increased Norwegian Cruise Lines (NCLH) stake by 36.1% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Halsey Associates Inc acquired 63,303 shares as Norwegian Cruise Lines (NCLH)’s stock declined 14.76%. The Halsey Associates Inc holds 238,668 shares with $12.80M value, up from 175,365 last quarter. Norwegian Cruise Lines now has $11.11 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $51.54. About 250,903 shares traded. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH) has declined 0.64% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical NCLH News: 02/05/2018 – NORWEGIAN CRUISE SEES 2Q ADJ EPS ABOUT $1.02, EST. $1.02; 02/05/2018 – NORWEGIAN CRUISE 1Q REV. $1.3B, EST. $1.29B; 04/05/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line Partners With DeCurtis Corporation To Develop – Cruise Freedom™ – A State-of-the-Art Technology Platform; 18/04/2018 – NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE HOLDINGS: $1B SHR REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 22/03/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Access Event Set By SunTrust for Mar. 29; 02/05/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line Load Factor and Pricing Continuing to Be Well Ahead of Prior Yr for the Remaining Quarters of 2018 and Throughout 2019; 23/04/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Releases 2017 Stewardship Report; 03/05/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings and Proofpoint; 02/05/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line 1Q Profit Up 67%; Raises 2018 Guidance; 24/04/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Appoints Pamela Thomas-Graham to Board

America First Investment Advisors Llc decreased Exxon Mobil Corp. (XOM) stake by 87.57% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. America First Investment Advisors Llc sold 8,291 shares as Exxon Mobil Corp. (XOM)’s stock declined 5.48%. The America First Investment Advisors Llc holds 1,177 shares with $90,000 value, down from 9,468 last quarter. Exxon Mobil Corp. now has $296.47 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.76% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $70.07. About 2.09M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 14/05/2018 – Exxon Beaumont refinery overhauling hydrotreater, SRU; 14/03/2018 – ExxonMobil expects to resume paying Australian corporate tax in 2021; 13/04/2018 – TOP MASSACHUSETTS COURT REJECTS EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N BID TO BLOCK STATE CLIMATE CHANGE PROBE: COURT RULING; 30/05/2018 – EXXON: NEW PROJECTS WILL MAKE UP HALF OF EARNINGS BY 2025; 23/03/2018 – Russia to decide on oil output hike by Exxon-led project by end-April; 25/04/2018 – HESS CORP HES.N CEO SAYS FIRST PRODUCTION IN GUYANA LIZA 2 PROJECT EXPECTED BY 2022; 29/03/2018 – EXXON, QPI, PETROBRAS TAKE CAMPOS BLOCK 789 FOR BRL 2.8B; 25/05/2018 – EXXON MOBIL COMMENTS IN EMAILED STATEMENT; 30/05/2018 – ExxonMobil CEO Darren Woods Highlights Growth Plans and Advances in Lower-Carbon Solutions; 05/03/2018 – Exxon-led consortium, Spain’s Repsol submit interest in Greek oil and gas tenders

Among 6 analysts covering Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Exxon Mobil has $9000 highest and $7300 lowest target. $81.17’s average target is 15.84% above currents $70.07 stock price. Exxon Mobil had 12 analyst reports since April 3, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, May 16. Morgan Stanley maintained Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) on Monday, June 24 with “Hold” rating. The firm has “Market Perform” rating given on Wednesday, April 3 by Wells Fargo. The stock has “Sector Perform” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Thursday, July 18. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Friday, July 12 with “Equal-Weight”. The rating was maintained by UBS on Friday, August 23 with “Neutral”.

Analysts await Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.91 earnings per share, down 37.67% or $0.55 from last year’s $1.46 per share. XOM’s profit will be $3.85B for 19.25 P/E if the $0.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.73 actual earnings per share reported by Exxon Mobil Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 24.66% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 44 investors sold XOM shares while 788 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 537 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.14% less from 2.24 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fairview Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability stated it has 38,637 shares. North Star Mngmt Corporation has 109,339 shares for 0.97% of their portfolio. Narwhal Mgmt stated it has 78,226 shares. Horizon Invs Limited Company owns 22,539 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. 141,975 were reported by Advisory Service Net Limited Liability Co. Wedgewood Invsts Inc Pa accumulated 21,719 shares. Fjarde Ap invested in 1.21 million shares. Beacon Grp invested in 1.24% or 95,075 shares. Linscomb And Williams Inc has invested 5.45% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Goodman Fincl Corp holds 23,689 shares or 0.91% of its portfolio. Fincl Advantage reported 0.36% stake. Bp Public Ltd Co reported 432,000 shares. Vaughan Nelson Mgmt LP owns 15,764 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Capital Investors has 0.57% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 31.96M shares. The Minnesota-based Stonebridge Cap Advsr Ltd Liability has invested 1.26% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM).

Among 9 analysts covering Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NASDAQ:NCLH), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 89% are positive. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings has $7700 highest and $6000 lowest target. $66’s average target is 28.06% above currents $51.54 stock price. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings had 14 analyst reports since April 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Monday, August 19 with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by SunTrust with “Buy” on Friday, August 9. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight” on Friday, May 10. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Buy” on Friday, July 19. Nomura maintained the shares of NCLH in report on Friday, May 10 with “Buy” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Thursday, July 25 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Friday, June 21. The rating was maintained by Buckingham Research on Friday, May 10 with “Buy”. The stock has “Buy” rating by Buckingham Research on Friday, August 9. UBS maintained Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) on Tuesday, May 14 with “Neutral” rating.