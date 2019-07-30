America First Investment Advisors Lowered By $509,876 Its Cme Group (CME) Stake; WPT INDUSTRIAL REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TR (WPTIF) SI Decreased By 32.76%

America First Investment Advisors Llc decreased Cme Group Inc. (CME) stake by 3.38% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. America First Investment Advisors Llc sold 3,109 shares as Cme Group Inc. (CME)’s stock rose 0.79%. The America First Investment Advisors Llc holds 88,990 shares with $14.65 million value, down from 92,099 last quarter. Cme Group Inc. now has $71.47B valuation. The stock decreased 0.71% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $199.64. About 1.30M shares traded. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 14.01% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.58% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 28/03/2018 – NEX GROUP: CONFIRMS IT HAS RECEIVED FROM CME GROUP; 09/05/2018 – CME GROUP – BOARD APPROVED AMENDED EMPLOYMENT AGREEMENT WITH TERRENCE DUFFY, CHAIRMAN AND CEO, EXTENDING CURRENT TERM TO DEC 31, 2022; 20/03/2018 – Market expectations for a March rate hike are 94.4 percent as of Tuesday morning, according to the CME Group’s FedWatch tool; 29/03/2018 – CME to shake up bond and forex markets after buying Nex Group; 30/05/2018 – CME Group Daily Volume Surpasses 50 M Contracts for the First Time; 19/03/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for March 16; 09/05/2018 – CME Group Approves Amended, Restated Employment Pact With CEO Terrence A. Duffy; 04/05/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for May 3; 30/05/2018 – CME GROUP INC – CME GROUP’S SUITE OF INTEREST RATE FUTURES & OPTIONS REACHED OVERALL DAILY VOLUME RECORD OF 39.6 MLN CONTRACTS ON MAY 29; 28/03/2018 – CME Group on target to snap up Nex

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 53 investors sold CME shares while 265 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 282.94 million shares or 5.14% less from 298.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northern Tru holds 0.17% or 4.21M shares in its portfolio. Eaton Vance Management invested 0.12% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Walter Keenan Consulting Mi Adv invested 0.09% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Ims Capital Mgmt reported 8,114 shares stake. Moreover, Pathstone Family Office has 0% invested in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Roberts Glore And Il owns 5,649 shares. Institute For Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability invested in 8,720 shares or 0.31% of the stock. Communication Of Vermont holds 44,180 shares or 0.63% of its portfolio. Ls Invest Advsr Ltd Liability Co accumulated 14,942 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Thornburg Invest Mngmt invested in 3.11M shares. America First Investment Advisors Ltd Liability Corp has 88,990 shares. Synovus Financial invested in 29,346 shares or 0.08% of the stock. 135,000 were reported by Markel. Stratos Wealth Prns Limited has invested 0.01% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Segall Bryant & Hamill Ltd Llc holds 5,428 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

Among 8 analysts covering CME Group (NASDAQ:CME), 4 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. CME Group had 17 analyst reports since February 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. J.P. Morgan maintained the shares of CME in report on Friday, March 22 with “Sell” rating. The stock of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, May 2 by UBS. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Tuesday, March 26 report. JP Morgan downgraded CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) on Friday, February 15 to “Underweight” rating. The stock has “Neutral” rating by UBS on Wednesday, June 5. Bernstein maintained CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) on Friday, February 15 with “Buy” rating. The stock of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has “Market Perform” rating given on Wednesday, July 3 by Wells Fargo. The stock of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 15 by Deutsche Bank. The firm has “Neutral” rating by UBS given on Wednesday, July 3.

Analysts await CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) to report earnings on July, 31 before the open. They expect $1.75 EPS, up 0.57% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.74 per share. CME’s profit will be $626.46M for 28.52 P/E if the $1.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.62 actual EPS reported by CME Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.02% EPS growth.