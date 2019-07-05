America First Investment Advisors Lifted Holding in Schlumberger LTD (SLB) as Valuation Declined; Kopernik Global Investors Has Boosted Its Diana Shipping (DSX) Stake

Kopernik Global Investors Llc increased its stake in Diana Shipping Inc (DSX) by 12.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kopernik Global Investors Llc bought 719,291 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.45% with the market. The hedge fund held 6.64 million shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.74 million, up from 5.93M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kopernik Global Investors Llc who had been investing in Diana Shipping Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $369.46M market cap company. The stock increased 2.83% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $3.63. About 299,088 shares traded or 64.03% up from the average. Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) has declined 25.57% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.00% the S&P500. Some Historical DSX News: 09/03/2018 – DIANA SHIPPING CONTRACT FOR M/V CALIPSO W/ GLENCORE AGRICULTURE; 07/05/2018 – DIANA SHIPPING INC – THROUGH A UNIT, CO ENTERED TIME CHARTER CONTRACT WITH SWISSMARINE SERVICES FOR ONE OF ITS CAPESIZE DRY BULK VESSELS, M/V HOUSTON; 10/05/2018 – DIANA SHIPPING INC – CHARTER IS EXPECTED TO COMMENCE ON MAY 13, 2018; 20/04/2018 – DIANA SHIPPING REPORTS TIME CHARTER CONTRACT FOR M/V ARETHUSA; 07/05/2018 – DIANA SHIPPING – CHARTER OF M/V HOUSTON IS EXPECTED TO COMMENCE ON MAY 9; 04/04/2018 – DIANA REPORTS TIME CHARTER CONTRACT FOR M/V LA WITH SWISSMARINE; 10/04/2018 – Diana Shipping Inc. Announces Time Charter Contract for m/v Melia With United; 20/03/2018 – Diana Shipping Inc. Announces the Filing of its 2017 Annual Report on Form 20-F; 04/04/2018 – DIANA SHIPPING REPORTS TIME CHARTER CONTRACT FOR M/V LOS ANGELE; 22/03/2018 – Diana Shipping Inc. Announces Time Charter Contract for m/v New Orleans With SwissMarine

America First Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 8.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. America First Investment Advisors Llc bought 19,125 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.46% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 248,136 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.81M, up from 229,011 at the end of the previous reported quarter. America First Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $54.83B market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $39.58. About 5.37 million shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 45.07% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.50% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Acg Wealth has 9,821 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. 299,821 were accumulated by Welch & Forbes Ltd. 5,719 are owned by Washington State Bank. Norinchukin State Bank The stated it has 0.19% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). 8,230 are owned by Hall Laurie J Trustee. Walleye Trading Ltd holds 0% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 4,437 shares. Moreover, Raymond James Trust Na has 0.13% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Jacobs Ca holds 0.9% or 121,469 shares in its portfolio. Pekin Hardy Strauss holds 14,349 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Berkshire Asset Mngmt Lc Pa invested in 0.79% or 212,924 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins The has invested 0.34% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Cambridge Trust holds 14,061 shares. Nomura invested in 403,348 shares. Moreover, Lazard Asset Mgmt Limited has 0.06% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 785,500 shares. Moreover, Cullinan Associate has 0.14% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 42,659 shares.

Since January 18, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $660,000 activity.

More notable recent Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “7 F-Rated Stocks to Sell for Summer – Investorplace.com” on June 28, 2019, also Forbes.com with their article: “What’s Driving Our $44 Price Estimate For Schlumberger? – Forbes” published on June 10, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why Oil-Field Service Stocks Got Crushed in May – Motley Fool” on June 07, 2019. More interesting news about Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Oilfield Service Trucking Carriers Crushed By Evolving Demand – Yahoo Finance” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Investors Should Know About Schlumberger Limited’s (NYSE:SLB) Financial Strength – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 30, 2019.